U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,959.00
    -84.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,008.00
    +21.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.60
    -10.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.29
    +1.68 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    -8.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1151
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8190
    +0.0120 (+0.66%)
     

  • Vix

    30.73
    -1.23 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3418
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4370
    +0.1350 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,012.55
    +92.79 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    839.12
    +19.62 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,463.46
    -90.85 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.43% from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Quince Market Insights
·7 min read

Major industry players functional in the global medical device connectivity market are: GE Healthcare, Infosys, True Process, Ihealth Lab, Cerner, Bernoulli Enterprise, Qualcomm, Cisco Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lantronix, eDevice, Nuvon, Stryker Corporation

Pune, India, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical device connectivity market size was valued at USD 2.05 Billion in 2021 and is exxpected to grow at a CAGR 25.43% during the forecast period, according to a recent market study by Quince Market Insights. Medical device connectivity is a device used to maintain and establish a connection. Through which data is transferred between a medical device like a patient monitor and an information system to transmit or receive data from another device or internet.

The growing importance of governmental bodies across various developed and underdeveloped countries for building nationwide healthcare information exchanges (NHEs) and adoption of electronic medical record (EMR) solutions are the reasons driving the medical device connectivity market.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-65444

Further, the high-cost structures for connectivity and interoperability solutions for various medical devices, small healthcare organizations struggling for proper internet connections, and also lack wireless connectivity options are restraining the global medical device connectivity market growth.

The advanced technology in healthcare sectors with advanced IT tools is providing opportunities for the players operating in the medical device connectivity market. Consolidation is mostly the preferred strategy adopted by healthcare to increase the patient base and optimization of resource utilization is opening new ways to operate in the coming years.

Designing and developing of products involves high cost and long screening process for government regulations, are giving tough challenges to the market of medical device connectivity.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Medical Device Connectivity Market

The emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic hampered the normal workings of every business unit. The transportation sector was totally ceased by governmental bodies across the world to decrease the spread of infectious viruses across the world.

The prolonged lockdown, many hospitals are now shifting to home care settings or other temporary setups for expanding patient monitoring to provide optimal care. Also, the demands for remote monitoring and patient engagement solutions have been increased are increasing the demands for global medical device connectivity market.

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, by Product & Services

Based on product & services, the global medical device connectivity market is segmented into telemetry systems, connectivity hubs, training services, interface devices, medical device connectivity services, medical device connectivity solutions, medical device integration solutions, and implementation & integration solutions.

Medical device connectivity solutions hold the largest market share for global medical device connectivity in 2021 and are expected to remain largest during the forecast period. Factors attributing the growth of the segment is due to increase adoption of electronic health record (EHRs) and other interoperability solutions in healthcare organizations. Additionally, shift of point-of-care diagnostics from hospitals to home care and are driving the medical device connectivity solutions segment.

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, by Application

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into infusion pumps, vital signs & patient monitors, anesthesia machines & ventilators, and others. Among these, the vital signs & patient monitors segment captures the largest market share for global medical device connectivity in 2021 and is anticipated to remain largest during the coming forecast period.

Factors attributing to the growth of the segment are due to the increasing chronic diseases in aged-populations during emergency purposes and increasing uses of such monitors for monitoring patients continuously due are driving the medical device connectivity market.

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, by Technology

Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into wireless technologies, wired technologies, and hybrid technologies. Among these, wireless technologies hold the largest market share for medical device connectivity in 2021 and are anticipated to remain the largest during the forecast period.

Factors attributed to the growth of wireless technologies is because it offers a better quality of healthcare as professionals constantly receive real-time updates for patients. In addition, reduction in healthcare expenditures are continuously boosting the market for wireless technologies.

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, by End-User

Based on end-user, the medical device connectivity market is segmented into ambulatory care services, imaging diagnostic centers, hospitals, and others. The hospital segment captures the largest market share for the global medical device connectivity market in 2021 and is expected to remain largest during the coming forecast period.

Factors attributing to the growth of the hospital segment are the large volume of patients, increasing focus on offering high-quality patient service are driving the global medical device connectivity market.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-65444

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, by Region

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is dominating the medical device connectivity market in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Due to advanced technology and established healthcare systems, medical device connectivity solutions have become the first choice for deployment. Also, the rising number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. which are driving the global medical device connectivity market.

Recent Developments in the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market

  • August 2021- Noida medical device park received its final shape. The medical device park will have an incubation center on a five-acre land, which will be a boon for startups' healthcare service providers. YEIDA has signed a MoU with IIT-Kanpur, for the incubation.

