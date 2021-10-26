U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,594.90
    +28.42 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,836.76
    +95.61 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,375.77
    +149.07 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,314.87
    +2.23 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.09
    +0.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    -18.40 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.54 (-2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    +0.0100 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2300
    +0.5310 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,980.00
    -1,266.12 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.06
    -16.10 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.93
    +48.11 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Global Medical Electrodes Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Investments in Research for Medical Devices is Driving Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Electrodes Market by Product [Diagnostic Electrodes (ECG, EEG, EMG), Therapeutic Electrodes (Defibrillator, Pacemaker)], Technology (Wet, Dry, Needle), Application (Neurophysiology, IOM), Usage (Disposable, Reusable), - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global medical electrode market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2026 from USD 1.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Medical electrodes are widely used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare institutions. Growth in the medical electrodes market is primarily driven by factors such as the rising incidence of target diseases, increasing investments in research, and growing preference for home and ambulatory healthcare services.

Diagnostic medical electrodes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on products, the medical electrodes market is segmented into diagnostic medical electrodes and therapeutic medical electrodes. In 2020, the diagnostic medical electrodes segment accounted for the largest share of the medical electrodes market. The large share and growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising emphasis on preventive medicine, increasing awareness of healthcare among people, and an increasing number of patients with chronic diseases.

Disposable medical electrodes segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on usability, medical electrodes are categorized into disposable electrodes and reusable electrodes. In 2020, the disposable electrodes segment dominated the medical electrodes market. This segment is also expected to register a higher growth rate than the reusable electrodes segment during the forecast period. The large share of the disposable electrodes segment is attributed to the growing adoption of disposable electrodes owing to its low risk of cross-contamination and cost-effectiveness.

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the medical electrodes market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the medical electrodes market. North America is the largest market for medical electrodes. Factors such as the high prevalence of cardiac and neurological diseases and increasing product innovation in the region are driving the growth of the North American market. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiac and neurological diseases, growth in the aging population, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and the growing focus of major players on enhancing their presence in emerging Asia Pacific countries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Medical Electrodes Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Medical Electrodes Market, by Diagnostic Medical Electrodes & Country (2021)
4.3 Medical Electrodes Market, by Product, 2021-2026
4.4 Medical Electrodes Market: Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 The Rising Incidence of Neurological & Cardiovascular Disorders
5.2.1.2 Increasing Investments in Research for Medical Devices
5.2.1.3 Growing Preference for Home & Ambulatory Care Services
5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
5.3 Regulatory Landscape
5.3.1 FDA
5.3.2 European Regulations
5.3.3 Other Countries
5.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Medical Electrodes Market
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Trade Analysis
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 Supply Chain Analysis
5.11 Medical Electrodes Ecosystem
5.11.1 Role in Ecosystem
5.12 Ycc Shift
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Medical Electrodes Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Diagnostic Medical Electrodes
6.2.1 Electrocardiography (Ecg) Electrodes
6.2.1.1 The Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive Market Growth for Ecg Electrodes
6.2.2 Electroencephalography (Eeg) Electrodes
6.2.2.1 Eeg Electrodes Help in Monitoring Seizure Disorders and Other Brain Conditions
6.2.3 Electromyography (Emg) Electrodes
6.2.3.1 Increasing Incidences of Neuromuscular Disorders to Drive the Market Growth
6.2.4 Other Diagnostic Electrodes
6.3 Therapeutic Medical Electrodes
6.3.1 Defibrillator Electrodes
6.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of CVD to Drive the Growth of this Segment
6.3.2 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (Tens) Electrodes
6.3.2.1 Low Cost and Ease of Use to Support the Market Growth for this Segment
6.3.3 Electrosurgical Electrodes
6.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures to Drive the Market Growth
6.3.4 Pacemaker Electrodes
6.3.4.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Drive Market Growth for Pacemaker Electrodes
6.3.5 Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) Electrodes
6.3.5.1 NMES Electrodes Are Largely Used in the Field of Neurorehabilitation
6.3.6 Other Therapeutic Electrodes

7 Medical Electrodes Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wet Electrodes
7.2.1 Wet Electrodes Offer High-Quality Signal Recording
7.3 Dry Electrodes
7.3.1 Technological Advancements in Dry Electrodes Provide Better Patient Comfort
7.4 Needle Electrodes
7.4.1 Needle Electrodes Are Less Susceptible to Movement Errors

8 Medical Electrodes Market, by Usability
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Disposable Medical Electrodes
8.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Hais to Drive the Market Growth of this Segment
8.3 Reusable Medical Electrodes
8.3.1 The High Maintenance Cost of Reusable Electrodes Limits Adoption

9 Medical Electrodes Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cardiology
9.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive the Market Growth
9.3 Neurophysiology
9.3.1 The Growing Prevalence of Brain Disorders to Support Market Growth for this Segment
9.4 Sleep Disorders
9.4.1 Growing Incidence of Sleep Disorders to Drive the Growth of this Segment
9.5 Intraoperative Monitoring (IOM)
9.5.1 Iom Helps Reduce the Risk of Neurological Deficits
9.6 Surgical Applications
9.6.1 Increasing Number of Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Drive the Market Growth for Surgical Applications
9.7 Other Applications

10 Medical Electrodes Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.3.1 Stars
11.3.2 Emerging Leaders
11.3.3 Pervasive Players
11.3.4 Participants
11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant: SMEs/Start-Ups
11.4.1 Progressive Companies
11.4.2 Starting Blocks
11.4.3 Responsive Companies
11.4.4 Dynamic Companies
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 Deals
11.5.2 Product Launches
11.5.3 Other Developments
11.6 Company Product Footprint

