Global Medical Animation Market to 2027 - Growing Demand for Educational Animation Presents Favourable Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Medical Animation

Global Market for Medical Animation
Global Market for Medical Animation

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Animation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Animation estimated at US$222.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$768.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

4D, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.3% CAGR to reach US$261.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 3d segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Medical Animation market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 23% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Medical Animation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.29% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$72.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 16.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$72.1 Million by the year 2027.

2D Segment Corners a 18.4% Share in 2020

In the global 2D segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$84.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$86 Million by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 85 Featured) -

  • Animated Biomedical Productions

  • Axs Studio, Inc.

  • Blausen Medical Communications, Inc.

  • Elara Systems, Inc.

  • Ghost Productions, Inc.

  • Hybrid Medical Animation

  • Infuse Medical

  • Invivo Communications, Inc.

  • Medmovie

  • Nucleus Medical Media

  • Radius Digital Science

  • Random42 Scientific Communication.

  • Scientific Animations Inc.

  • Trinsic Animation, LLC.

  • Understand.Com

  • Viscira, LLC.

  • Visible Body

  • Xvivo Scientific Animation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Growing Acknowledgement of Animation & Simulation in Learning & Training Sets the Foundation for the Growth of Medical Animation

  • On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here's What's Happening. Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know

  • After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe

  • With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

  • At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

  • Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

  • The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated

  • The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

  • Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

  • Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, War & Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021

  • Fresh Shocks for the Global Economy in 2022 as New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Comes into Play Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War

  • The Military & Defense Industry Emerges as the Sole Beneficiary of the War

  • Competition

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 85 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Medical Animation - Overview, Definition & Importance

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Healthcare Spending, Growing Pharmaceutical/Biopharmaceutical & Medical Devices Industries Provide the Platform for the Growing Popularity of Medical Animation

  • Digital Bent of Mind of People Amid Rapid Proliferation of Smartphones, Tablets, & On-Demand Streaming Supported by Healthcare Digitalization to Also Drive Growth in the Market

  • Pharmaceutical Companies Adopt Medical Simulation for Drug MoA, Marketing, Drug Discovery, Clinical Trials & Approvals

  • Direct to Consumer (DTC) Marketing in Healthcare Drives Importance of Animated Explainer Medical Videos

  • Rise in Global Surgeries Post COVID & Shortage of Surgeons to Drive Use of Animation to Accelerate Surgeon Education and Training

  • Cardiology, a Promising Field for Medical Animation/Simulation

  • Growing Demand for Physicians Coupled with Physician Shortages Spur Emergence of New Medical Institutes & Growing Number of Hospitals that Need Innovative Learning Tools

  • Advancement of Animation Technology Paves the Way for More Intricate Animation Videos

  • Growing Demand for Educational Animation Presents Favourable Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d71wjm

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


