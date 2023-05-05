Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Augurs Well for Growth

Company Logo

Global Market for Medical Adhesives and Sealants

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Adhesives and Sealants: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Medical Adhesives and Sealants estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Medical Adhesives and Sealants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 90 Featured) -

3M Company

Adhesives Research, Inc.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

Advanced Medical Solutions Israel (Sealantis) Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

CryoLife, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Tricol Biomedical, Inc.

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson/Ethicon Inc.

Kerr Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Procter & Gamble Company

Vivostat A/S

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 622 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

With Routine Healthcare Care Disrupted, Surgical & Non-Surgical Uses of Medical Adhesives & Sealants Suffer a Temporary Setback

Global Surgery Cancellation Rate (%) Feb to May 2020

Impact on Dentistry Market

State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19 in 20201H

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Medical Adhesives and Sealants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Medical Adhesives and Sealants

Synthetic Medical Adhesives Vs. Natural Medical Adhesives

Medical Adhesives Vs. Industrial Grade Adhesives

Use of Medical Adhesives in Healthcare Applications

Global Market Scenario and Outlook

Market Constraints and Challenges

Regional Analysis

Analysis by Product Segment

Analysis by Technology Type

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Surgical Procedure Volumes Drive Growth of Surgical Adhesives

Potential Market for Surgical Adhesives and Sealants (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Type

Utility of Adhesives & Sealants in Select Surgical Procedures: A Snapshot

Select Sealant Materials & their Applications in Surgical Applications

Rise in Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Augurs Well for Market Growth

Elastic Adhesives to Resolve Challenges in Lung & Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures

Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation

Material Trends in the Medical Adhesives Market

Surgical Adhesives Evolve Rapidly in terms of Functionality & Efficiency

Different Types of Surgical Adhesives, Sealants and Glues

Hemostatic Agents Gain Application to Control Blood Leakage

Growing Prominence of Adhesive Dentistry Drives Growth of Dental Adhesives & Sealants

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Dental Sealants Evolve to Address the Need for Less Complex Solutions

Progress in Adhesive Dentistry

Robust Dental Tissue Bonding Agents Come to the Fore for Dental Reconstruction

Global Tooth Filling Materials Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Material for Ceramic Fillings, Composite Fillings, Gold Fillings, Dental Amalgam and Others

Wound Management: A High Growth Area

Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations

Global Prevalence of Wounds by Type (in Millions)

Shift to Value-Based Healthcare Spurs Opportunities for High Value Adhesives & Sealants for Medical Devices

Focus on Infection Control Drives Interest in Sterilization Resistant Adhesives

Diagnostic Adhesives Garner Momentum

Huge Unmet Needs Open Opportunities for Biodegradable, Biocompatible & Elastic Sealants

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Gain Significance in Medical Applications

Wearable Medical Devices: An Exciting Market Opportunity

Global Market for Wearable Medical Devices (in US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, & 2025

UV Curing Medical Adhesives Witness Growth

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand Greater Clinical Care

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Regulatory Concerns for Medical Adhesives and Sealants

Select Product Developments

Other Developments

Nanotechnology in Incision Closures

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjrc4z