  • August 2021 – Medical Device Innovation Consortium, declared its launch of Digital Health Initiative. This reflects the company’s assurance to adapt to the evolution of the medical device ecosystem.

  • July 2021 – Cognizant and Philips both collaborated to develop more end-to-end solutions. The collaboration enables life sciences companies and healthcare organizations to accelerate clinical trials and improve patient care.

Some Key Findings of the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Report Include:

  • The analysis includes a global medical device connectivity market study, expansions, and forecasts, along with a country-specific analysis.

  • An in-depth analysis of the global medical device connectivity market comprises segment by product & services, application, technology, end user, and regions with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

  • Product offering details on competitive benchmarking and evolution approach adopted by the industry players, along with their investments in the last five years in the global market have been provided in the report.

  • The market research includes a study of the provinces, boundaries, drivers, prospects, guidelines, challenges, and procedures that are propelling the global medical device connectivity market.

  • The study also offers complex measures of potential market effect during the forecast period and an in-depth overview of the leading companies operating in the global market.

  • External as well as internal variables that are expected to have a positive or negative effect on companies have been evaluated, which will offer the decision-makers a strong futuristic view of the industry.

  • The research also helps understand the dynamics of the medical device connectivity market structure by analyzing market segments and by projecting the size of the market.

  • The report helps to understand the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on medical device connectivity market.

  • Some major industry players functional in the global medical device connectivity market are: GE Healthcare, Infosys, True Process, Ihealth Lab, Cerner, Bernoulli Enterprise, Qualcomm, Cisco Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lantronix, eDevice, Nuvon, Stryker Corporation, and Others.

For more information on this topic please visit our website report titled, Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Product & Services (Telemetry Systems, Connectivity Hubs, Training Services, Interface Devices, Medical Device Connectivity Services, Medical Device Connectivity Solutions, Medical Device Integration Solutions, and Implementation & Integration Solutions), By Application (Vital Signs & Patient Monitors, Infusion Pumps, Anesthesia Machines & Ventilators, and Others), By Technology (Wired Technologies, Wireless Technologies, and Hybrid Technologies), By End User (Imaging & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Hospitals and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America)— in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/medical-device-connectivity-market/single_user_license

Contact Us:
Ajay D
Quince Market Insights
Pune India
Phone: US +1 208 405 2835
UK +44 1444 39 0986
APAC +91 706 672 4848
Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com
Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Device Cleaning Market, By Process (Presoak, Manual Cleaning, Automatic Cleaning, Disinfection), By Type (Enzymatic & Non-enzymatic Detergent), By Application (Surgical Instruments, Endoscope, Ultrasound Probe), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America), Forecasting — 2021-2030

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/medical-device-cleaning-market

3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Technology (3DP, EBM, LBM, Photopolymerization, DD), By Component (3D Printers, 3D Bioprinters, Material (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic), Software & Services), By Product Type (Prosthetics, Implant), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest Of The World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/3d-printing-medical-devices-market

Global Wearable Medical Device Market, By Product (Diagnostics, Therapeutics), By Type (Patches, Activity Monitors, Smart Watches, Smart Clothing, Others), By Application (Home Healthcare, Sports & Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Others), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/global-wearable-medical-device-market


Recommended Stories

  • TG Therapeutics Falls 30% As CEO Discloses Partial Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trials

    TG Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TGTX) CEO Michael Weiss said that the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on some combination candidate studies for leukemia and lymphoma. Speaking at the B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Oncology Investor Conference, Weiss disclosed that FDA placed partial holds on studies of the U2 combination UKONIQ (umbralisib) and ublituximab for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Weiss noted that the updated overall survival (OS) prelimin

  • Could Vaxart's Vaccine Pill Help to End the Pandemic?

    Let's take a quick look at how Vaxart's project might be a game-changer. There are two things in Vaxart's favor regarding the chances of its pill being a pandemic-ending tool. Unlike the jabs produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Vaxart's oral tablet doesn't require skilled staff or syringes to administer, nor does it require specialized refrigerators to keep the vaccine stable.

  • 'Just wear a mask and don't tell anyone': Workplaces are filling up with sick employees

    Short-staffed employers are pressuring workers to stay on the job while feeling sick or with COVID-19. CDC guidance and testing disparities aren't helping.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Be 10-Baggers in 2022

    These two clinical-stage biotechs have major upcoming catalysts that could catapult their shares higher.

  • Why Opko Health Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) were crashing 32.3% lower this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The steep decline came after Opko and its partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), announced after the market close on Jan. 21, 2022 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FAD) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Regulatory Filing for approval of human growth hormone somatrogon. The FDA's decision was surprising considering that the human growth hormone has already received approvals in several other countries.

