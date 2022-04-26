U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,293.00
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,963.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,530.25
    -5.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,951.60
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.94
    +0.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.90
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • Vix

    27.02
    -1.19 (-4.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2749
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5440
    -0.5950 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,493.85
    +1,464.65 (+3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.95
    +35.06 (+3.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,705.50
    +114.72 (+0.43%)
     

Global Medical Device Technologies Market to reach US$ 663 Billion in 2032, Diabetes Care remains Top Application Area

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Medical Device Technologies Market Analysis Report By Device Type (IVD Devices, Cardiology, Diagnostic Imaging, Orthopedic Devices, Diabetes Care Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

United States, Rockville MD, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Medical Device Technologies market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 3% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 663 Bn by the end of 2032. The demand for Medical Device Technologies is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market was valued at US$ 470.32 Bn in 2021.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Medical Device Technologies Market"

30 Tables and

62 Figures

170 Pages

From 2015 to 2021, medical device technologies industry growth documented a value CAGR worth 4.3%, closing in at a valuation of US$ 470.32 Billion. Various imaging modalities, including projection radiography, MRI, CAD/CAM technologies, and CT scanning procedures, give useful patient information. Furthermore, platforms such as implanted micro telescopes, smart adapters, and premium intraocular lenses (IOLs) have transformed fields such as ophthalmology.

For Critical Insights on Medical Device Technologies Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4828

In terms of end user, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers will lead the worldwide medical devices market in 2020. The segment's rapid expansion may be ascribed mostly to rising healthcare expenditures, increased construction of healthcare infrastructure, a strong emphasis on improving patient outcomes, and appealing reimbursement systems.

Which Device Type will Leverage Medical Device Technologies the Most?
Deployment to be Maximum across Diabetes Care Devices
Diabetes care device sales are expected to grow the quickest, with a positive CAGR of 4% over the projected period. Demand for diagnostic imaging devices, on the other hand, is expected to catch up, with a CAGR of 5.9% through 2032. Diabetes care equipment sales are increasing due to the increased prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes among a diverse population globally.

According to the World Health Organization and the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), more than 400 million individuals have diabetes in 2014. The use of diagnostic imaging techniques such as MRI, X-ray, and CT scan allows for the non-invasive diagnosis of chronic illnesses. This aspect is a major driver of the increase in diagnostic imaging device sales.

To learn more about Medical Device Technologies Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4828

Key Segments Covered in the Medical Device Technologies Industry Survey
Medical Device Technologies by Device Type

  • In-Vitro Medical Diagnostic (IVD) Devices

  • Cardiology Devices

  • Diagnostic Imaging Devices

  • Orthopedic Devices

  • Ophthalmology Devices

  • Endoscopy Devices

  • Diabetes Care Devices

  • Wound Management Devices

  • Kidney/Dialysis Devices

  • Anesthesia and Respiratory Care Devices

  • Others

Medical Device Technologies by End User

  • Academics & Research

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Diagnostic Centers

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

  • Others

Competitive Landscape
The medical device technologies industry is highly fragmented, with an increasing number of market participants fighting for collaboration with hospitals, clinics, and research organizations. Due to low switching costs for hospitals and the availability of identical products from other vendors, the level of competition is considerable.

  • Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Phillips Healthcare, Baxter International, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Cardinal Health are some of the major competitors in the medical device technology industry.

  • Market participants are emphasizing on product differentiation and reducing product time-to-market. For example, Boston Scientific Corporation's structural heart treatment is one of the fastest expanding areas of the medical device technologies industry. The segment has a high level of synergy with the rhythm management and interventional cardiology businesses. Similarly, Baxter International is planning to launch around 50 items over the next five years, including acute and renal care solutions with increased technology enhancements.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4828

Key players in the Medical Device Technologies Market

  • Medtronic Plc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • GE Healthcare

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Phillips Healthcare

  • Baxter International

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Abbott Laboratories, and Cardinal Health

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4828

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Diabetes care device sales are increasing at a healthy rate, with a CAGR of 4% expected for the projection period. This is due to the increased proportion of the diabetes population worldwide.

  • Medical device technology adoption in hospitals continues to drive growth strategies, accounting for more than 30% of total market revenue.

  • Rising healthcare infrastructure investment has resulted in a rise in the number of hospitals built to provide modern medical treatment. This is expected to be a significant growth determinant.

