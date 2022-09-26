Global Medical Adhesives & Sealants Market Report 2022 - Primary Growth Strategies Include Addressing Unmet Bonding Challenges Across Applications
The study discusses cyanoacrylates, acrylics, epoxies, polyurethanes, silicones, polysulfides, glass ionomer cement (GIC), phosphate- & carboxylate-based, and natural resin-based chemical types. Natural resin-based includes fibrin-based, plasma & protein-based, cellulose-based, peptides-based, chitosan-based, collagen lysine-based, and albumin-based.
The applications considered are medical device assembly and protective wear, internal medical, external medical, and dental. The formulation technologies discussed are water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and UV/light curing. Regional volume consumption and revenue estimates are provided for every medical application, along with revenue and volume estimates by chemistry and formulation technology. The study discusses global market shares for the top medical adhesives and sealants manufacturers.
Medical adhesives and sealants play a vital role in dental applications, bonding and sealing of medical devices, instruments, aids, and equipment, and internal and external medical applications. A rising number of medical procedures that require adhesion and sealing and a preference for adhesive and sealant-based bonding in medical procedures will drive demand. In addition, the growing medical device and protective wear end-use industries will contribute to market growth in the next few years.
Frequent unavailability of shipping facilities, plants due to shutdowns, and raw materials since the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 translated into supply chain disruptions, raw material and labor price increase, and simultaneous rise in transportation and ocean freight costs. The current Russo-Ukrainian war is affecting the raw material prices of some adhesives. With these macroeconomic factor challenges and to maintain a smooth flow of raw materials and distribution capabilities, medical adhesives and sealants manufacturers will need to develop effective strategies to manage the timeliness, pricing, and quality of their inventories in the next few years.
The medical adhesives and sealants market faces the challenge of the rising need for innovative chemistries. These will cater to the currently unmet needs of customers, such as effective bonding of the restorative material to dentin in dental applications and the ability to bond dissimilar substrates in medical device assembly applications.
Developing new, high-performance, innovative chemistries and other factors will contribute to higher prices, thereby revenue growth. In addition, an increasing population of patients requiring surgical, dental, and external medical services and simultaneous rise in the medical device assembly and protective wear industry will contribute to market growth.
All the above needs will increase the medical adhesives and sealants volume and contribute to their demand growth in the next 7 years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Medical Adhesives & Sealants
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Geographic Scope
Key Growth Metrics
Value Chain
Value Chain Analysis
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Region
Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Region
Pricing Trends and Forecast
Pricing Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share by Application
Key Competitors by Application
Revenue Share Analysis by Application
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medical Devices and Protective Wear
Segment Characteristics and Overview
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
Volume Forecast by Chemistry
Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
Revenue Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology
Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
Forecast Analysis by Formulation Technology
Pricing Trends and Forecast
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Internal Medical
Segment Characteristics and Overview
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
Volume Forecast by Chemistry
Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
Revenue Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology
Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
Forecast Analysis by Formulation Technology
Pricing Trends and Forecast
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - External Medical
Segment Characteristics and Overview
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
Volume Forecast by Chemistry
Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
Revenue Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology
Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-use
Pricing Trends and Forecast
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Dental
Segment Characteristics and Overview
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
Volume Forecast by Chemistry
Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
Revenue Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology
Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
Forecast Analysis by Formulation Technology
Pricing Trends and Forecast
7 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Collaborating to Develop Innovative Dental Adhesives
Growth Opportunity 2: Development of Innovative Chemistries to Address Unmet Medical Device Assembly Needs
Growth Opportunity 3: Expansion Through Strategic Acquisitions
8 Next Steps
