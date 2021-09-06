U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.61
    -0.68 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.40
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    +0.1980 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,667.13
    +1,700.06 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,354.99
    +57.26 (+4.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.80
    +35.45 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Global Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market to 2028 - Low Business Cost in Emerging Markets Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Services and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 20,336.08 million in 2028 from US$ 12,314.65 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. Key factors driving the market such as increasing number of clinical trials worldwide and the rise in the adoption of outsourcing activities coupled with increasing R&D expenditures. However, the extensive competition in the CRO services market is a major factor hindering the market growth.

Based on services, the medical device and diagnostics contract research organization market is segmented into clinical data management, monitoring, clinical project management, medical writing, clinical auditing, digital health, clinical strategy, and others. The clinical data management segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the digital health segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The CRO services industry is highly fragmented, with several hundred small and medium-sized limited-service providers, and a small number of large and full-service global CROs. There are a few barriers for smaller CROs to enter the global market. However, the full-service global CROs require efficient infrastructure with an ability to simultaneously manage multiple complex testing services across numerous geographies, establish the requisite relationships with strategic partners, and develop relevant therapeutic and expertise to meet the needs of end users. Over the past few years, the consolidation across the industry is an emerging trend followed by most of the prime players to strengthen their service offerings and garner the major market share in the global medical device & diagnostics contract research organization market. For instance, PAREXEL International Corp. acquired The Medical Affairs Company in 2017.

COVID-19 outbreak was first observed in December 2019 in Wuhan (China), and it has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, with the World Health Organization (WHO) stating it as a public health emergency. The contract-based research and manufacturing activities for all the non-essential medical devices were hampered due to strict imposition of company shutdowns in the region. Industries, however, need to adopt long-term, permanent solutions to challenges that arose due to COVID. Overall, the COVID-19 created a negative impact on the growth of medical devices and diagnostics contract research organization market.

PAREXEL International Corporation; ICON PLC; WUXI APPTEC; Charles River Laboratories; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; North American Science Associates, Inc.; Qserve Group B.V.; IQVIA; Proxima Clinical Research, Inc.; and Activa CRO are among the leading companies operating in the medical device and diagnostics contract research organization market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the medical devices and diagnostics contract research organization market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global medical devices and diagnostics contract research organization market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Medical Device & Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Worldwide
5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Outsourcing Activities Coupled with Increasing R&D Expenditures
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Extensive Competition in CRO Services Market
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Low Business Cost in Emerging Markets
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising Market Consolidation
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market, by Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
6.4 Company Market Share Analysis

7. Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market Share, by Type, 2020 and 2028 (%)
7.3 Medical Devices
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Medical Devices: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Diagnostics
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Diagnostics: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.2.1 Cardiac Biomarkers
7.4.2.1.1 Overview
7.4.2.1.2 Cardiac Biomarkers: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.2.2 Diabetes Management
7.4.2.2.1 Overview
7.4.2.2.2 Diabetes Management: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.2.3 Oncology
7.4.2.3.1 Overview
7.4.2.3.2 Oncology: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.2.4 Infectious Diseases
7.4.2.4.1 Overview
7.4.2.4.2 Infectious Diseases: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.2.5 Haematology
7.4.2.5.1 Overview
7.4.2.5.2 Haematology: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.2.6 Chemistry and Immunoassays
7.4.2.6.1 Overview
7.4.2.6.2 Chemistry and Immunoassays: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.2.7 Molecular Diagnostics
7.4.2.7.1 Overview
7.4.2.7.2 Molecular Diagnostics: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.2.8 Others
7.4.2.8.1 Overview
7.4.2.8.2 Others: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market - By Services
8.1 Overview
8.2 Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market Share, by Services, 2020 and 2028 (%)
8.3 Clinical Data Management
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Clinical Data Management: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Monitoring
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Monitoring: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Clinical Project Management
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Clinical Project Management: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Medical Writing
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Medical Writing: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.7 Clinical Auditing
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Clinical Auditing: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.8 Digital Health
8.8.1 Overview
8.8.2 Digital Health: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.9 Clinical Strategy
8.9.1 Overview
8.9.2 Clinical Strategy: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.10 Others
8.10.1 Overview
8.10.2 Others: Medical Device and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Medical Devices and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Medical Devices and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market
10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Medical Devices and Diagnostics Contract Research Organization Market- Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Key Developments Done by Companies

12. Company Profiles
12.1 PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 ICON PLC
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 WuXi AppTec
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES, INC.
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 North American Science Associates, Inc.
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Qserve
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Activa CRO
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Proxima Clinical Research, Inc.
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 IQVIA Inc.
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/he4ght

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told its employees that he agrees with Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $3,000 a share "if they execute really well". What Happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said that her base case on Tesla is $3,000 a share. "Our estimate for Tesla's success has gone up. The main reason for that is their market share. So instead of going down from year-end 2017 to today, it has actually gone up fairly dramatically," Woo

  • Protect your wealth from the next crisis with these simple low-volatility stocks

    Costco and other low-beta stocks can safeguard your portfolio from market swings.

  • Cathie Wood scooped up Zoom stock after it crashed — here's why

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is bullish on Zoom after the stock plunged following earnings. Here's what she told Yahoo Finance about the purchase.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $5,000 Into $50,000 (or More) by 2035

    As you may have rightly guessed, Novavax has been gaining buzz for its experimental coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. In a March-published U.K. study, this vaccine generated a vaccine efficacy (VE) of 89.7%. Novavax will likely gain emergency use authorization in the U.S., U.K., and Europe in the coming months.

  • Dividend Investors: 3 High-Yield Stocks for a Low-Yield World

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is down to a 20-year low of less than 1.3%. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): Finding a fat yield is easier than finding a great company that happens to have a fat yield.

  • Space Is Hard, but These 3 Space Stocks Can Reach Orbit

    Shareholders of Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) got a reminder last week that space is hard. The company, which went public earlier this year via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, saw a test launch of its new rocket fall short of expectations after one of the five main engines powering the rocket failed. Space has been a hot sector among investors, thanks in part to analyst estimates that it could represent a $1 trillion opportunity by 2040.

  • Should You Invest in AMC Stock Right Now?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has many investors curious. The stock inspires many headlines, and AMC is a source of frequent discussion on social media sites and discussion forums. AMC stock is up nearly 2,000% in 2021, and it has some people asking themselves if they are missing out on the ride of a lifetime.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in September

    Amazon and Fiverr look locked, loaded, and ready to outperform.

  • Stocks Rise as Traders Weigh Fed Taper Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose with U.S. equity-index futures as investors bet slower hiring in the world’s largest economy may delay a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Aluminum hit a decade high amid political unrest in Guinea.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rebounded from last week’s losses, led by technology shares. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.2% even as U.S. markets were closed for Labor Day. Gains in Asia were led by Japan, where the equity benchmark rose to a 31-year high on

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

    People contemplate 5G in terms of what it may enable in the future -- virtual and augmented reality, automated factories and farms, and perhaps a replacement for broadband. Brand new applications are also likely to be invented when the capability of 5G is fully implemented. It may not be the phone companies or carriers, but rather the key semiconductor companies that power this new platform.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.