Global Medical Device Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Abiomed, Accuray, Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific, Danaher, Medtronic and Stryker

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Market by Device Type, Function, Durability, Therapeutic Segment, Risk Classification, Manufacture Method, Delivery/Acquisition, Operational Support Model, Connectivity and Region 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This medical device market report evaluates the market for both traditional and connected healthcare devices. Report analysis includes medical device market sizing with a wide variety of segmentation including medical device type, solution, location/usage area, medical device function, medical device durability, medical device usage by therapeutic segment, medical device risk classification, manufacture method, method of medical device delivery or acquisition, medical device operational support model, and medical device connectivity method.

The report covers the global leading medical device market suppliers and service providers. The report also assesses medical device market drivers, challenges, and the impact of technology convergence. The report also evaluates the issues specific to connected devices such as security and privacy.

The report has been recently updated to reflect the new normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as remote medical maintenance is in high demand as a large number of patients require monitoring and diagnostics that do not require a hospital or clinic visit.

The report provides medical device market sizing with forecasts from 2022 to 2027 as follows:

  • Durability

  • Risk Classification

  • Manufacture Method

  • Operational Support Model

  • Connectivity Method

  • Device Type

  • Revenue Model

  • Region of the World

  • Solution

  • Location/Usage Area

  • Function

  • Non-durable Types

  • Delivery/Acquisition (Traditional Device)

  • Delivery/Acquisition (Connected Device)

  • Therapeutic Segment

  • Industry Sub-sector

Select Report Findings:

  • Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the fastest-growing category is remote monitoring and diagnostics medical devices

  • One of the emerging areas is wearable medical devices that monitor temperature and other vitals as a means of predicting potential infection

  • The combination of DIY medical device procurement and telemedicine is an important category for suppliers as users seek greater autonomy and lower prices

  • The market is witnessing an evolution as a new category of multifunctional and multipurpose medical devices is emerging that incorporate fitness and healthcare

Traditionally focused on preventative care, diagnostics, and urgent care, the connected medical device market is increasingly crossing over into the general health and well-being category.

This is especially the case with wearable devices used in the sports and fitness category, which may, for example, double as an apparatus for early detection, such as irregular heartbeat. This is important because an arrhythmia can be indicative of more serious problems developing.

Connected medical devices are increasingly becoming the norm with significant improvements in ICT as a whole, coupled with the evolution of microelectronics, display capabilities, and a fast-growing medical device market. By definition, a connected medical device is one that can communicate information over a distance and/or be controlled remotely as in a telemedicine scenario.

In terms of medical device market adoption, there are a few factors that inhibit usage. One of the foremost is concerns over security/privacy at both the end-user as well as the corporate level. This is especially true with connected medical devices, which may be prone to malware and hacking.

In terms of security concerns, unwanted access to medical device software and operating systems could potentially render a device non-functioning and/or under the control of an unauthorized user. In terms of privacy issues, client sensitive data is generated continuously within the connected medical device market as equipment communicates device status, measurements, and patient status via wired and/or wireless connections.

Within the medical device market supply chain, there is a need for efficient device tracking in terms of both care of custody for delivery as well as usage for the traditional product and medical device as a service model respectively.

This is true for a variety of reasons, but most notably because some equipment within the medical device market is very expensive and prone to damage if mishandled. In addition, medical devices in acute care situations are needed at the moment, rendering any incidence in which a device is lacking, missing, or damaged a potential cause of great harm to a patient.

Accordingly, there is a growing need within the asset tracking market for solutions to support the medical device market. This is inherently possible as part of the connected medical device market as the equipment is by definition capable of communications locally and/or via a WAN to a centralized monitoring center and/or cloud computing system.

An increasingly interconnected market, coupled with advanced solutions to protect user privacy and device security, are all factors that we see paving the way for over 25% of developed countries to utilize connected device enabled telemedicine as the primary method of healthcare service delivery by 2030.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Abiomed Inc.

  • Accuray Inc.

  • Affectiva

  • Angiodynamics Inc.

  • Atricure Inc.

  • Axogen Inc.

  • Basehealth

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Biodirection

  • Biotelemetry Inc.

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Bruker Corp

  • Cantel Medical Corp.

  • Cardiac Insight

  • Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

  • Clinipace

  • Conmed Corp.

  • Cryolife Inc.

  • Danaher Corp

  • Dexcom Inc.

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corp

  • Evena Medical

  • Fitbit

  • Glaukos Corp.

  • Globus Medical Inc Class A

  • Heska Corp.

  • Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

  • Hologic Inc.

  • Idexx Laboratories Inc

  • Inogen Inc.

  • Insulet Corp

  • Integer Holdings Corp.

  • Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

  • Intuitive Surgical Inc.

  • Irhythm Technologies Inc.

  • Lemaitre Vascular Inc.

  • Livanova Plc

  • Livongo

  • Masimo Corp.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Memed

  • Natus Medical Inc.

  • Nevro Corp

  • Nuvasive Inc.

  • Orthofix Medical Inc.

  • Penumbra Inc.

  • Pocared Diagnostics

  • Qualcomm Life

  • Resmed Inc.

  • Staar Surgical

  • Steris

  • Stryker Corp

  • Surmodics Inc.

  • Tactile Systems Technology Inc

  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

  • Teleflex Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Transenterix Inc.

  • Varex Imaging Corp.

  • Varian Medical Systems Inc.

  • Verb Surgical

  • Viewray Inc.

  • Water Corp.

  • Wright Medical Group Nv

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnwcxf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


