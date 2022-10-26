U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

The Global Medical Exoskeletons Market to Register Positive Growth at a Significant CAGR of 18.23% by 2027 | DelveInsight

·7 min read

The medical exoskeletons is expected to surge owing to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising prevalence of spinal cord injury, an increasing number of brain injuries and technological advancements in product development, and others.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Medical Exoskeletons Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies' market shares, challenges, medical exoskeletons market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key medical exoskeletons companies in the market.

DelveInsight Business Research LLP Logo
DelveInsight Business Research LLP Logo

Key Takeaways from the Medical Exoskeletons Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global medical exoskeletons market during the forecast period.

  • Key medical exoskeletons companies such as ReWalks Robotics Ltd, Wearable Robotics srl, Ekso Bionics, CYBERDYNE INC, ExoAtlet, Hocoma, MARSI BIONICS, SL, Ottobock, Gogoa, Gloreha IDROGENET s.r.l., Fourier Intelligence, Shanghai Siyi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd, BAMA Teknoloji, BIONIK, and several others are currently dominating the medical exoskeletons market.

  • In December 2021, Ekso Bionics, a medical equipment manufacturing company based in California, announced the development of new robotic exoskeletons for industrial applications.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the medical exoskeletons market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Medical Exoskeletons Market Report

Medical Exoskeletons Overview

Medical exoskeletons are medical electrical equipment used to help the physically disabled, injured, or weak people who are unable to walk due to a variety of medical conditions such as SCI, neurological disorders, major trauma such as stroke, cerebral palsy, and so on.

Some human medical exoskeletons are used in physiotherapy and rehabilitation centers for inpatient training and movement. Other industries, including the military and civilians, use this technology to improve soldiers' travel and loading capacities and operators' load-handling capabilities.

Medical Exoskeletons Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the medical exoskeletons market among all regions. The importance of key growth factors such as the rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of strokes and traumatic brain injuries, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, and increasing government focus on providing access to healthcare services catering to such indications all aided medical exoskeletons market growth in this region. Moreover, the rising prevalence of spinal cord injury is one of the major factors driving the growth of medical exoskeletons in the North American region.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the medical exoskeletons market, get a snapshot of the report Medical Exoskeletons Market Outlook

Medical Exoskeletons Market Dynamics

A variety of factors are driving up product demand in the medical exoskeletons market. One major factor is the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of spinal cord injury is a major factor driving the demand for medical exoskeletons. Moreover, the increasing number of brain injuries is expected to drive the medical exoskeleton market during the forecast period.

However, several technological limitations and the higher cost of the devices may limit the growth of the medical exoskeletons market.

Additionally, the medical exoskeletons market has experienced a brief downturn as lockdown restrictions were imposed as a necessary precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections. One of the most significant effects of lockdowns was the disruption of global production processes and supply chains. Along with this, the significant decrease in medical procedures due to prioritizing COVID-19 infection-associated patient load resulted in a significant decrease in product demand. However, the medical exoskeletons market is recovering, with numerous COVID-19 vaccines being approved and administered globally, and activities in various areas, such as medical services, have begun, presenting a positive growth environment for the medical exoskeletons market.

Get a sneak peek of the medical exoskeletons market @Medical Exoskeletons Market Trends

Report Metrics

Details

Coverage

Global

Study Period

20192027

Base Year

2021

Market CAGR

18.23 %

Projected Medical Exoskeletons Market Size by 2027

USD 807.30 Million

Key Medical Exoskeletons Companies

ReWalks Robotics Ltd, Wearable Robotics srl, Ekso Bionics, CYBERDYNE INC, ExoAtlet, Hocoma, MARSI BIONICS, SL, Ottobock, Gogoa, Gloreha IDROGENET s.r.l., Fourier Intelligence, Shanghai Siyi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd, BAMA Teknoloji, BIONIK, among others

Medical Exoskeletons Market Assessment

  • Medical Exoskeletons Market Segmentation

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which key players in the medical exoskeletons market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Medical Exoskeletons Companies

Table of Contents 

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Medical Exoskeletons Market

7

Medical Exoskeletons Market Layout

8

Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11.

About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing how the medical exoskeletons market will grow by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Medical Exoskeletons Market Analysis

Related Reports

Spinal Stenosis Devices Market

Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key spinal stenosis devices companies including Spinal Simplicity LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Stryker, Surgalign, Zimmer Biomet, NuVasive Inc, among others.

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key spinal cord stimulators companies including Boston, Scientific, and corporation, Medtronic plc, Nevro corp., St. Jude Medical, Greatbatch, and Stimwave, among others.

Spine Biologics Market

Spine Biologics Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key spine biologics companies, including Medtronic, Stryker, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Bioventus, Sanofi, Seikagaku Corporation, among others.

Spinal Osteosynthesis Units Market

Spinal Osteosynthesis Units Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key spinal osteosynthesis units companies including Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Integra LifeSciences, B. Braun, Johnson & Johnson, among others.

Spinal Fusion Devices Market

Spinal Fusion Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key spinal fusion devices companies, including Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, among others.

Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market

Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key spinal non-fusion devices companies, including Stryker, NuVasive Inc, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, ATEC Spine, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen,  SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Spinal Stenosis Devices Market

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur 
info@delveinsight.com 
+1(919)321-6187

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-medical-exoskeletons-market-to-register-positive-growth-at-a-significant-cagr-of-18-23-by-2027--delveinsight-301659541.html

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP