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Cardinal Health
12.1.2 3M
12.1.3 Zoll Medical Corporation (Part of Asahi Kasei Corporation)
12.1.4 Medtronic
12.1.5 Ambu A/S.
12.1.6 Natus Medical Incorporated
12.1.7 B. Braun Melsungen Ag
12.1.8 Conmed Corporation
12.1.9 Compumedics Limited
12.1.10 Cognionics, Inc.
12.1.11 GE Healthcare (Subsidiary of General Electric Company)
12.1.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.1.13 Nihon Kohden Corporation
12.1.14 Rhythmlink International, LLC
12.1.15 Nissha Medical Technologies (Subsidiary of Nissha Co. Ltd)
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation
12.2.2 Comepa
12.2.3 EMed
12.2.4 G.Tec Medical Engineering Gmbh
12.2.5 Medico Electrodes International Ltd.
12.2.6 Tz Medical
12.2.7 Somnomedicsgmbh
12.2.8 R&D Medical Products
12.2.9 Medline Industries, Inc.
12.2.10 Wellmmlen Healthcare Tech. (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3n3u6s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-electrodes-market-2021-to-2026---increasing-investments-in-research-for-medical-devices-is-driving-growth-301408679.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer CEO on drug pricing: it's a real issue in the U.S.

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discusses drug pricing in the U.S. and the total cost of medicines to the healthcare system.

  • Novartis Starts Review of Generic-Drug Unit

    Novartis AG&nbsp;may spin off or sell its Sandoz generic-drug unit after it consistently failed to meet expectations, with U.S. sales plummeting this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.&nbsp;Chief Executive Officer&nbsp;Vas Narasimhan says now is the right moment to reconsider its strategic fit, and the company will explore all options. He also discusses third-quarter growth and Covid treatments with Bloomberg's Dani Burger on "Bloomberg Markets: Europe."

  • Albert Bourla Pfizer CEO speaks to Yahoo Finance

    In a wide-ranging interview with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discusses the company's efforts to

  • Gottlieb says some kids aged 5-11 could getting COVID vaccine as early as November 4-5

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, said that if Pfizer is granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids on November 4, "it could be as early as Nov. 4 and 5 that you can go into some locations and get your child vaccinated."

  • Hospitals urge people to take at-home COVID

    Hospitals across the state are strained with COVID cases, and are asking Coloradans to take rapid tests at home so they can isolate and protect their neighbors if they've contracted the virus.

  • National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

    All across the country, including in Omaha, people are dropping off prescription drugs they no longer want to use or are expired.

  • COVID in Montana (October 25, 2021)

    COVID in Montana (October 25, 2021)

  • Maryland making final preparations to vaccinate children as young as 5

    Governor Larry Hogan said Monday that he expects the CDC to soon approve COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

  • Maryland governor clarifies who's eligible for COVID-19 booster shot

    Gov. Larry Hogan held a news conference Monday afternoon to clarify who's eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot in Maryland. The state has administered more than 8.3 million COVID-19 vaccines, including: 98% of Marylanders 65 and older, 85.9% of Marylanders 18 and older and 84.9% of all eligible Marylanders 12 and older. The governor announced Maryland has administered 280,000 booster shots. With the latest approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, almost 1.4 million Marylanders are now eligible to receive a booster shot.

  • Surgeon General: Health inequities have 'just been exacerbated during this pandemic'

    Yahoo Finance senior reporter Anjalee Khemlani spoke with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy about health care inequity and policy reform.

  • The Safe & Effective Solution for Skyrocketing Prescription Drug Prices

    The Safe & Effective Solution for Skyrocketing Prescription Drug Prices

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As Sports Betting Rival Drops Bid To Snap Up Partner?

    Sports-betting giant DraftKings has scrapped its plans to buy MGM Resorts partner Entain. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As More Bitcoin Futures ETFs Hit The Market? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • DWAC, the Trump Social-Media SPAC, Surges: What to Know

    The firm is promoting itself as having a large market opportunity in presenting an alternative to what it views as the liberal-minded media establishment.

  • China Evergrande Says Work on Some Residential Projects Has Resumed

    The highly indebted developer said construction was progressing at some of its projects in southern China, as it tries to stave off collapse and deliver homes it has promised to more than a million people.

  • Local leaders discuss workforce gaps, labor needs

    The panel touched on issues of racial and social inequity and the widening gap of educational access and opportunities.

  • Large employer group launches pharmacy benefit management business

    EmsanaRx, the PBM unit of the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) coalition, will provide employers a fixed price per prescription as well as guidance from a clinical pharmacist account manager. PBMs serve as intermediaries between drug manufacturers, health insurance plans and pharmacies to negotiate prescription drug prices. San Francisco-based PBGH has been assisting large employers and other healthcare consumers for over three decades in getting access to higher quality care and reducing costs.

  • New markets drive NENT subscriber growth ahead of U.S. streaming launch

    NENT, the Swedish media group challenging streaming giants such as Netflix and Disney+, reported a 28% rise in subscriber numbers on Tuesday as its efforts to expand beyond Scandinavia brought in more viewers. Its shares rose as much as 5% to hit a record 535 Swedish crowns in morning trade. The company, known for high-quality dramas such as psychological crime series "Wisting" and "Darkness: Those who kill," added 322,000 subscribers in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 versus the preceding three months, of which 36,000 were in the Nordics and 286,000 were international.