  • North America will continue its dominance in the medical device technologies industry, accounting for over two-fifths of the worldwide market value.

  • The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to provide significant potential prospects for leading players, with the market developing at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2032.

  • The rising frequency of chronic illnesses, as well as the growing elderly population, is driving market development in both areas.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain –

Syringes Market Insights - Medical device manufacturers are focusing on delivering important surgical equipment such as syringes. Asia has enormous development potential for syringes, with the highest expected growth rate, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chromatography Syringes Market Analysis - Over the next ten years, increased demand for gas chromatography syringes, rising sales of manual chromatography syringes, and the existence of top suppliers of high pressure liquid chromatography syringes are expected to drive market expansion.

Prefilled Syringes Market Forecast - Pre-filled syringes have emerged as one of the fastest-growing options for unit dosage medicine as the pharmaceutical industry investigates innovative and more convenient drug delivery technologies.
Cancer Therapeutics Market Forecast - Discoveries of revolutionary peptide-based medications are projected to influence developing trends in the cancer therapeutics market, with the cancer therapeutics sector is steady in its R&D operations. In the future years, peptide-based drugs are projected to become more widely used in cancer therapeutics.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
Japan Sales Office
4-1-1 Nakano,
9F Nakano Sunplaza
Tokyo, 164-8512
Japan
E: sales@factmr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • How Nkarta Stock Doubled On Its 'Natural Killers' In Blood Cancer

    Nkarta announced promising results from two studies in blood cancer patients on Monday, leading the tiny biotech stock to catapult higher.

  • It’s Getting Too Expensive to Export Soybeans From Top Grower Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting very expensive to export soybeans from Brazil, the world’s top supplier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Rebound Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapThat’s according to Cargill Inc., one of the biggest global shippers of the

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Set for Cautious Open on China Co

  • Axsome Therapeutics' Good Fortune Reverses As Its Migraine Drug Hits A Hurdle

    Axsome Therapeutics expects the Food and Drug Administration to reject its migraine treatment, leading AXSM stock to crumble on Monday.

  • Oil just dropped below $98 a barrel and analysts are now backing away from their $200 predictions, saying war and COVID may ‘calm high prices’

    Prices may soon get cheaper at the pump as oil drops below $98 and analysts say we may be close to peak oil.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • U.S. oil prices end below $100 a barrel as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil futures decline on Monday with U.S. prices ending below $100 a barrel, the lowest finish in two weeks, as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on prospects for energy demand.

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Enterprise Products, Oxy pursuing CO2 transportation and sequestration partnership

    Enterprise, one of the largest midstream master limited partnerships in North America, hasn't expanded into the energy-transition space as much as Oxy, but the company did note last summer that it is looking into it.

  • How to Invest a Lump Sum Pension Payout

    A pension plan promises to pay a defined benefit for the length of an employee's retirement. Depending on your financial circumstances, you may consider taking a lump sum instead of a lifetime monthly payment. Let's take a closer look at … Continue reading → The post How to Invest a Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement savings reform is a good idea that both parties can get behind

    Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of

  • Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang relinquishes corporate role at Taobao, Tmall as part of e-commerce giant's management reshuffle

    Alibaba Group Holding chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong has relinquished his role as legal representative of the corporate entities behind Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, following the biggest ever management reshuffle initiated by China's leading e-commerce company last December. Trudy Dai Shan, one of Alibaba's founding members in 1999 and a company partner, has succeeded Zhang as legal representative at both Taobao Software Co and Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co, where she also serves

  • India's Russian oil purchases since Ukraine invasion more than double 2021 total

    India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since its invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned. Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.

  • Surging Fertilizer Costs Are Pushing Food Prices Higher

    Given the uncertainty of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high fertilizer—and food—prices may be here to stay.

  • If You Notice a Blister Here, Get a Blood Test, Experts Say

    Your skin can serve as a window to your health—especially when it's flaring up with abnormal symptoms. Now, experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a serious but preventable condition which causes blisters on the skin in one location in particular. Their experts say that if you notice a blister in this spot, you should request a blood test to be screened for a potentially life-threatening disease which affects roughly 12,000 people per year,

  • Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

    Global crude oil production has been falling behind needed levels since 2019, and it could lead to conflict and confusion ahead