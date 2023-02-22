Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Report to 2031: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast,2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global medical baby monitoring devices market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
The report provides revenue of the global medical baby monitoring devices market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.
The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global medical baby monitoring devices market from 2022 to 2031.
Companies Mentioned
Angelcare Monitors Inc
Dorel Industries Inc.
Hisense
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
Summer Infant Inc.
Snuza
VTech Holdings Limited
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Windeln.De
Sony Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.3. Key Trends Analysis
5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.4. Regulatory Framework
5.5. Key Market Indicators
5.5.1. Overall Baby Product Types Industry Overview
5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.8. Value Chain Analysis
5.9. Technology Development Analysis
5.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
5.11. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031
5.11.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)
5.11.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)
6. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type
6.1. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, by Product Type, 2017 - 2031
6.1.1. Video
6.1.1.1. Breathing Monitor
6.1.1.2. Movement Monitor
6.1.2. Audio
6.1.2.1. Breathing Monitor
6.1.2.2. Movement Monitor
6.1.3. Others
6.1.3.1. Sleep Tracker (wristwatch
6.1.3.2. Wall Mountable Stand
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Product Type
7. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Connectivity
7.1. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, by Connectivity, 2017 - 2031
7.1.1. Wired
7.1.2. Wireless
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Connectivity
8. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Hardware
8.1. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, by Hardware, 2017 - 2031
8.1.1. Camera
8.1.1.1. Room Temperature Sensor Camera
8.1.1.2. Motion & Sound Detection
8.1.1.3. Temperature & Motion Detection
8.1.2. Sensors
8.1.2.1. Under the Mattress
8.1.2.2. Diaper Attachment
8.1.2.3. Smart Wearable
8.1.2.4. Others (Camera Sensing, Non-Wearable)
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Hardware
9. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
9.1. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, by Application,2017 - 2031
9.1.1. Hospital
9.1.2. Residential
9.1.3. Nursery
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Application
10. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Price
10.1. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, by Price, 2017 - 2031
10.1.1. Low
10.1.2. Medium
10.1.3. High
10.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Price
11. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2031
11.1.1. Online
11.1.1.1. E-Commerce Websites
11.1.1.2. Company-Owned Websites
11.1.2. Offline
11.1.2.1. Supermarket/Hypermarket
11.1.2.2. Specialty Stores
11.1.2.3. Other
11.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Distribution Channel
12. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
12.1. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2031
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Europe
12.1.3. Asia Pacific
12.1.4. Middle East & Africa
12.1.5. South America
12.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Region
13. North America Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Europe Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Asia Pacific Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Middle East & South Africa Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
17. South America Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
18. Competition Landscape
18.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
18.2. Market Share Analysis (%), by Company, (2021)
18.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)
19. Key Takeaways
