Global Medical Gloves Market Outlook Report 2021-2026 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Top Glove, Ansell, Kossan Rubber Industries, Hartalega, Supermax, Mercator

The medical glove market is expected to reach USD 18.56 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.64%.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, global demand for single-use gloves skyrocketed, exceeding the existing production capacity of manufacturers by an estimated 215 billion units, or about 37%. Although manufacturers are working hard to increase production, industry experts are predicting possible shortages in 2021.
However, the demand for surgical gloves reduced significantly as about 28 million surgeries were canceled or postponed during the pandemic. But post COVID-19, the number of surgeries performed will go high, which will accelerate the demand. North America dominates the global medical gloves market share, followed by Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
In the future new products, expansions, and collaborations will be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth. For example, a key player, Supermax, currently has 24 billion pieces of gloves per annum, and the company is planning to expand it to over 44 billion pieces by the end of 2024.
By material, the global medical nitrile gloves market dominates with 54.59% of the market share and is primarily due to its increased usage in medical applications. Nitrile glove offers a key advantage over latex as some people suffer from latex sensitivity, resulting in latex allergy and other skin problems.
The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for the examination glove a hundred times more than the normal demand in the industry at about 82.32%. A lot of surgeries were also delayed, and this caused slow growth in the surgical gloves market.
By category, healthcare professionals have been using disposable gloves with a powdered surface, increasing their market share; however, the powdered glove was causing severe allergies. Skin irritations made the end-users shift towards powder-free products. But still, the end-users with sweating issues and jobs demanding frequent changes in gloves prefer powdered ones because they provide better grip and more flexibility to wear and remove.
The hospital's segment accounted for more than half of the shares because hospitals are the primary contact for people's health issues. In addition, hospitals are the preferred place to undergo surgeries as they are equipped with the required technology, and skilled professionals handle complex cases.
The number of surgeries North American region is increasing due to developed health infrastructure and an increase in the old population. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth.
In 2020, Europe accounted for around 30.90% of the medical gloves market share. The number of surgeries performed is increasing due to the increase in the geriatric population and the technological advancement helping the patients heal faster.
Asia-Pacific is home to more than half of the world's population, and the bulk of this population is still hugely underserved. The diagnostics market will have a higher growth rate in this region due to the increase in infectious disease, combined with the aging population, which has put an immense strain on the healthcare resources in the region.
The global medical gloves market is highly competitive, and dynamic characterized by many global, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of medical gloves for both examination and surgical applications. Approximately 400 vendors are offering a wide array of medical gloves worldwide.
Moreover, most of the leading players focus on implementing various strategies such as establishing strategic collaborations, increase R&D investment, new product launches, and strengthening their distribution networks.
Most companies are developing or commercializing medical gloves with advanced materials including low protein latex, nitrile, polyisoprene, polychloroprene, and chloroprene also with biodegradable material to pursue sustainability strategies. For instance, in June 2019, Top Glove launched its Biogreen Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves.
Top Glove is the industry leader with 29% of the shares with its innovative wide range of latex surgical and examination, double donning surgical, nitrile surgical and examination gloves, gripplus nitrile gloves, and others.
