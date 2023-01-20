U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

Global Medical Devices Market Overview Report 2022-2027: Companies are Merging to Build Revenue Growth and Present Combined Offerings to Hospital and Physician Customers

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Medical Devices, 12th Edition" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Medical Devices report consists of new market trends and forecasts. Market share position has changed for some companies as a result of the pandemic and for some mergers, while restructuring and divestitures of certain medical device units have impacted results.

With increasing growth in the market, companies are merging to build revenue growth and present combined offerings to hospital and physician customers.

The medical device industry, often referred to as the medtech industry, is an important aspect of the entire healthcare industry. The medical device industry is constantly updating and changing through the continued development of new technologies, equipment, tests and devices.

Advancements in the medical device markets are life-changing and are allowing patients to live longer, healthier and more productive lives. However, the medical device industry has unique challenges. It is a heavily regulated industry in most nations of the world, as the regulatory section of this report details. Devices need to be approved for reimbursement and prices are negotiated in many cases by group purchasing organizations and governments.

Companies in the field must make constant research and development investments to produce the innovations that drive market success. Yet, despite these challenges, devices also benefit from servicing an enlarging elderly population around the world.

Devices are also among the first priority of emerging market nations, as they increase the size of their economies and their healthcare spending. Therefore, there are a great many device competitors and continued investors and venture capitalists interested in the field.

As part of its coverage, this report contains:

  • An overview of medical devices and relevant regulation in 50 world markets;

  • Market size estimate and forecast to 2027 for the global market, the United States market and several country markets, including China, Japan, India, Brazil, Germany, Canada and other nations;

  • An index of bellwether device companies;

  • Markets for specific categories of medical devices;

  • A look at market drivers and limiters and company profiles of major device concerns.

Top Companies Covered

Because of the variety of types of medical devices, there are several hundred competitors. There is a growing trend toward consolidation in the industry and as a result the top 15 companies are maintaining and/or gaining a growing percentage of the market with each year.

Additionally, there is a great deal of shifting in ranking as a big acquisition could catapult a company several spots up the ladder. Most companies operate in just a few markets, though the top companies such as Medtronic, J&J, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, and Philips are multi-billion-dollar companies that operate in several categories. There are thousands of companies making devices in the United States alone, most of these private, and many have less than 50 employees.

In each edition, the analyst looks at 12-15 companies in the industry that are large, global and representative of different categories of medical devices. The companies' performance provides insight into the performance of the global device market and reveals trends in geographic sales distribution and research and development spending.

The following companies make up the analyst's Index of Bellwether Device Companies: 

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Braun

  • Baxter

  • Becton Dickinson

  • Boston Scientific

  • Cardinal Health

  • Danaher Corp.

  • GE Healthcare

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Medtronic

  • Philips

  • Roche

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Stryker Corp.

  • Zimmer Biomet

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

  • Overview

  • Size and Growth of the Market

  • Top Companies

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Scope and Methodology

  • Conclusions

Chapter 2: Introduction

  • Overview

  • Regulation in the United States

  • Classification of Medical Devices

  • Class I Medical Devices

  • Limitations on Exemptions

  • Class II Medical Devices

  • Class III Medical Devices

  • Device Classification Summary

  • FDA Launches Early Approval Program (EAP)

  • Real-World Data and Real-World Evidence in Device Approval Process

  • Emergency Use Authorizations for Medical Devices - COVID-19 Related

  • Regulation in Europe

  • European Union

  • United Kingdom - Brexit

  • European Economic Area

  • Switzerland

  • Turkey

  • Regulation in Japan

  • Regulation in China

  • Regulation in Canada

  • Regulation in Brazil

  • World Health Care Trends

  • Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

Chapter 3: Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Introduction

  • Selected Recent Device Industry Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Boston Scientific and Baylis Medical, Lumenis, Preventice Solutions, Farapulse and Devoro Medical

  • GE Healthcare Acquires BK Medical

  • Baxter Buys Hillrom

  • Cordis Purchased Med Alliance

  • Teleflex Snags Standard Bariatric

  • Medtronic Continues Acquisition of Medtech Companies

  • Braun Acquires Starboard Medical's Cather Device Line

  • Johnson and Johnson/DePuy Synthes Acquire CrossRoads

  • Siemens Healthineers and Varian Medical Systems

  • Selected Large Historic Medical Device Acquisitions

  • Medtronic Acquires Covidien and Other Companies

  • Abbott: Acquisitions, Divestitures and the Alere Deal

  • BD Acquires CareFusion; Following with C.R. Bard

  • Pfizer and the $17 Billion Hospira Acquisition

  • Zimmer Finalizes Biomet Acquisition

  • Cardinal Health Strengthens Position in Medical Device Market with Medtronic Asset Acquisition

