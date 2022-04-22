U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

Global Medical Device Packaging Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - 3M, Amcor, Avery Dennison, Constantia Flexibles, DuPont, UFP Technologies, & WestRock Company

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global medical device packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during 2022-2027

The global medical devices packaging market is likely to witness a mid-single digit growth rate owing to the surge in demand for novel packaging solutions due to the increased manufacturing and improvement in supply chain of medical devices across the globe.

Rapid technological advancements in medical devices coupled with introduction of novel medical devices require specialized and advanced packing solutions. Favorable patient demographics and rise in the consumption of a wide range of medical devices are fuelling the need for safe and effective packaging of medical devices.

Rising environmental concerns coupled with increased focus on minimizing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), as well as the need to sterile medical devices has led to the usage of innovative and eco-friendly packing solutions.

Among all countries, India is likely to witness the highest absolute growth of close to 60% due to sudden rise in demand for a wide range of medical devices among various healthcare facilities in the country. Covid-19 created significant growth opportunities for medical device manufacturers in the country and led to an increase in demand for packaging solutions for medical applications.

GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Bags & pouches accounted for the major share as sterile bags & pouches are available in a wide range of sizes and material combinations. These are also customizable with a variety of films & header materials for bulky applications requiring an aseptic presentation.

Trays and boxes for medical devices are highly customizable, with lids, peel tops, and unique division systems available. They can be pre-loaded with sterilized tools that are arranged according to the sequence of usage. The boxes segment is likely to grow faster than other product categories due to their universal usage feature while packaging all medical devices.

The Paper and paper board segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market as sterilizable medical paper packaging provides flexibility for a wide variety of medical devices and testing applications in the healthcare market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC is likely to offer significant growth opportunities to packaging companies due to a paradigm shift in medical device manufacturing from North America & Europe to the APAC region. APAC is currently manufacturing a wide range of hospital supplies like PPE kits, drug-delivery devices, etc.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Packaging companies are also incorporating next-generation features like 3D packaging, enabling specific medical devices like sensors achieve the required small size and thin thickness to adapt to highly complex environment and surfaces of a human body. In addition, medical devices packaged using 3D packaging integration technology has higher accuracy and efficiency as well

Market Opportunities and Trends

  • Shift From Glass to Plastics Packaging Material

  • Advances in Packaging Technology

  • Introduction of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging

Key Vendors

  • 3M

  • Amcor Plc

  • Avery Dennison Corporation

  • Constantia Flexibles

  • DuPont

  • UFP Technologies

  • WestRock Company

Other Prominent Vendors

  • American Packaging Corporation

  • Atlas Vac Machine

  • Ayka Medical Inc

  • Airnov

  • Berry Global Inc

  • Biomerics Corporation

  • Brentwood Medical

  • The BoxMaker

  • Eagle Flexible Packaging

  • GOEX Corporation

  • Glenroy

  • Graphic Packaging International

  • Klockner Pentaplast

  • Key Stone Folding Box

  • Monadnock Paper Mills

  • OLIVER

  • PAXXUS

  • Placon

  • Prent Corporation

  • Printpack

  • Sonoco Healthcare Packaging

  • SteriPackGroup

  • Tekni-Plex

  • Wipak

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Materials Used for Medical Device Packaging
7.1.2 Packaging Design Considerations
7.1.3 Package Testing Requirements

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Shift from Glass to Plastics Packaging Material
8.2 Advances in Packaging Technology
8.3 Introduction of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Demand for Medical Devices
9.2 Increased Demand for Innovative Packaging Solutions
9.3 High Adoption of Advanced Systems
9.4 Growing Demand for Longer Shelf-Life Packaging Products

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Strict and Stringent Government Regulations
10.2 Fluctuations in Prices of Raw Materials

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Insights by Geography
11.2.2 Insights by Product
11.2.3 Insights by Material
11.2.4 Packaging Type Insights
11.2.5 Insights by Application
11.2.6 Insights by End-User
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Bags & Pouches
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Market by Geography
12.4 Containers
12.5 Trays
12.6 Boxes
12.7 Others

13 Material Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Plastic
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Paper & Paperboard
13.5 Other Materials

14 Packaging Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Primary Packaging
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Secondary Packaging
14.5 Tertiary Packaging

15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Sterile Packaging
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Non-Sterile Packaging

16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Medical Device Manufacturers
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.3 Market by Geography
16.4 Contract Manufacturing Organizations

17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h18nkl

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-device-packaging-market-report-2022-2027-featuring-key-vendors---3m-amcor-avery-dennison-constantia-flexibles-dupont-ufp-technologies--westrock-company-301530855.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

