U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.00
    -19.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,665.00
    -153.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,882.75
    -45.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,116.20
    -12.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.17
    -0.52 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1680
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.11
    +1.54 (+7.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6160
    -0.1250 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,097.29
    +2,754.50 (+6.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.57
    +85.52 (+7.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,042.07
    -16.79 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Global Medical Gloves Market Outlook Report 2021-2026 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Top Glove, Ansell, Kossan Rubber Industries, Hartalega, Supermax, Mercator

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Gloves Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical glove market is expected to reach USD 18.56 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.64%.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, global demand for single-use gloves skyrocketed, exceeding the existing production capacity of manufacturers by an estimated 215 billion units, or about 37%. Although manufacturers are working hard to increase production, industry experts are predicting possible shortages in 2021.

However, the demand for surgical gloves reduced significantly as about 28 million surgeries were canceled or postponed during the pandemic. But post COVID-19, the number of surgeries performed will go high, which will accelerate the demand. North America dominates the global medical gloves market share, followed by Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In the future new products, expansions, and collaborations will be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth. For example, a key player, Supermax, currently has 24 billion pieces of gloves per annum, and the company is planning to expand it to over 44 billion pieces by the end of 2024.

Market Segments

  • By material, the global medical nitrile gloves market dominates with 54.59% of the market share and is primarily due to its increased usage in medical applications. Nitrile glove offers a key advantage over latex as some people suffer from latex sensitivity, resulting in latex allergy and other skin problems.

  • The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for the examination glove a hundred times more than the normal demand in the industry at about 82.32%. A lot of surgeries were also delayed, and this caused slow growth in the surgical gloves market.

  • By category, healthcare professionals have been using disposable gloves with a powdered surface, increasing their market share; however, the powdered glove was causing severe allergies. Skin irritations made the end-users shift towards powder-free products. But still, the end-users with sweating issues and jobs demanding frequent changes in gloves prefer powdered ones because they provide better grip and more flexibility to wear and remove.

  • The hospital's segment accounted for more than half of the shares because hospitals are the primary contact for people's health issues. In addition, hospitals are the preferred place to undergo surgeries as they are equipped with the required technology, and skilled professionals handle complex cases.

Geographical Analysis

  • The number of surgeries North American region is increasing due to developed health infrastructure and an increase in the old population. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth.

  • In 2020, Europe accounted for around 30.90% of the medical gloves market share. The number of surgeries performed is increasing due to the increase in the geriatric population and the technological advancement helping the patients heal faster.

  • Asia-Pacific is home to more than half of the world's population, and the bulk of this population is still hugely underserved. The diagnostics market will have a higher growth rate in this region due to the increase in infectious disease, combined with the aging population, which has put an immense strain on the healthcare resources in the region.

Vendor Analysis

  • The global medical gloves market is highly competitive, and dynamic characterized by many global, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of medical gloves for both examination and surgical applications. Approximately 400 vendors are offering a wide array of medical gloves worldwide.

  • Moreover, most of the leading players focus on implementing various strategies such as establishing strategic collaborations, increase R&D investment, new product launches, and strengthening their distribution networks.

  • Most companies are developing or commercializing medical gloves with advanced materials including low protein latex, nitrile, polyisoprene, polychloroprene, and chloroprene also with biodegradable material to pursue sustainability strategies. For instance, in June 2019, Top Glove launched its Biogreen Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves.

  • Top Glove is the industry leader with 29% of the shares with its innovative wide range of latex surgical and examination, double donning surgical, nitrile surgical and examination gloves, gripplus nitrile gloves, and others.

