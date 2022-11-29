Global Medical Ceramics Markets, 2022-2027 - Growing Research Activities for Nanotechnology Applications, Gradual Shift Toward New Materials & Products, & 3D Printed Ceramics
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Ceramics Market by Material (Bioinert (Zirconia, Aluminium), Bioactive (Glass, Hydroxyapatite), Bioresorbable Ceramics), Application (Dental Application, Orthopedic Application, Plastic Surgery, Surgical Instruments), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical ceramics market is valued at an estimated USD 2.92 billion by 2022 is projected to reached USD 4.02 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%
The growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries & wound healing applications; the rising number of hip & knee replacement procedures; and the increasing demand for implantable devices are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.
The zirconia segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the medical ceramics market, by type, during the forecast period
Based on type, the global bioinert ceramics market is segmented into zirconia, alumina, and other bioinert ceramics (titanium, pyrolytic carbon, and silicon nitride).
In 2021, the zirconia segment accounted for the largest share of the global bioinert ceramics market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to advantages of zirconia over other ceramic materials, the rising demand for aesthetically attractive dental restorations will drive the market growth.
Dental application segment accounted for the highest CAGR
On the basis of application, the global medical ceramics market is segmented into - dental applications, orthopedic applications, surgical instruments, and plastic surgery.
In 2021, the dental applications segment accounted for the largest share of the medical ceramics market. Factors supporting the growth increasing number of cosmetic dental procedures and dental implant procedures across various regions and rising periodontal disorders.
The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The medical ceramics market is segmented into - North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The medical ceramics market in several Asia-Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the aging population, rapid economic growth in emerging APAC countries and rising volume of knee & hip replacement procedures.
Premium Insights
Rising Number of Hip & Knee Replacement Surgeries and Growing Awareness of Dental Care Drive Market Growth
Bioinert Ceramics Segment Dominated Market in North America in 2021
China Registers Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Demand for Implantable Devices
Increasing Demand for Medical Ceramics in Plastic Surgeries and Wound Healing Applications
Rising Number of Hip & Knee Replacement Procedures
Restraints
Stringent Clinical & Regulatory Processes
Opportunities
Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies
3D Printed Ceramics
Gradual Shift Toward New Materials & Products
Growing Research Activities for Nanotechnology Applications
Challenges
Issues Related to Reparability & Recycling
Shortage of Skilled Surgeons and Dental Professionals
Regulatory Analysis
North America
FDA Device Classification
US: Regulatory Approval Process
US: Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process
Canada
Europe
European Regulatory Process
Europe: Regulatory Approval Process for Medical Devices (MDR)
Asia-Pacific
Japan: Medical Device Classification Under PMDA
China: Classification of Medical Devices
India
Ecosystem Coverage
Value Chain Analysis
