Global Medical Adhesives & Sealants Market Report 2022 - Primary Growth Strategies Include Addressing Unmet Bonding Challenges Across Applications

The study discusses cyanoacrylates, acrylics, epoxies, polyurethanes, silicones, polysulfides, glass ionomer cement (GIC), phosphate- & carboxylate-based, and natural resin-based chemical types. Natural resin-based includes fibrin-based, plasma & protein-based, cellulose-based, peptides-based, chitosan-based, collagen lysine-based, and albumin-based.

The applications considered are medical device assembly and protective wear, internal medical, external medical, and dental. The formulation technologies discussed are water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and UV/light curing. Regional volume consumption and revenue estimates are provided for every medical application, along with revenue and volume estimates by chemistry and formulation technology. The study discusses global market shares for the top medical adhesives and sealants manufacturers.

Medical adhesives and sealants play a vital role in dental applications, bonding and sealing of medical devices, instruments, aids, and equipment, and internal and external medical applications. A rising number of medical procedures that require adhesion and sealing and a preference for adhesive and sealant-based bonding in medical procedures will drive demand. In addition, the growing medical device and protective wear end-use industries will contribute to market growth in the next few years.

Frequent unavailability of shipping facilities, plants due to shutdowns, and raw materials since the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 translated into supply chain disruptions, raw material and labor price increase, and simultaneous rise in transportation and ocean freight costs. The current Russo-Ukrainian war is affecting the raw material prices of some adhesives. With these macroeconomic factor challenges and to maintain a smooth flow of raw materials and distribution capabilities, medical adhesives and sealants manufacturers will need to develop effective strategies to manage the timeliness, pricing, and quality of their inventories in the next few years.

The medical adhesives and sealants market faces the challenge of the rising need for innovative chemistries. These will cater to the currently unmet needs of customers, such as effective bonding of the restorative material to dentin in dental applications and the ability to bond dissimilar substrates in medical device assembly applications.

Developing new, high-performance, innovative chemistries and other factors will contribute to higher prices, thereby revenue growth. In addition, an increasing population of patients requiring surgical, dental, and external medical services and simultaneous rise in the medical device assembly and protective wear industry will contribute to market growth.

All the above needs will increase the medical adhesives and sealants volume and contribute to their demand growth in the next 7 years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Medical Adhesives & Sealants

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Key Growth Metrics

Value Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share by Application

Key Competitors by Application

Revenue Share Analysis by Application

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medical Devices and Protective Wear

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology

Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology

Forecast Analysis by Formulation Technology

Pricing Trends and Forecast

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Internal Medical

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology

Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology

Forecast Analysis by Formulation Technology

Pricing Trends and Forecast

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - External Medical

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology

Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-use

Pricing Trends and Forecast

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Dental

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology

Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology

Forecast Analysis by Formulation Technology

Pricing Trends and Forecast

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Collaborating to Develop Innovative Dental Adhesives

Growth Opportunity 2: Development of Innovative Chemistries to Address Unmet Medical Device Assembly Needs

Growth Opportunity 3: Expansion Through Strategic Acquisitions

8 Next Steps

