Global Medical Adhesives Market (2022 to 2027) - by Product, Application, Technology and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Medical Adhesives Market

Global Medical Adhesives Market
Global Medical Adhesives Market

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Adhesives Market, Share, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global medical adhesives industry. The market will reach $15.30 Billion by 2027, from $9.7 Billion in 2021.

Over the past years, medical adhesives have become increasingly essential elements in modern medicine with rapid development. Medical adhesives enable natural wound healing processes through tissue adhesion to the tissue on-site or tissue to non-tissue surfaces on-site. Thus, it exhibits attractive characteristics such as less traumatic closure and suffering, easy application, no stitches required after surgery, excellent cosmetic results, and localized drug release in the clinics. In addition, design engineers focusing on wound care, ostomy appliances, surgical drapes, and medical diagnostics are working with materials experts who access a broad range of adhesives to meet unique application requirements.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Medical Adhesive Industry

According to the analysis, the global economy had been hit further by reduced global demand for medical adhesive products due to the effect of the pandemic outbreak on economies around the world. Amidst the pandemic, the impact on logistics & supply chain and shut down of manufacturing facilities majorly restrained the market's growth. Further, as the pandemic escalated in 2020, the market growth fell sharply against the backdrop of volatile markets and growing credit stress. According to the publisher, Worldwide Medical Adhesives Industry was US$ 9.70 Billion in 2021.

Global Medical Adhesives Market Size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027

The rise in demand for biological appliances in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the growth of the global medical adhesive market. Increasing lifestyle diseases in older adults and the rising use of medical adhesives in hospitals are expected to drive the development of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in the scope of its multiple applications such as wound closure, medical device & equipment, dental, and medical tapes in the medical industry also expects to offer a growth opportunity to the market.

Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Adhesives and Natural or Biological Adhesive Show Great Potential for The Next Generations of Medical Adhesives

Several medical adhesives have been developed for medical applications, wherein it is challenging to establish an exclusive tissue adhesive that complies with all medical and surgical requirements. As per the analysis, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Adhesives and Natural or Biological Adhesives are attaining prominence among dentists, surgeons, and the medical community in general, while patients benefit from prompter healing with less pain and inconvenience. An expanding body of medical research on biomedical adhesives establishes that they are more efficient and less painful in wound closure than conventional wound closure tools.

Dental Applications Have Achieved Dominant Market Share in Medical Adhesives Industry

After decades of intensive research activities, a wide assortment of medical adhesives has been developed to expand the ability of medical adhesives to meet different applications like Dental (Pit and Fissure Sealants, Restorative Adhesives, Denture Bonding, Orthodontic Bonding, Luting Cements, Dental Surgical Tissue Bonding, and Tray Adhesives), Internal (Bone and Cranial, Pulmonary and Abdominal), External (Tissue Bonding Agents and Prosthesis Bonding Agents), Medical Device & Equipment and Others.

Water-Based Medical Adhesive Market Is Projected to Witness Its Dominance

By technology, the global medical adhesives market is organized into water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt, reactive, and others. Water is utilized as a carrier or diluting medium in water-based technology and is set by evaporation or absorbed by the substrate. These derivatives are naturally formulated as acrylic polymer emulsions in water. They deliver excellent adhesion to polar substrates, good transparency retention, and high resistance to extreme environmental conditions.

Regional Realms of Medical Adhesives Worldwide

North America dominates the market share of medical adhesives worldwide. Augmented patient awareness levels concerning wound infections and diseases and the rapidly increasing geriatric population, especially in the U.S, are the significant factors contributing to market growth in North America. Moreover, the shift of market players' focus towards progressive wound dressings compared to the traditional staple and suture approaches is the major trend witnessed in this region.

Notwithstanding, Europe, being globally technologically advanced healthcare, is witnessing tremendous product innovations and new product developments for adhesive medical applications. Further, in terms of market share, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2027. The high growth rate of the already broad population base in the Asia Pacific and increasing healthcare spending in the region are the primary factors that stimulate the demand for medical adhesive.

Key Market Players

Global Medical Adhesives Market has witnessed positive growth trends over the years. The growth in the market is attracting multiple market players to augment their participation, and this trend is expected to see a significant increase across the global market during the forecasted years. The key players functioning in the Medical Adhesives Industry worldwide comprise H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Avery Dennison Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Co, PPG Industries, RPM International Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Dupoint De Nemours, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research& Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
4.3 Opportunities

5. Global Medical Adhesives Market

6. Market Share - Global Medical Adhesives Analysis
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Application
6.3 By Technology
6.4 By Region

7. Product - Global Medical Adhesives Market
7.1 Synthetic& Semi-Synthetic Adhesives
7.1.1 Acrylic
7.1.2 Polyurethane
7.1.3 Epoxy
7.1.4 Silicone
7.1.5 Others
7.2 Natural or Biological Adhesive
7.2.1 Fibrin
7.2.2 Collagen
7.2.3 Albumin
7.2.4 Others

8. Application - Global Medical Adhesives Market
8.1 Dental
8.1.1 Pit and Fissure Sealants
8.1.2 Restorative Adhesives
8.1.3 Denture Bonding
8.1.4 Orthodontic Bonding
8.1.5 Luting Cements
8.1.6 Dental Surgical Tissue Bonding
8.1.7 Tray Adhesives
8.2 Internal
8.2.1 Bone
8.2.2 Cranial
8.2.3 Pulmonary
8.2.4 Abdominal
8.3 External
8.3.1 Tissue Bonding Agents
8.3.2 Prosthesis Bonding Agents
8.4 Medical Device & Equipment
8.5 Others

9. Technology - Global Medical Adhesives Market
9.1 Water-Based
9.2 Solvent-Based
9.3 Hot-Melt
9.4 Reactive
9.5 Others

10. Region - Global Medical Adhesives Market
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.4 Central & South America
10.5 Middle East

11. Porters Five Forces
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12. Key Players
12.1 H.B. Fuller Company
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Recent Development
12.1.3 Revenue
12.2 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Recent Development
12.2.3 Revenue
12.3 Avery Dennison Corporation
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Recent Development
12.3.3 Revenue
12.4 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.2 Recent Development
12.4.3 Revenue
12.5 The Dow Chemical Company
12.5.1 Overview
12.5.2 Recent Development
12.5.3 Revenue
12.6 3M Co
12.6.1 Overview
12.6.2 Recent Development
12.6.3 Revenue
12.7 PPG Industries
12.7.1 Overview
12.7.2 Recent Development
12.7.3 Revenue
12.8 RPM International Inc.
12.8.1 Overview
12.8.2 Recent Development
12.8.3 Revenue
12.9 Wacker Chemie AG
12.9.1 Overview
12.9.2 Recent Development
12.9.3 Revenue
12.10 DuPont De Nemours, Inc.
12.10.1 Overview
12.10.2 Recent Development
12.10.3 Revenue

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jf4w39

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


