The global medical device cleaning market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from USD 2.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2%

during the forecast period. The competitive landscape includes the analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players between January 2019 and May 2022. Players in the global medical device cleaning market have employed various strategies to expand their global footprint and increase their market shares such as agreements, divestitures, expansions, and acquisitions.

In this report, the medical device cleaning market is segmented on the application, process, device, end user, and region.



Surgical Instruments cleaning application accounted for the largest share in the medical device cleaning market by application type

On the basis of application, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into dental instruments, surgical instruments, ultrasound probes, and endoscopes.The surgical instruments reported for the largest share of the medical device cleaning market in 2021.



The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of ultrasound-related infections, Increasing government initiatives aimed at equipping or upgrading hospitals with newer and advanced ICU systems.



Critical Device accounted for the largest share in the medical device cleaning market by device

Based on device, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into Non-Critical Device, Critical Device, and Semi-Critical Device, and. The critical device segment reported for the largest market share of by device segment because of increases in prevalence of hospital acquired diseases and surgeries.



North America segment accounted for the largest share in the medical device cleaning market by Region

The North America market is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021 and is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the medical device cleaning market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing initiatives of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the Asia Pacific countries.



Key Market Players :

The prominent players in the medical device cleaning market include Steris PLC (US), Metrex Research, LLC (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), 3M Company (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (Fortive Corporation) (US), and Ruhof Corporation (US).

A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the medical device cleaning market referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 146%, Tier 2–19%, and Tier 3–36%

• By Designation: C-level–41%, Director Level–35%, and Others–24%

• By Region: North America–56%, Europe–14%, Asia Pacific–26%, Latin America- 3%, and Middle East and Africa– 2%



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the medical device cleaning market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by product, by application, by end user, and by region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the medical device cleaning market and its segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to position their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders in understanding the pulse of the market and gaining information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