  • Canon Medical Increases Imaging Portfolio with Toshiba Medical Systems Acquisition

  • Dentsply-Sirona Merger

  • In October 2018, Johnson & Johnson announced the divesture of its LifeScan division to Platinum Equity for $2.1 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Major Deals in 2016

  • Danaher and Cepheid: Expanding Access to Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

  • Tornier and Wright Medical Merger Finalized

  • Stryker Corporation Active in M&A - Integrating Wright Medical

  • Wright Medical Stryker Corp. and Wright Medical: $4.7 Billion Opportunity

  • AbbVie and Allergan - A $63 Billion Deal

Chapter 4: Specific Device Markets

  • Blood Collection Supplies

  • Catheters

  • Contact Lenses

  • CPAP Devices

  • Critical Care Analysis - Blood Gas Analyzers

  • Defibrillators

  • Diabetes Management Devices

  • Glucose Monitor and Consumable Market Value (2022): $ 10.9 billion

  • Insulin Delivery Pump Market Value (2022): $4.1 billion

  • Dialysis Equipment & Supplies

  • Endoscopes

  • Gastric Banding and Bariatric Devices

  • Hernia Repair and Fixation Devices

  • Hip Implants

  • Infusion Pumps

  • Intraocular Lens Devices

  • Knee Implants

  • Posterior-Stabilized Knee Implants

  • Cruciate-Retaining Knee Implants

  • Unicompartmental Knee Implants

  • Medical Beds

  • Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

  • MRI

  • Nasal Cannula

  • Ostomy Products

  • Pacemakers

  • Patient Monitoring

  • Personal Protective Equipment

  • Medical Gloves Market Value (2022): $5.8 billion

  • Medical Mask/Face Protection Market Value (2022): $2.3 billion

  • Protective Clothing Market Value (2022): $2.5 billion

  • Respirators and PPE Kits Market Value (2022): $3.6 billion

  • Stents

  • Sterilization and Disinfection Equipment

  • Ultrasound

  • Wheelchairs

  • Wound Care Devices, Advanced Technologies

  • X-Ray

Chapter 5: Market Analysis

  • Market Drivers

  • Aging Population

  • Increase in Chronic Disease

  • Market Constraints

  • Pressure on Prices

  • Group Purchasing Organization

  • Value Analysis Committees

  • State of the US Hospital Market

  • Pricing Transparency in the Hospital

  • Interoperability and Exchange of Patient Health Information

  • Medical Device Size and Growth

  • Market by Region

  • Market by Country: Top 20

  • United States Medical Device Market

  • Japan Medical Device Market

  • China Medical Device Market

  • Germany Medical Device Market

  • France Medical Device Market

  • United Kingdom Medical Device Market

  • Italy Medical Device Market

  • Spain Medical Device Market

  • Brazil Medical Device Market

  • India Medical Device Market

  • Canada Medical Device Market

  • Australia Medical Device Market

  • The Netherlands Medical Device Market

  • Russia Medical Device Market

  • Taiwan Medical Device Market

  • South Korea Medical Device Market

  • Switzerland Medical Device Market

  • Sweden Medical Device Market

  • Mexico Medical Device Market

  • Turkey Medical Device Market

  • Second Tier: Market by Country

Chapter 6: Company Profiles: Bellwether

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Braun

  • Baxter

  • Becton Dickinson

  • Boston Scientific

  • Cardinal Health

  • Danaher Corp.

  • GE Healthcare

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Medtronic

  • Philips

  • Roche

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Stryker Corp.

  • Zimmer Biomet

Chapter 7: Other Market Participants

  • Participants

  • 3M

  • Alcon

  • Asahi Kasei

  • Canon Medical Systems

  • Coloplast A/S

  • ConvaTec

  • Dentsply-Sirona

  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

  • ICU Medical

  • Masimo Corporation

  • Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Molnlycke Health Care AB

  • Nova Biomedical

  • Olympus Corporation

  • PerkinElmer, Inc

  • ResMed

  • Smith & Nephew plc.

  • Steris plc

  • Teleflex Inc

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Vyaire Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fd10rp

