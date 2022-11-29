U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

Global Medical Ceramics Markets, 2022-2027 - Growing Research Activities for Nanotechnology Applications, Gradual Shift Toward New Materials & Products, & 3D Printed Ceramics

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Ceramics Market by Material (Bioinert (Zirconia, Aluminium), Bioactive (Glass, Hydroxyapatite), Bioresorbable Ceramics), Application (Dental Application, Orthopedic Application, Plastic Surgery, Surgical Instruments), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global medical ceramics market is valued at an estimated USD 2.92 billion by 2022 is projected to reached USD 4.02 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%

The growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries & wound healing applications; the rising number of hip & knee replacement procedures; and the increasing demand for implantable devices are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The zirconia segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the medical ceramics market, by type, during the forecast period

Based on type, the global bioinert ceramics market is segmented into zirconia, alumina, and other bioinert ceramics (titanium, pyrolytic carbon, and silicon nitride).

In 2021, the zirconia segment accounted for the largest share of the global bioinert ceramics market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to advantages of zirconia over other ceramic materials, the rising demand for aesthetically attractive dental restorations will drive the market growth.

Dental application segment accounted for the highest CAGR

On the basis of application, the global medical ceramics market is segmented into - dental applications, orthopedic applications, surgical instruments, and plastic surgery.

In 2021, the dental applications segment accounted for the largest share of the medical ceramics market. Factors supporting the growth increasing number of cosmetic dental procedures and dental implant procedures across various regions and rising periodontal disorders.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The medical ceramics market is segmented into - North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The medical ceramics market in several Asia-Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the aging population, rapid economic growth in emerging APAC countries and rising volume of knee & hip replacement procedures.

Premium Insights

  • Rising Number of Hip & Knee Replacement Surgeries and Growing Awareness of Dental Care Drive Market Growth

  • Bioinert Ceramics Segment Dominated Market in North America in 2021

  • China Registers Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Implantable Devices

  • Increasing Demand for Medical Ceramics in Plastic Surgeries and Wound Healing Applications

  • Rising Number of Hip & Knee Replacement Procedures

Restraints

  • Stringent Clinical & Regulatory Processes

Opportunities

  • Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies

  • 3D Printed Ceramics

  • Gradual Shift Toward New Materials & Products

  • Growing Research Activities for Nanotechnology Applications

Challenges

  • Issues Related to Reparability & Recycling

  • Shortage of Skilled Surgeons and Dental Professionals

Regulatory Analysis

  • North America

  • FDA Device Classification

  • US: Regulatory Approval Process

  • US: Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • European Regulatory Process

  • Europe: Regulatory Approval Process for Medical Devices (MDR)

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Japan: Medical Device Classification Under PMDA

  • China: Classification of Medical Devices

  • India

  • Ecosystem Coverage

  • Value Chain Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Institut Straumann AG

  • 3M

  • Royal DSM

  • Ceramtec

  • KYOCERA Corporation

  • CoorsTek Inc.

  • Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

  • NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

  • Tosoh Corporation

  • Superior Technical Ceramics

  • Rauschert GmbH

  • H.C. Starck GmbH

  • Nobel Biocare Services AG

  • Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

  • Bakony Technical Ceramics Ltd.

Other Companies

  • Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.

  • QSIL Ceramics GmbH

  • Ferro Corporation

  • Elan Technology

  • Nishimura Advanced Ceramics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebai48

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-ceramics-markets-2022-2027---growing-research-activities-for-nanotechnology-applications-gradual-shift-toward-new-materials--products--3d-printed-ceramics-301688975.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

