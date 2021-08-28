U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.48 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,929.25
    +1,473.61 (+3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Global Media Planning and Buying Market Size Growing at 4.91 Percent CAGR, Says SpendEdge

·3 min read

The Media Planning and Buying market will register an incremental spend of about USD 68.86 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.91% during the five-year forecast period.

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A targeted strategic approach to Media Planning and Buying can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Media Planning and Buying Market Procurement Research Report
Media Planning and Buying Market Procurement Research Report

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Media Planning and Buying market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Media Planning and Buying pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/media-planning-and-buying-market-procurement-research-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 4.00%-6.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Media Planning and Buying TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Media Planning and Buying suppliers listed in this report:

This Media Planning and Buying procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Omnicom Group Inc.

  • PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

  • WPP Plc

  • Dentsu Group Inc.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessmentsPurchase Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-media-planning-and-buying-market-size-growing-at-4-91-percent-cagr-says-spendedge-301363940.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar Tree Breaks a Limb and Support

    Dollar Tree broke sharply to the downside Thursday. How do the charts and indicators look now? Let's check. In our last review of DLTR on March 1 we wrote that "It does not look like DLTR is finished with its current decline.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 28th, 2021

    The markets were in recovery mode on Friday, with Cardano’s ADA leading the charge. A Bitcoin return to $50,000 would support another bullish day ahead.

  • Iron-Air Batteries Could Be The Breakthrough Energy Markets Are Waiting For

    Energy storage costs have been falling during the last decade, but a new technological breakthrough is needed for energy storage to become mainstream, and scientists may have just found it

  • Why Natural Gas Stocks Were on Fire Today

    Things weren't much different with providers of oil and gas drilling services: Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) and Transocean (NYSE: RIG) shares closed today up 9.9% and 10.2%, respectively. A storm is brewing, literally, just as the latest numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) suggest strong upside for natural gas prices.

  • Natural Gas Soars. Natural Gas Stocks Climb, Too.

    The commodity hit a new three-year high on Friday, and natural gas stocks responded. That's a change from the past few months.

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • 4 things couples need to know about Social Security survivors benefits

    Couples need to figure out the amount of survivors benefits each would receive after the other dies and whose benefit should be claimed first.

  • Tencent: Be Patient, Time Will Tell

    By Bruce Liu We are more optimistic about Tencent's Q2 results than the market. The bears may focus on the slowing growth, the tepid ads business outlook due to online education crackdown, and regulatory headwinds to the gaming business. We reckon most of these negativities have been priced in and weigh more on the sentiment than the fundamentals. First, although the regulatory headwinds are likely to persist, the real impact might be limited. 1) Teenage players only contribute a fraction of gam

  • Why There’s Trouble Ahead for Oil Refiners

    Indeed, the outlook for U.S. refiners is looking pretty bleak. The second problem for U.S. refineries is that they have lost some of their geographic advantage. For years, oil produced in the U.S. has traded for less money than oil produced elsewhere.

  • Ex-Fracker at Walmart Reveals One Risk to U.S. Oil Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- For more than a year, Kristopher Guidry crisscrossed the Texas oil patch, fixing up electrical equipment on drilling rigs. Today, he's studying to become a home appraiser. Abhinav Mishra was an oil engineer in some of the same fields. In January, he started an internship in Silicon Valley. And Andrew Crum, who ran digital operations for fracking outfits, headed to Kansas City, Missouri, where he joined Walmart Inc.'s supply-chain management team.All three men say they’ve probably

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • China’s top court says 996 overtime culture is illegal

    "There's nothing wrong in pursuing hard work, but that shouldn't become a shield for companies to avoid their legal responsibilities."

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were jumping 5.9% higher as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Thursday after rising as much as 13.6% earlier in the session. The big gain came following Inovio's announcement that Brazilian regulators authorized the initiation of a phase 3 clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800.

  • Top Gold Stocks for September 2021

    These are the gold stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Cells in GM, Hyundai EV battery fires linked to several LG plants

    Shares of Korean battery maker LG Chem slid to a nine-month low on Friday as investors digested reports linking fires in General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co vehicles to LG batteries from at least two Asia plants. Documents filed by GM and Hyundai with the U.S. safety regulator show how the two automakers separately identified the same cause of battery fires in their newest electric vehicles, tracing them to similar manufacturing defects in battery cells made at at least two plants operated by a unit of LG Chem. "The reserves and ratio of cost to the recall will be decided depending on the result of the joint investigation looking into the root cause, currently being held by GM, LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution."

  • Schlumberger pushes COVID-19 vaccine disclosures as customer mandates grow

    Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV is asking U.S. employees to disclose their COVID-19 vaccine status and said more customers are mandating vaccinations as a condition for working on their job sites, the company said on Friday. Oil and gas companies have begun ordering certain employees and new hires get vaccinated as Delta variant infections and hospitalizations rise. The Food and Drug Administration this week gave full approval to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, making it easier for companies to require the shot.

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • The U.S. Government Just Dropped an Inflation Hedge in Investors’ Laps

    The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that could put the country on track for a huge spending package that is focused on building and upgrading infrastructure. While lawmakers still need to present the text for … Continue reading → The post The U.S. Government Just Dropped an Inflation Hedge in Investors’ Laps appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Simbe’s robots will be deployed across midwestern grocery chain, Schnucks

    St. Louis-based grocery chain Schnucks (one of those “With a name like Smucker's, it has to be good” situations, one imagines) announced this week that it will be deploying technology from Simbe Robotics across its 111 U.S. locations. The deal comes a year and a half into a global pandemic that has substantially increased interest in automation, particularly around essential businesses -- a qualifier that certainly applies to grocery stores. Simbe’s mobile robots provide inventory scanning, offering a constantly updating picture of what’s on the store shelves and what needs to be restocked.

  • Cummins Demonstrates Its Electrified Power Technology

    Cummins Inc. is gearing up for the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) Run on Less - Electric (RoL-E), an electric truck technology demonstration, in less than three weeks.