Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Medical Adhesives and Sealants - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Edition: 18; Released: May 2021

Executive Pool: 7888

Companies: 46 - Players covered include 3M Company; Adhesives Research, Inc.; Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc; Advanced Medical Solutions Israel (Sealantis) Ltd; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Baxter International, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; CryoLife, Inc.; Dentsply Sirona Inc.; Tricol Biomedical, Inc.; Integra Life Sciences Corporation; Johnson & Johnson/Ethicon; Kerr Corporation; Medtronic Plc; Procter & Gamble Company; Vivostat A/S and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Segment (Acrylic, Silicone, Cyanoacrylate, Collagen, Fibrin, Albumin, Other Product Segments); Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Solids & Hot Melt-based); Application (Medical, Dental)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

Story continues

ABSTRACT-

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2026

Defined as advanced chemical formulations intended for use in various bonding applications ranging from medical device assembly to surgical closures, medical adhesives and sealants are critical consumables in healthcare. The use of medical adhesive and sealants is largely influenced by the growth of the healthcare and the medical device manufacturing industry. Factors influencing growth in the market include aging population, rise in surgical procedure volumes, growing importance of diagnosis and diagnostics, development of the healthcare infrastructure, and increase in medical device manufacturing activity, among others. The development of biocompatible adhesives and sealants, including bioresorbable medical adhesives, has especially revolutionized the use of these materials in surgical applications. The promising rise of regenerative medicine is expected to further spur technology and R&D interest in newer, next generation adhesive and sealants as smart engineered biomaterials. The increasing sophistication of medical devices is expected to present a favorable ground for the demand of associated raw materials and components. Growing number of surgical procedures as well as increasing popularity for minimally invasive treatments across the globe continues to increase the need for surgical adhesives and sealants including fibrin sealants, cyanoacrylates, gelatin and thrombin products, polyethylene glycol polymers and albumin and glutaraldehyde products.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Adhesives and Sealants estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Acrylic adhesive products are generally offered as emulsions, solvent-based liquids, tapes, or mixtures of monomer-polymer elements, all available along with powder or liquid polymerizing agents. Acrylic adhesives in general offer enduring protection from electrostatic dissipation (ESD) for many medical devices and equipment, and can be easily applied on even rough and irregular surfaces. Among the engineered adhesives for repeated sterilization, growing in importance is silicone adhesives, which exhibit strong sterilization resistance. Exposure to sterilization processes does not impact elongation capabilities and tensile & shear strength of silicone adhesives, primarily because silicones are temperature and moisture resistant.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

The Medical Adhesives and Sealants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. The US market commands the largest global share, led by factors such as technological advancements, growing awareness among the medical community about the various benefits of medical adhesives and sealants, increasing acceptance of these products among surgeons and physicians, rising number of vascular, pulmonary and cardiovascular surgeries, and reshoring of medical device manufacturing. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing market led by factors such as rising health awareness, growing population with growing healthcare needs, rising per capita income, volume growth in surgical procedures as a result of the expansion of the medical tourism sector.

Cyanoacrylate Segment to Reach $604.8 Million by 2026

Also referred to as super glue or instant adhesives, Cyanoacrylates are typically fast curing acrylic monomer based alkylated adhesive products, varying in functionality depending upon their structural and chemical compositions. Though commercialized just a few years ago, cyanoacrylate adhesives and sealants logged numerous applications due to various benefits offered such as faster cure times, high strength adhesion to polyolefins, and flexibility to bond to any kind of substrate. In the global Cyanoacrylate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$340.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$533.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$53.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-adhesives-and-sealants-market-to-reach-14-2-billion-by-2026--301349424.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.