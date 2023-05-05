Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Augurs Well for Growth
Global Market for Medical Adhesives and Sealants
Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Adhesives and Sealants: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Medical Adhesives and Sealants estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Medical Adhesives and Sealants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 90 Featured) -
3M Company
Adhesives Research, Inc.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
Advanced Medical Solutions Israel (Sealantis) Ltd
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
CryoLife, Inc.
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
Tricol Biomedical, Inc.
Integra Life Sciences Corporation
Johnson & Johnson/Ethicon Inc.
Kerr Corporation
Medtronic Plc
Procter & Gamble Company
Vivostat A/S
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
622
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$8.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$16 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
7.6%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
With Routine Healthcare Care Disrupted, Surgical & Non-Surgical Uses of Medical Adhesives & Sealants Suffer a Temporary Setback
Global Surgery Cancellation Rate (%) Feb to May 2020
Impact on Dentistry Market
State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19 in 20201H
Competition
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Medical Adhesives and Sealants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Medical Adhesives and Sealants
Synthetic Medical Adhesives Vs. Natural Medical Adhesives
Medical Adhesives Vs. Industrial Grade Adhesives
Use of Medical Adhesives in Healthcare Applications
Global Market Scenario and Outlook
Market Constraints and Challenges
Regional Analysis
Analysis by Product Segment
Analysis by Technology Type
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Surgical Procedure Volumes Drive Growth of Surgical Adhesives
Potential Market for Surgical Adhesives and Sealants (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Type
Utility of Adhesives & Sealants in Select Surgical Procedures: A Snapshot
Select Sealant Materials & their Applications in Surgical Applications
Rise in Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Augurs Well for Market Growth
Elastic Adhesives to Resolve Challenges in Lung & Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures
Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation
Material Trends in the Medical Adhesives Market
Surgical Adhesives Evolve Rapidly in terms of Functionality & Efficiency
Different Types of Surgical Adhesives, Sealants and Glues
Hemostatic Agents Gain Application to Control Blood Leakage
Growing Prominence of Adhesive Dentistry Drives Growth of Dental Adhesives & Sealants
Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Dental Sealants Evolve to Address the Need for Less Complex Solutions
Progress in Adhesive Dentistry
Robust Dental Tissue Bonding Agents Come to the Fore for Dental Reconstruction
Global Tooth Filling Materials Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Material for Ceramic Fillings, Composite Fillings, Gold Fillings, Dental Amalgam and Others
Wound Management: A High Growth Area
Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations
Global Prevalence of Wounds by Type (in Millions)
Shift to Value-Based Healthcare Spurs Opportunities for High Value Adhesives & Sealants for Medical Devices
Focus on Infection Control Drives Interest in Sterilization Resistant Adhesives
Diagnostic Adhesives Garner Momentum
Huge Unmet Needs Open Opportunities for Biodegradable, Biocompatible & Elastic Sealants
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Gain Significance in Medical Applications
Wearable Medical Devices: An Exciting Market Opportunity
Global Market for Wearable Medical Devices (in US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, & 2025
UV Curing Medical Adhesives Witness Growth
Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand Greater Clinical Care
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Regulatory Concerns for Medical Adhesives and Sealants
Select Product Developments
Other Developments
Nanotechnology in Incision Closures
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjrc4z
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900