  • 1 Top Biotech Stock Ready for a Bull Run

    The road to FDA approval can be long, and in the case of COVID-19 vaccines, there is no time for delays and no room for error. One company that has come to understand this very well is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Since 2020, the company has been developing a vaccine to help prevent and fight the impact of COVID-19.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Partner Adlai Nortye Advances to the Second Dose Escalation Cohort of the Chinese Bridging Trial Evaluating Pelareorep-Paclitaxel Combination Treatment in Breast Cancer

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that its partner Adlai Nortye has advanced to the second of three dose escalation cohorts in the bridging clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of pelareorep-paclitaxel combination therapy in Chinese patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Dosing in the trial's first dose escalation cohort is complete and no safety issues have been reported. The second dose escalation cohort is t

  • We need COVID treatments ‘that are independent of the variant,’ Longeveron co-founder says

    Dr. Joshua Hare, Longeveron co-founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss COVID-19 variants, treatments, previous coronavirus pandemics, and the path of the Omicron variant.

  • Regeneron, Sanofi withdraw application for Libtaya as a cervical cancer treatment in the U.S.

    Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday after the company and Sanofi said they will no longer seek Food and Drug Administration approval for Libtaya as a second-line treatment for cervical cancer. The therapy is currently approved to treat two forms of skin cancer and a type of lung cancer. The companies said they made the decision to withdraw the application for Libtaya because they were not able to "align" on post-marketing studies with the FDA; h

  • Skincare expert on taking care of skin while wearing masks

    If you've noticed some kind of irritation on your face from wearing a mask every day, you're not alone. Skincare expert Dr. Arleen Lamba joins Good Day DC to help us learn how to tell the difference between regular mask acne and other infections.

  • If You're Vaccinated, These Are the Major Omicron Symptoms, Doctors Say

    The Omicron variant has been spreading so quickly that it has caused a surge of new COVID cases in the U.S. much like the previously dominant Delta variant. But unlike Delta, Omicron also appears to be causing a much higher number of breakthrough infections. Doctors have confirmed that both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people can catch this variant, although they might experience vastly different illnesses. In fact, there are COVID symptoms that are much more likely to occur in vaccinated p

  • U.S. daily COVID case tally now falling and hospitalizations seem to be peaking, as Moderna launches trial of omicron-specific booster

    The U.S. average daily new case tally from COVID-19 is falling fast and hospitalizations appear to be close to a peak, bolstering hopes that the highly infectious omicron variant is losing its grip on the nation.

  • Free N95 Masks Coming To MI: Get Them At CVS, Kroger, Walgreens

    The federal government is partnering with multiple retail pharmacies in Michigan to distribute free N95 masks.

  • Israel signs deal with Novavax for COVID vaccine, health ministry says

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel has signed a deal to buy 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Novavax, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The vaccines are due to arrive in Israel in the coming months, pending regulatory approval. Novavax's protein-based vaccine will be administered in two doses and has been found effective against a number of variants, the ministry said.

  • Need an at-home COVID-19 test? These FDA-authorized options are in stock

    An infectious disease expert weighs in on when to use these tests at home.

  • N95 and KN95 masks are your best mask option—here’s where to buy them online

    N95 masks can provide increased protection against COVID-19 variants like omicron. Here's where to buy N95 masks online from 3M, Project N95 and more.

  • A 15-month-old dies of COVID-19, becoming L.A. County's youngest coronavirus fatality

    An additional 91 COVID-19 deaths were reported in L.A. County on Wednesday, the second-highest daily total of the Omicron surge. One of the deaths was a 15-month-old.

  • Charlotte's Web Names Jade Proudman Global Brand Ambassador

    (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web," or the "Company"), the market leader in full spectrum cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp extract wellness products, has named Jade Proudman, the Chief Executive Officer of Savage Cabbage, one of the oldest and most trusted CBD companies in the UK, as a Global Brand Ambassador for Charlotte's Web.

  • Amgen Wins Another Key Approval for This Potential Blockbuster Cancer Drug

    Earlier this month, the European Commission gave Lumykras the go-ahead as a treatment for lung cancer.

  • Lilly to scrap further development of Olumiant as a lupus treatment

    Shares of Eli Lilly & Co. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said it decided to scrap further development of Olumiant as a possible lupus treatment, based on results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, one of which failed. The drug, which was developed with Incyte Corp. , is also being tested as an atopic dermatitis treatment; however, Lilly said it does not have "alignment" with the Food and Drug Administration on the patient populations for the indication it is seeki