Global Medical Devices Market Overview Report 2022-2027: Companies are Merging to Build Revenue Growth and Present Combined Offerings to Hospital and Physician Customers
The Global Market for Medical Devices report consists of new market trends and forecasts. Market share position has changed for some companies as a result of the pandemic and for some mergers, while restructuring and divestitures of certain medical device units have impacted results.
With increasing growth in the market, companies are merging to build revenue growth and present combined offerings to hospital and physician customers.
The medical device industry, often referred to as the medtech industry, is an important aspect of the entire healthcare industry. The medical device industry is constantly updating and changing through the continued development of new technologies, equipment, tests and devices.
Advancements in the medical device markets are life-changing and are allowing patients to live longer, healthier and more productive lives. However, the medical device industry has unique challenges. It is a heavily regulated industry in most nations of the world, as the regulatory section of this report details. Devices need to be approved for reimbursement and prices are negotiated in many cases by group purchasing organizations and governments.
Companies in the field must make constant research and development investments to produce the innovations that drive market success. Yet, despite these challenges, devices also benefit from servicing an enlarging elderly population around the world.
Devices are also among the first priority of emerging market nations, as they increase the size of their economies and their healthcare spending. Therefore, there are a great many device competitors and continued investors and venture capitalists interested in the field.
As part of its coverage, this report contains:
An overview of medical devices and relevant regulation in 50 world markets;
Market size estimate and forecast to 2027 for the global market, the United States market and several country markets, including China, Japan, India, Brazil, Germany, Canada and other nations;
An index of bellwether device companies;
Markets for specific categories of medical devices;
A look at market drivers and limiters and company profiles of major device concerns.
Top Companies Covered
Because of the variety of types of medical devices, there are several hundred competitors. There is a growing trend toward consolidation in the industry and as a result the top 15 companies are maintaining and/or gaining a growing percentage of the market with each year.
Additionally, there is a great deal of shifting in ranking as a big acquisition could catapult a company several spots up the ladder. Most companies operate in just a few markets, though the top companies such as Medtronic, J&J, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, and Philips are multi-billion-dollar companies that operate in several categories. There are thousands of companies making devices in the United States alone, most of these private, and many have less than 50 employees.
In each edition, the analyst looks at 12-15 companies in the industry that are large, global and representative of different categories of medical devices. The companies' performance provides insight into the performance of the global device market and reveals trends in geographic sales distribution and research and development spending.
The following companies make up the analyst's Index of Bellwether Device Companies:
Abbott Laboratories
Braun
Baxter
Becton Dickinson
Boston Scientific
Cardinal Health
Danaher Corp.
GE Healthcare
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Philips
Roche
Siemens Healthineers
Stryker Corp.
Zimmer Biomet
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Overview
Size and Growth of the Market
Top Companies
Mergers and Acquisitions
Scope and Methodology
Conclusions
Chapter 2: Introduction
Overview
Regulation in the United States
Classification of Medical Devices
Class I Medical Devices
Limitations on Exemptions
Class II Medical Devices
Class III Medical Devices
Device Classification Summary
FDA Launches Early Approval Program (EAP)
Real-World Data and Real-World Evidence in Device Approval Process
Emergency Use Authorizations for Medical Devices - COVID-19 Related
Regulation in Europe
European Union
United Kingdom - Brexit
European Economic Area
Switzerland
