U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.75
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,559.00
    +123.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,419.25
    +48.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.10
    +8.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.63
    -2.49 (-2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.20
    -4.30 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0999
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.41
    -0.46 (-1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3190
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.8520
    +1.3840 (+1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,515.38
    +1,249.61 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.98
    +44.94 (+4.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.68
    +43.29 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Medical Fiber Optics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
Global Medical Fiber Optics Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022
Executive Engagements: 9511
Companies: 43 - Players covered include biolitec AG; Boston Scientific Corporation; Coherent, Inc.; Nufern; IPG Photonics Corporation; LEONI AG; Newport Corporation; OFS Fitel, LLC; Schott AG; Sunoptic Technologies; Timbercon, Inc.; Trimedyne, Inc.; Vitalcor, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Fiber Type (Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber, and Polymer Optical); Application (Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors, and Other Applications); End-Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
In the medical world, fiber optics has been in use since the past several years in various surgical instruments and diagnostic devices due to their characteristics such that resistance to electromagnetic fields, chemical inertness, and non-toxic nature. The various application areas for fiber optics include dental hand systems, ophthalmic lasers, X-ray imaging, and surgical instrumentation, among others. The growing prominence of fiber optics technology in medical industry is attributed to the increasing demand for portable, miniature, and user-friendly devices that are capable of carrying out surgical as well as diagnostic procedures efficiently at cost effective prices. Major demographic trends, such as increasing population and expanding elderly population across the globe, are driving demand for quality healthcare. Against this backdrop, healthcare professionals are increasingly seeking advanced patient monitoring devices, particularly biomedical instrumentation for ensuring efficient diagnosis, patient monitoring, and treatment procedures. This pressing need has brought to fore the growing prominence of fiber optic technologies in medical devices for effective diagnoses, monitoring as well as treatment. Growth will also be fueled by the increasing application of biomedical sensing optical fiber. Rising use of small-scale disposable sensing catheters in minimally invasive surgeries is also expected to spur growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Fiber Optics estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Pure Silica Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$623.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polycrystalline Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.6% share of the global Medical Fiber Optics market. Silica fibers are the most widely used optical fibers in sensors and current medical applications make extensive use of high-quality silica optical fiber. The fiber core comprising of silica doped with germanium increase the refractive index. Polycrystalline Infrared (PIR) fiber are expected to find promising use in fiber-optic infrared sensors owing to key benefits of high flexibility, high transmittance on fingerprint region, low toxicity, low hydroscopic properties, and optimal core/clad design to reduce aging effect. As a key element of PIR fiber arthroscopy probe, it can be used in evaluation of articular cartilage, which enables early diagnosis degenerative joint diseases, for example, osteoarthritis.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $382.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $87.5 Million by 2026
The Medical Fiber Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$382.1 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.15% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$87.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$93.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The large share of the US in the market for medical fiber optics globally is due largely to advanced nature of medical infrastructure established in the region, along with rapid increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries and increased per capita spending on healthcare services. The presence of some of the leading medical organizations in the region also promotes use of fiber optics in medical applications. Europe, another major market for medical fiber optics, is poised to grow at a healthy rate owing to an aging population and rising number of minimally invasive procedures with application of medical fiber optics. Market growth is led by advancing healthcare facilities, and increasing use of endoscopes in healthcare settings. The region also benefits from supportive initiatives undertaken by governments to boost the medical fiber optics market. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is supported by advancing healthcare facilities and rising consumer awareness about sophisticated surgical techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of various medical treatments. Rapid growth of medical tourism due to the relatively low cost of healthcare services offered in developing economies also presents growth potential for medical fiber optics market.

Polymer Optical Segment to Reach $313.9 Million by 2026
Polymer optical fiber exhibit unique material features such as high flexibility, higher elastic limits, high sensitivity for mechanical parameters, and impact resistance. These advantageous features meet the instrumentation requirements of numerous healthcare devices. In the global Polymer Optical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$213 Million will reach a projected size of US$285.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-fiber-optics-market-to-reach-1-2-billion-by-2026--301505783.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alibaba’s $9 Billion Buyback Binge Has Done Little For Its Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has spent more on share buybacks than any other tech firm since the sector’s downturn began. But that’s done little to boost its stock’s fortunes. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardHong Kong Signals Covid Sh

  • Tesla rolls out first vehicles as German gigafactory goes live

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla will on Tuesday deliver to customers the first 30 Model Y cars made at its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) Gruenheide plant, launching its first European production hub that is the biggest investment in a German car factory in recent history. The chosen clients will receive the Model Y Performance configuration, a vehicle costing 63,990 euros with a 514 km (320 miles) range, Tesla said, adding new orders from the plant could be delivered from April. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attend the event that Musk had hoped would happen eight months ago.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Elon Musk Takes a Trip That Doesn't Bode Well for Tesla's Rivals

    Elon Musk has arrived in Europe where he is to launch the beginning of a new era of Tesla on the continent. The electric vehicle maker which produced nearly a million vehicles in 2021 wants to step up a gear and produce more in the coming years. To achieve this, Tesla built a Gigafactory near Berlin.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Eastern Boeing 737 Jet

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Shopify’s Stock Is Falling Again After a 50% Four-Day Rally

    Moves in the stock show the market's mixed instincts. Investors are stalking bargains one minute, and shunning high-multiple software shares the next.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Fell Today

    Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell nearly 5% today after a big investor took a short position in the company, which currently has a nearly $38.5 billion market cap. Veteran short seller Jim Chanos, who rose to prominence by shorting Enron before scandal engulfed the energy and commodities company and eventually took it out of business, now thinks Coinbase is overvalued. Chanos of Kynikos Associates told CNBC Friday that he thinks Coinbase is a "bubble stock."

  • Why Alcoa Stock Soared 10% on Monday

    Shares of aluminum company Alcoa (NYSE: AA) couldn't wait to go higher on Monday, rising 10.8% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after analysts at Argus raised their price target on the metals giant. This morning, Argus raised its estimate of Alcoa's value to $95 a share (versus the $90 and change the stock currently costs), reports StreetInsider.com. Already bullish on Alcoa with a "buy" rating, today Argus argued that Alcoa is "a well-run company with a strong track record" and is worth even more than it previously thought possible.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.