U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,662.50
    +10.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,082.00
    +93.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,518.75
    +28.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,158.30
    +2.80 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +0.54 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1461
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.78
    +2.16 (+12.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8900
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,636.78
    -1,221.64 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.51
    -20.06 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.47
    -3.38 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Global Medical Device Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Report/Directory 2021

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Device Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 3,500 Medical Device deals.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Medical Device deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Medical Device partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Medical Device deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Medical Device partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Medical Device dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 3,500 online deal records of actual Medical Device deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Medical Device partnering and dealmaking since 2014.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Medical Device technologies and products.

Key benefits

Global Medical Device Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • In-depth understanding of Medical Device deal trends since 2014

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Detailed access to actual Medical Device contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

  • Identify most active Medical Device dealmakers since 2014

  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Medical Device Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Deal component type

  • Specific therapy target

  • Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How are sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Medical Device dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Medical Device partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Medical Device dealmakers
2.4. Medical Device partnering by deal type
2.5. Medical Device partnering by therapy area
2.6. Medical Device partnering by technology type
2.7. Deal terms for Medical Device partnering
2.7.1 Medical Device partnering headline values
2.7.2 Medical Device deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Medical Device deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Medical Device royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading Medical Device deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Medical Device deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Medical Device dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Medical Device dealmakers
4.3. Most active Medical Device partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Medical Device contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Medical Device contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Medical Device dealmaking by technology type

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Medical Device deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Medical Device deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Medical Device deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Medical Device deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1pd8zu


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Alibaba’s Grocery Chain Freshippo Considers Funding at $10 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is considering raising funds for its high-tech grocery chain at a proposed valuation of $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolvi

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • Jack Dorsey's Block to build an open bitcoin mining system

    In October, Dorsey said that Block, formerly Square, was considering building a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. In a tweet thread on Thursday, Block's general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton, laid out the company's plans about building the mining system.

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • Exclusive-China agrees with U.S. to release oil reserves near Lunar New Year - sources

    China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on Feb. 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices, sources told Reuters. The sources, who have knowledge of talks between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels. "China agreed to release a relatively bigger amount if oil is above $85 a barrel, and a smaller volume if oil stays near the $75 level," said one source, without elaborating.

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • Oil reverses losses on weak dollar, but China crude reserves sale looms

    Oil futures reversed losses on Friday on a weaker dollar although an imminent release of crude reserves from top importer China capped price gains. However, gains were limited after Reuters reported that China plans to release oil reserves around the Lunar New Year holidays as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices. The sources, who have knowledge of the discussion between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • What Is the Retirement Bucket Strategy?

    The main goal of most investors is to garner enough money in the market to fund their retirement years. Yet, many investors are unsure of how to properly pull money out of their accounts once they’re actually in retirement. The … Continue reading → The post What Is the Retirement Bucket Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says

    China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) plans to roll out infrastructure at the end of this month to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a major step to creating a Chinese NFT industry that is not linked to cryptocurrencies. Although Beijing has banned cryptocurrencies, He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the South China Morning Post that NFTs "have no legal issue in China" as long as they distance thems

  • Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents

    How much will you need to save before you can retire? It’s a simple question at the root of most people’s plans for their golden years. Answering it, however, can be far more complicated. Using research that reexamined the … Continue reading → The post Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Top Coffee Stocks for Q1 2022

    The coffee industry is a complex and multilayered one, including everything from producers and distributors to processors, wholesalers, and retailers. Notable names in the coffee industry include Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM), and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). There is no single sector or ETF for the coffee industry, and coffee-related stocks can be found both in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors.

  • Oil rally to continue in 2022 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

    Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, some analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude to $90 or even above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above peaks hit last year, analysts say oil prices will be supported by the reluctance of many governments to restore the strict restrictions that hammered the global economy when the pandemic took hold in 2020. "Assuming China doesn't suffer a sharp slowdown, that Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+’s ability to raise production clearly limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100 in Q1, possibly sooner," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Meta faces billion-pound class-action case

    Facebook's 44 million UK users could share £2.3bn in damages, a competition expert intending to sue Meta says

  • 3 Reasons Asana Can Be a Long-Term Winner

    Since its debut to the public markets in September 2021, work management software specialist Asana (NYSE:ASAN) has taken investors on a roller coaster ride. Despite that turbulence, Asana's business has been thriving, and the company looks poised to be a long term winner for three key reasons.

  • Persimmon sees revenues rise in 2021, but reveals Omicron disruption

    The housebuilder said group revenues reached £3.61 billion in 2021, just 1% behind pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.

  • Monster Beverage to buy craft-beer maker in alcohol market drive

    Coca-Cola Co has tied up with brewer Constellation Brands Inc to launch Fresca-branded ready-to-drink cocktails, while rival PepsiCo Inc has partnered with Boston Beer Co to launch a Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic beverage. Monster said the deal would add craft beer brands Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters and Wasatch to its portfolio but would exclude CANarchy's restaurants.