U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,924.86
    -7.83 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,983.35
    -121.62 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,644.82
    +11.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.72
    +1.15 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.54
    +1.23 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.00
    -11.40 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    +0.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.0140 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1536
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1860
    -1.4590 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,853.14
    -492.62 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.24
    -9.10 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

GLOBAL MEDICAL ELECTRODES MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

KEY FINDINGS The global medical electrodes market is forecasted to rise with a CAGR of 4. 44% across the estimated years 2022 to 2030. The market growth of the region is determined by key factors such as the increase in neurological and cardiovascular diseases, rising investments in the healthcare sector, and the growing preference for home and ambulatory healthcare services.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MEDICAL ELECTRODES MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319448/?utm_source=GNW


MARKET INSIGHTS
Medical electrodes transfer the energy of ionic currents in the body into electrical currents, which are studied, amplified, and used to make diagnoses. They also offer contact between the patient as well as the device used to measure or record cardiac and neurological activity.
As a result, medical electrodes are utilized for the diagnosis of numerous cardiac, ocular, nervous, and muscular diseases.Various electrodes are used in the diagnosis of different conditions.

For instance, ECG electrodes examine heart rate, EMG electrodes measure muscular response, EEG electrodes identify brain wave patterns, and electrosurgical electrodes help perform minimally invasive surgical processes through the use of radiofrequency alternating current. In addition, various other electrodes are utilized for the identification of cardiological and neurological diseases.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global medical electrodes market growth analysis constitutes the evaluation of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecasted years.

The growing risk of diseases associated with the surging geriatric population, in addition to the increasing preference for home and ambulatory health care services, are among the primary factors accredited to the market growth of the region.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The competition in the global medical electrodes market is very strong owing to the low product differentiation among key players, such as 3M Company, Zoll Medical Corporation, Dymedix Diagnostics, Cooper Surgical, and others.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• The competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. 3M
2. AMBU A/S
3. CARDINAL HEALTH
4. COGNIONICS INC
5. CONMED CORPORATION
6. COOPER SURGICAL
7. CR BARD
8. DYMEDIX DIAGNOSTICS
9. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
10. MEDICO ELECTRODES
11. MEDTRONIC PLC
12. NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED
13. PEPIN MANUFACTURING INC
14. RHYTHMLINK INTERNATIONAL
15. ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319448/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Sees a Sharp Boost in Demand for EVs

    Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is "ecstatic" over the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act, which includes considerable subsidies for electric vehicles.

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Tesla plans to expand German plant off table for now - rbb

    Carmaker Tesla's plans to expand its factory grounds in Germany are on hold for the time being after being taken off the agenda of the local municipal council, broadcaster rbb reported. The mayor of Gruenheide, about an hour's drive from Berlin, where Tesla has its "gigafactory", removed the item for the September meeting citing a need for more clarification and could not say whether the issue would be addressed this year, rbb reported. Tesla in Germany was not immediately available for comment.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • IBM files RFP, seeks new Austin home

    On Sept. 14, the tech titan filed a request for proposal for new office space in Austin. The company seeks to leave its two offices near The Domain and consolidate them into a single, cohesive operations hub. This story explains the company's real estate needs and points to some landlords who may have an inside track on the deal.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes S

  • Oil prices climb on talk of an SPR refill and a weekly fall in U.S. gasoline stockpiles

    Oil futures head higher on Wednesday, buoyed by speculation that the Biden administration may consider refilling the U.S. oil reserve at $80 a barrel and a weekly decline in U.S. gasoline supplies, even as crude stocks post an increase.

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Rises With China Easing Lockdowns, US Mulling SPR Refill

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held onto gains, supported by the prospect of looser lockdown restrictions in a Chinese megacity and the White House contemplating buying back oil to refill strategic reserves.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Si

  • Wells Fargo in $94 million settlement over mortgage forbearance during pandemic

    Wells Fargo & Co has reached a $94 million settlement to resolve class-action claims it sent more than 200,000 struggling mortgage borrowers into forbearance during the COVID-19 pandemic without their consent. The proposed settlement was filed last week in the federal court in Columbus, Ohio, and requires a judge's approval. It resolves claims that Wells Fargo unilaterally decided to provide forbearances to customers who inquired about their mortgages or expressed hardship, but had not explicitly requested and did not want relief.

  • What’s coming next in Putin’s energy war

    The war in Ukraine has turned against Russia. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has some potent weapons he can deploy, and an energy war with the West is erupting in parallel with the military war in Ukraine.

  • Crop, Car Shipments Set to Halt on US Rail Strike Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- US railroads are poised to stop shipments of farm products and other key goods starting Thursday as the industry braces for a possible labor strike that could cost the world’s biggest economy more than $2 billion a day.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US Dominance

  • Paramount Considers Discontinuing Showtime Streaming Service, Merging With Paramount+

    The move would involve discontinuing the Showtime service, a step that would streamline the entertainment company’s offerings amid a crowd of competitors.

  • Biden’s green energy subsidies will boost inflation, distort investment

    Democrats can head into the midterms touting the CHIPS Act and new green-energy and health-care legislation, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, but these forays into industrial policy will likely stoke inflation and distort capital investment. As passed, the IRA should increase revenue and reduce Medicare drug spending by $767 billion and devote $437 billion to climate change and Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025. The subsidies will likely be extended, bringing total IRA spending to $587 billion.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.