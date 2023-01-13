The Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market is forecast to grow by $11,704.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.73% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the medical billing outsourcing market and is forecast to grow by $11,704.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.73% during the forecast period.

Our report on the medical billing outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improvements in healthcare administrative processes, the emergence of healthcare analytics, and the growing awareness about cybersecurity.



The medical billing outsourcing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Physician groups and clinics

• Hospitals



By Type

• Medical billing companies

• Freelance



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the government initiatives supporting the adoption of medical billing outsourcing services as one of the prime reasons driving the medical billing outsourcing market growth during the next few years. Also, growing consolidation in the healthcare industry and the adoption of cloud-based systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical billing outsourcing market covers the following areas:

• Medical billing outsourcing market sizing

• Medical billing outsourcing market forecast

• Medical billing outsourcing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical billing outsourcing market vendors that include 5 Star Billing Service Inc., AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., eClinicalWorks LLC, eMDs Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Experian Plc, Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Kareo Inc., McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Oracle Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., R1 RCM Inc., The SSI Group LLC, Veritas Capital Fund Management, L.L.C., and WellSky Corp. Also, the medical billing outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