Turkey
Regulation in Japan
Regulation in China
Regulation in Canada
Regulation in Brazil
World Health Care Trends
Unique Device Identifier (UDI)
Chapter 3: Mergers and Acquisitions
Introduction
Selected Recent Device Industry Mergers and Acquisitions
Boston Scientific and Baylis Medical, Lumenis, Preventice Solutions, Farapulse and Devoro Medical
GE Healthcare Acquires BK Medical
Baxter Buys Hillrom
Cordis Purchased Med Alliance
Teleflex Snags Standard Bariatric
Medtronic Continues Acquisition of Medtech Companies
Braun Acquires Starboard Medical's Cather Device Line
Johnson and Johnson/DePuy Synthes Acquire CrossRoads
Siemens Healthineers and Varian Medical Systems
Selected Large Historic Medical Device Acquisitions
Medtronic Acquires Covidien and Other Companies
Abbott: Acquisitions, Divestitures and the Alere Deal
BD Acquires CareFusion; Following with C.R. Bard
Pfizer and the $17 Billion Hospira Acquisition
Zimmer Finalizes Biomet Acquisition
Cardinal Health Strengthens Position in Medical Device Market with Medtronic Asset Acquisition
Canon Medical Increases Imaging Portfolio with Toshiba Medical Systems Acquisition
Dentsply-Sirona Merger
In October 2018, Johnson & Johnson announced the divesture of its LifeScan division to Platinum Equity for $2.1 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Major Deals in 2016
Danaher and Cepheid: Expanding Access to Molecular Diagnostic Technologies
Tornier and Wright Medical Merger Finalized
Stryker Corporation Active in M&A - Integrating Wright Medical
Wright Medical Stryker Corp. and Wright Medical: $4.7 Billion Opportunity
AbbVie and Allergan - A $63 Billion Deal
Chapter 4: Specific Device Markets
Blood Collection Supplies
Catheters
Contact Lenses
CPAP Devices
Critical Care Analysis - Blood Gas Analyzers
Defibrillators
Diabetes Management Devices
Glucose Monitor and Consumable Market Value (2022): $ 10.9 billion
Insulin Delivery Pump Market Value (2022): $4.1 billion
Dialysis Equipment & Supplies
Endoscopes
Gastric Banding and Bariatric Devices
Hernia Repair and Fixation Devices
Hip Implants
Infusion Pumps
Intraocular Lens Devices
Knee Implants
Posterior-Stabilized Knee Implants
Cruciate-Retaining Knee Implants
Unicompartmental Knee Implants
Medical Beds
Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)
MRI
Nasal Cannula
Ostomy Products
Pacemakers
Patient Monitoring
Personal Protective Equipment
Medical Gloves Market Value (2022): $5.8 billion
Medical Mask/Face Protection Market Value (2022): $2.3 billion
Protective Clothing Market Value (2022): $2.5 billion
Respirators and PPE Kits Market Value (2022): $3.6 billion
Stents
Sterilization and Disinfection Equipment
Ultrasound
Wheelchairs
Wound Care Devices, Advanced Technologies
X-Ray
Chapter 5: Market Analysis
Market Drivers
Aging Population
Increase in Chronic Disease
Market Constraints
Pressure on Prices
Group Purchasing Organization
Value Analysis Committees
State of the US Hospital Market
Pricing Transparency in the Hospital
Interoperability and Exchange of Patient Health Information
Medical Device Size and Growth
Market by Region
Market by Country: Top 20
United States Medical Device Market
Japan Medical Device Market
China Medical Device Market
Germany Medical Device Market
France Medical Device Market
United Kingdom Medical Device Market
Italy Medical Device Market
Spain Medical Device Market
Brazil Medical Device Market
India Medical Device Market
Canada Medical Device Market
Australia Medical Device Market
The Netherlands Medical Device Market
Russia Medical Device Market
Taiwan Medical Device Market
South Korea Medical Device Market
Switzerland Medical Device Market
Sweden Medical Device Market
Mexico Medical Device Market
Turkey Medical Device Market
Second Tier: Market by Country
Chapter 6: Company Profiles: Bellwether
Abbott Laboratories
Braun
Baxter
Becton Dickinson
Boston Scientific
Cardinal Health
Danaher Corp.
GE Healthcare
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Philips
Roche
Siemens Healthineers
Stryker Corp.
Zimmer Biomet
Chapter 7: Other Market Participants
Participants
3M
Alcon
Asahi Kasei
Canon Medical Systems
Coloplast A/S
ConvaTec
Dentsply-Sirona
Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
ICU Medical
Masimo Corporation
Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
Molnlycke Health Care AB
Nova Biomedical
Olympus Corporation
PerkinElmer, Inc
ResMed
Smith & Nephew plc.
Steris plc
Teleflex Inc
Terumo Corporation
Vyaire Medical
