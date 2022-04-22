Global Medical Device Packaging Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - 3M, Amcor, Avery Dennison, Constantia Flexibles, DuPont, UFP Technologies, & WestRock Company
The global medical device packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during 2022-2027
The global medical devices packaging market is likely to witness a mid-single digit growth rate owing to the surge in demand for novel packaging solutions due to the increased manufacturing and improvement in supply chain of medical devices across the globe.
Rapid technological advancements in medical devices coupled with introduction of novel medical devices require specialized and advanced packing solutions. Favorable patient demographics and rise in the consumption of a wide range of medical devices are fuelling the need for safe and effective packaging of medical devices.
Rising environmental concerns coupled with increased focus on minimizing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), as well as the need to sterile medical devices has led to the usage of innovative and eco-friendly packing solutions.
Among all countries, India is likely to witness the highest absolute growth of close to 60% due to sudden rise in demand for a wide range of medical devices among various healthcare facilities in the country. Covid-19 created significant growth opportunities for medical device manufacturers in the country and led to an increase in demand for packaging solutions for medical applications.
GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION
Bags & pouches accounted for the major share as sterile bags & pouches are available in a wide range of sizes and material combinations. These are also customizable with a variety of films & header materials for bulky applications requiring an aseptic presentation.
Trays and boxes for medical devices are highly customizable, with lids, peel tops, and unique division systems available. They can be pre-loaded with sterilized tools that are arranged according to the sequence of usage. The boxes segment is likely to grow faster than other product categories due to their universal usage feature while packaging all medical devices.
The Paper and paper board segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market as sterilizable medical paper packaging provides flexibility for a wide variety of medical devices and testing applications in the healthcare market.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
APAC is likely to offer significant growth opportunities to packaging companies due to a paradigm shift in medical device manufacturing from North America & Europe to the APAC region. APAC is currently manufacturing a wide range of hospital supplies like PPE kits, drug-delivery devices, etc.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Packaging companies are also incorporating next-generation features like 3D packaging, enabling specific medical devices like sensors achieve the required small size and thin thickness to adapt to highly complex environment and surfaces of a human body. In addition, medical devices packaged using 3D packaging integration technology has higher accuracy and efficiency as well
Market Opportunities and Trends
Shift From Glass to Plastics Packaging Material
Advances in Packaging Technology
Introduction of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
