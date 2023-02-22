Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Report to 2031: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast,2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global medical baby monitoring devices market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global medical baby monitoring devices market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global medical baby monitoring devices market from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

Angelcare Monitors Inc

Dorel Industries Inc.

Hisense

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Summer Infant Inc.

Snuza

VTech Holdings Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Windeln.De

Sony Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Regulatory Framework

5.5. Key Market Indicators

5.5.1. Overall Baby Product Types Industry Overview

5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. Value Chain Analysis

5.9. Technology Development Analysis

5.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

5.11. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031

5.11.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)

5.11.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)



6. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type

6.1. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, by Product Type, 2017 - 2031

6.1.1. Video

6.1.1.1. Breathing Monitor

6.1.1.2. Movement Monitor

6.1.2. Audio

6.1.2.1. Breathing Monitor

6.1.2.2. Movement Monitor

6.1.3. Others

6.1.3.1. Sleep Tracker (wristwatch

6.1.3.2. Wall Mountable Stand

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Product Type



7. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Connectivity

7.1. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, by Connectivity, 2017 - 2031

7.1.1. Wired

7.1.2. Wireless

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Connectivity



8. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Hardware

8.1. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, by Hardware, 2017 - 2031

8.1.1. Camera

8.1.1.1. Room Temperature Sensor Camera

8.1.1.2. Motion & Sound Detection

8.1.1.3. Temperature & Motion Detection

8.1.2. Sensors

8.1.2.1. Under the Mattress

8.1.2.2. Diaper Attachment

8.1.2.3. Smart Wearable

8.1.2.4. Others (Camera Sensing, Non-Wearable)

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Hardware



9. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

9.1. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, by Application,2017 - 2031

9.1.1. Hospital

9.1.2. Residential

9.1.3. Nursery

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Application



10. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Price

10.1. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, by Price, 2017 - 2031

10.1.1. Low

10.1.2. Medium

10.1.3. High

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Price



11. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2031

11.1.1. Online

11.1.1.1. E-Commerce Websites

11.1.1.2. Company-Owned Websites

11.1.2. Offline

11.1.2.1. Supermarket/Hypermarket

11.1.2.2. Specialty Stores

11.1.2.3. Other

11.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Distribution Channel



12. Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

12.1. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2031

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Europe

12.1.3. Asia Pacific

12.1.4. Middle East & Africa

12.1.5. South America

12.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Region

13. North America Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Europe Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Asia Pacific Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & South Africa Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

17. South America Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

18. Competition Landscape

18.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

18.2. Market Share Analysis (%), by Company, (2021)

18.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)



19. Key Takeaways

