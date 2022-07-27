Global Medical Device Cleaning Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%
Dublin, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Cleaning Market by Process (Precleaning, Automatic, Manual Cleaning, Disinfection), Type (Non-Enzymatic, Enzymatic), Application (Surgical, Endoscope, Ultrasound, Dental Instruments) & End user (Hospitals, Clinics) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical device cleaning market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from USD 2.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Surgical Instruments cleaning application accounted for the largest share in the medical device cleaning market by application type
On the basis of application, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into dental instruments, surgical instruments, ultrasound probes, and endoscopes. The surgical instruments reported for the largest share of the medical device cleaning market in 2021. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of ultrasound-related infections, Increasing government initiatives aimed at equipping or upgrading hospitals with newer and advanced ICU systems.
Critical Device accounted for the largest share in the medical device cleaning market by device
Based on device, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into Non-Critical Device, Critical Device, and Semi-Critical Device, and. The critical device segment reported for the largest market share of by device segment because of increases in prevalence of hospital acquired diseases and surgeries.
North America segment accounted for the largest share in the medical device cleaning market by Region
The North America market is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021 and is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the medical device cleaning market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing initiatives of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the Asia Pacific countries.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections
Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in the Aging Population
Regulatory Requirements and Compliance
Increasing Outsourcing of Sterilization Services Among Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, and Medical Device Manufacturers
Restraints
Concerns Regarding the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments
Opportunities
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Medical Tourism in Emerging Economies
Challenges
Cleaning and Disinfection of Advanced and Complex Medical Devices
Key Players
Steris
Getinge Group
Cantel Medical Corporation
Ecolab Inc
3M Company
Advanced Sterilization Products (Fortive Corporation)
Ruhof Corporation
Metrex Research
Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
Sklar Surgical Instruments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Process (USD Million; 2020-2027)
7 Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Application (USD Million; 2020-2027)
8 Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Device (USD Million; 2020-2027)
9 Medical Device Cleaning Market, by End-user (USD Million; 2020-2027)
10 Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Region (USD Million; 2020-2027)
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
