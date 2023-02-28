Global Medical Adhesives Market Report 2022: Growing Popularity of Single Use Medical Products Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Adhesives Market by Technology, Resin Type, Natural Resin Type, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Resin Type, Application, Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical adhesive market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The major factors which include increase in consumption of bio-adhesive medical instruments, implants, wound healing and internal medical treatment. Medical adhesives are built to adhere the biological tissues and are more efficient to wounds.

Other factors such as disposable medical products, and its cost-effectiveness are expected to boost the medical adhesive market, globally. Additionally, the growing interest of government on public health has also fueled the need for more advanced and specific equipment in healthcare settings. Surging focus on the infection prevention and escalating volume of outpatient, surgical and hospitals are expected to bolster the demand for single use medical products, which will ensure the expansion of the medical adhesive market in the upcoming years.



Increasing Geriatric Population and Sedentary Lifestyle Choices



Key reasons for the growth of the global medical adhesive include surge in geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle choices resulting in increased incidences of cardiovascular disease, which in turn elevating the demand for medical adhesives through 2027.



Single Use Medical Products



Single use or disposable medical products are preferred over traditional medical instruments as they eliminate the human interaction or the cross-contamination, low investments, more hygiene, assured sterility, portable and less regulatory concerns. It majorly depends upon the syringe-molded plastic, grouped by bonding, gluing, welding (Ultrasonic or radiofrequency). Additionally, the expansion of health institutes and emphasis of government on public health has skyrocketed the demand for the disposable medical products.



Technological Advancements



Over the past few years, immense growth and developments has been witnessed in medical adhesive market. Design engineers and medical diagnostics are continuously working in order to modify and create advance technology to bolster the growth of the medical adhesive market. For instance, in 2020, 3M launched Hi-Tack Silicon Adhesive Tapes that have longer worn duration, heavier device support and are more secured.



Market Segmentation



Medical Adhesives Market, by Technology:

Water Based

Solvent Based

Hot Melt

Others

Medical Adhesives Market, by Resin Type:

Natural

Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic

Medical Adhesives Market, by Natural Resin Type:

Collagen

Fibrin

Others

Medical Adhesives Market, by Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Resin Type:

Cyanoacrylate

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Medical Adhesives Market, by Application:

Dental

Surgery

Medical Devices

Others

Medical Adhesives Market, by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe & CIS

South America

Middle East & Africa

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Johnson & Johnson

3M Company

Henkel AG & CO KGAA

Baxter International, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

H.B. Fuller Company

Ashland, Inc.

Cohera Medical Inc.

Arkema Group

Dow Chemical Company

