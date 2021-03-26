U.S. markets closed

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2020-2030: Opportunities in New Services Offered by Players & Implementation of Internet of Things (IoT)

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report: By Equipment Type, Service Type, Service Provider, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global medical equipment maintenance market is projected to reach $45.1 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

The growing public awareness about preventive equipment maintenance, the existence of strict regulations in several countries, and rapid advancements and innovations in the medical devices industry are the key factors fueling the expansion of the market.

In recent years, there have been many developments and advancements in diagnostic equipment and medical devices across the globe and this trend is likely to continue in the coming years. Moreover, with the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases, the market players are rapidly manufacturing a diverse range of devices for diagnosing and treating patients. Many medical devices can be used in more than one healthcare application. For example, surgical scalpels are used in multiple surgeries.

Besides the aforementioned factors, the existence of strict regulatory framework regarding the maintenance of medical equipment in several countries is also driving the progress of the medical equipment maintenance market. For example, in the U.S., the presence of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) policies and other guidelines and mandates including accreditation requirements such as healthcare facilities accreditation program [HFAP], det norske veritas [DNV], and joint commission [TJC] is fueling the advancement of the market.

This is mainly because of the soaring utilization of imaging equipment, on account of the increasing incidence of various diseases such as cancer across the world. When service type is taken into consideration, the market is categorized into corrective, operational, and preventive and predictive services. Out of these, the preventive and predictive maintenance category will dominate the market in the future, as per the estimates of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Equipment Type
4.1.1.1 Imaging
4.1.1.1.1 Advanced imaging modalities
4.1.1.1.1.1 CT
4.1.1.1.1.2 MRI
4.1.1.1.1.3 Others
4.1.1.1.2 Primary imaging modalities
4.1.1.1.2.1 Digital X-ray
4.1.1.1.2.2 Ultrasound
4.1.1.1.2.3 Endoscope
4.1.1.1.2.4 Others
4.1.1.2 Electromedical
4.1.1.3 Life support
4.1.1.4 Surgical
4.1.1.5 Dental
4.1.2 By Service Type
4.1.2.1 Preventive and predictive
4.1.2.2 Corrective
4.1.2.3 Operational
4.1.3 By Service Provider
4.1.3.1 OEMs
4.1.3.1.1 Multi-vendor OEMs
4.1.3.1.2 Single-vendor OEMs
4.1.3.2 ISOs
4.1.3.3 In-house
4.1.4 By End User
4.1.4.1 Public-sector organizations
4.1.4.2 Private-sector organizations
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Trends
4.2.1.1 Increasing number of multi-vendor contracts
4.2.1.2 Rising adoption of equipment insurance
4.2.2 Drivers
4.2.2.1 Advancements in medical device industry
4.2.2.2 Rising awareness about preventive medical equipment maintenance
4.2.2.3 Presence of stringent regulatory environment
4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.2.3 Restraints
4.2.3.1 High maintenance costs
4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.2.4 Opportunities
4.2.4.1 New services offered by players in medical equipment maintenance market
4.2.4.2 Implementation of internet of things (IoT) in medical equipment maintenance
4.3 Impact of COVID-19
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5 Maintenance Cost Associated with Diagnostic Imaging Systems
4.5.1 Cost-to-Service Ratio
4.5.2 Maintenance Cost Analysis of X-Ray Systems
4.5.3 Maintenance Cost Analysis of MRI Systems
4.5.4 Maintenance Cost Analysis of CT Scanners
4.5.5 Maintenance of Ultrasound Systems

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Equipment Type
5.1.1 Imaging Equipment Maintenance Market, by Type
5.1.1.1 Imaging equipment maintenance market for advanced modalities, by type
5.1.1.2 Imaging equipment maintenance market for primary modalities, by type
5.2 By Service Type
5.3 By Service Provider
5.3.1 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market for OEMs, by Type
5.4 By End User
5.5 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Strategic Developments of Key Players
11.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
11.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
11.1.3 Other Developments
11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players
11.2.1 Competitive Analysis of Key OEM Players
11.2.2 Competitive Analysis of Key ISO Players

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a54fbo

