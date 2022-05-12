Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market to Reach US$3.3 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
- Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market to Reach US$3.3 Billion by the Year 2026
- Medical devices that are reusable are gadgets that healthcare providers are able to reuse for diagnosing and treating multiple patients. Examples of such reusable devices are endoscopes, surgical forceps, and stethoscopes and when they are used on a patient, are likely to become contaminated and soiled with microorganisms. Hence, to prevent any risks of infection through contamination, the reusable device undergoes reprocessing, a multistep and detailed process for cleaning and subsequently disinfecting or sterilizing it. When the labeled instructions to reprocess are correctly and wholly followed after every device use, reprocessing leads to the safe use of a medical device multiple times on the same, or in numerous other patients as well. Medical device industry benefits significantly from the rise in spending on healthcare sector, as growth in the number of healthcare facilities and an improvement in existing infrastructure translate to a surge in demand for advanced technologies and devices. Driven by the rising spending on healthcare sector, demand for various medical devices and equipment is anticipated to post steady growth in the coming years, thus driving medical device OEMs to opt for outsourcing services.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Device Reprocessing estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period. Reprocessing Support & Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reprocessed Medical Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 17.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.7% share of the global Medical Device Reprocessing market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $762.8 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $466.8 Million by 2026
- The Medical Device Reprocessing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$762.8 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 41.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$466.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 14.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$139.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. Rising number of patients undergoing procedures in North America, Europe, and Japan, coupled with improved diagnosis, and screening in developing countries will help spur growth in the upcoming years. Select Competitors (Total 162 Featured) AGITO MEDICAL A/S Arjo Inc. Block Imaging, Inc. Cardinal Health, Inc. EverX Pvt Ltd Innovative Health Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Medline Industries, LP Medtronic PLC NEScientific, Inc. SteriPro Canada Inc. Stryker Corporation Vanguard AG Vascular Solutions, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Discussing Prognosis: Here?s What Everyone Should Know About
the Pandemic & the Global Economy
As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the
Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in
2022
EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.
But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
January 2022
At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of
Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &
Technology Sharing Continue to Remain
EXHIBIT 3: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 4: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a
Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the
Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of
January 2022
The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination
Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the
Unvaccinated
EXHIBIT 5: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards
COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %
Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022
The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be
Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,
Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as
Compared to 2021
New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War Threatens
Economic Recovery
COMPETITION
EXHIBIT 6: Medical Device Reprocessing - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
46 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Medical Device Reprocessing: Definition, Importance & Benefits
Robust Demand for Medical Devices Provides the Foundation for
the Rise of Medical Device Preprocessing
EXHIBIT 7: Robust Outlook for Medical Devices Expands the
Addressable Market Opportunity for Medical Device
Reprocessing: Global Market for Medical Devices (In US$
Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Focus on Infection Control Drives Interest in
Reprocessing of Reusable Medical Devices
Burden of Hospital Acquired Infections Remains High
EXHIBIT 8: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
Medical Devices, a Major Culprit in HAIs, Drives Focus on
Reprocessing Reusable Medical Devices
Focus on Sterilization, an Important Aspect of Medical Device
Reprocessing
Rise in Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Procedures Drives Demand
for Endoscope Reprocessing
EXHIBIT 9: The Massive Endoscopy Devices Market Offers
Opportunities on a Platter for Reprocessing of Endoscopic
Devices: Global Market for Endoscopy Devices (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Increasing Cancer Incidence & Growing Use of Medical Devices
for Cancer Management Bodes Well for Reprocessing
EXHIBIT 10: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Warming & Ensuing Focus on Sustainability Brings Medical
Device Reprocessing in the Spotlight. Here?s Why
Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here?s Why
EXHIBIT 11: The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a
Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion
Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980,
1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020
How Reprocessing Can Help?
Rising Costs of Medical Devices Drives Focus on Medical Device
Reprocessing
Growing Use of Disposable Devices Spurs Popularity of
Reprocessing of Single Use Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