Prominent Vendors

  • Top Glove

  • Ansell

  • Kossan Rubber Industries

  • Hartalega Holdings

  • Supermax

  • Mercator

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Indoplas

  • Tan Sin Lian Industries

  • Innovative Gloves

  • Happy Hand Glove

  • Phoenix Rubber

  • Hycare

  • Meditech Gloves

  • I-Care

  • Spenser Glove Manufacturing

  • Glove Resources

  • UG Healthcare

  • Quality Latex Products

  • Bergamot

  • B.Braun Melsungen

  • A1 Glove

  • Acteon

  • Adventa Health

  • Akzenta International

  • AlboLand

  • Asid Bonz

  • Berner International

  • Body Products

  • BSN Medical

  • Ceabis

  • Cardinal Health

  • Didactic

  • Demophorious Healthcare

  • Elcya

  • Erener Medikal

  • Franz Mensch

  • Gemma

  • Hepro.us

  • Hum GmbH

  • Hygeco

  • Intco Medical

  • International Biomedical

  • Kaltek

  • Kanam

  • Leboo

  • Low Derma

  • Medadv

  • Medibase

  • Molnlycke Health Care

  • MRK Healthcare

  • Neomedic

  • Pidegree Industrial

  • Polyco Healthline

  • RFB Latex

  • Riverstone Holdings

  • Robinson Healthcare

  • Shield Scientific

  • Smart Glove

  • Sri Trang Agro Industry

  • Symperit

  • Troge Medical

  • Unigloves

  • Winmed Group

  • WRP Asia Pacific

  • Wujiang Evergreen

  • YTY Group

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Surgical & Examination Gloves
7.3 Supply Chain Impact on the Medical Glove Market

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increased Demand for Low Protein Powder-Free Gloves
8.2 Introduction of Biodegradable Gloves
8.3 Growing Demand for Non-Medical Powdered Gloves
8.4 Emphasis on Stringent Health Regulations

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries
9.2 Availability of Innovative Medical Gloves
9.3 Increased Use of Double Gloving
9.4 Increased Focus on Safety and Hygiene Standards

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Threat from Counterfeit Medical Gloves
10.2 Pricing & Supply Issues Due to COVID-19
10.3 Risks of Reuse of Medical Gloves in LMICS
10.4 Risk & Complications Associated with Medical Gloves

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Material
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Nitrile Medical Gloves
12.5 Latex Medical Gloves
12.6 Vinyl Medical Gloves
12.7 Neoprene Medical Gloves

13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Examination
13.5 Surgical Glove

14 Category
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Powder-Free
14.5 Powdered

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Hospitals
15.5 Diagnostic Laboratories
15.6 ASCS
15.7 Clinics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtnzb7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • 5 Popular Stocks Billionaires Couldn't Sell Fast Enough in the Second Quarter

    This was when institutional investment firms and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Put simply, a 13F provides a snapshot of what institutional investors and hedge fund managers have been buying and selling over the previous quarter (in this instance, 4/1 through 6/30). Although anything having to do with alternative-power vehicles has seemingly been red-hot for years, billionaires headed for the exit in the second quarter when it came to hydrogen fuel-cell solutions provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Deere stock rises after reporting profit that more than doubled, raising full-year outlook

    Shares of Deere & Co. rose 0.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the construction, agriculture and turf care equipment maker reported fiscal third-quarter profit that more than doubled and was well above expectations, and raised its full-year net income outlook. Net income rose to $1.67 billion, or $5.32 a share, from $811 million, or $2.57 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $4.58. Revenue grew 29.2% to $11.53 billion, well above the FactSet conse

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of the social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were down on Thursday, marking a second consecutive day of the stock dropping. The recent fall in Pinterest stock comes after the company reported a disappointing second-quarter earnings result. Investors and analysts were speculating that Pinterest's slowdown could have been due to world economies reopening in the quarter.

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

    Believe it or not, one of the smartest ways you can put your cash to work right now is with banking giant Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). Although bank stocks aren't the fastest-growing industry, a confluence of factors are working in favor of BofA. To start with, bank stocks are inherently cyclical.

  • This is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving often, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Why Josh Brown Just Compared Nvidia To Apple, Microsoft

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. What Happened: Nvidia reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, which beat the estimate of $6.33 billion. Nvidia expects third-quarter revenue to be $6.8 billion, plus or minus 2%, versus the estimate of $6.53 billion. Related Link: NVIDIA:

  • Why Robinhood Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fell 10.3% on Thursday after the online brokerage released its second-quarter financial results and alerted shareholders to a slowdown in trading activity. The gains were driven by a surge in cryptocurrency-related transaction revenue to $233 million, up from only $5 million in the year-ago quarter. Traders have flocked to Robinhood's platform over the past year.

  • Why Is Romeo Power Stock Down Today?

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply again on Thursday afternoon. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Romeo Power's stock was down about 8.4% from Wednesday's closing price, and down about 33.2% since the end of last week. There were two things in Romeo Power's Monday earnings report that might have together triggered the sell-off.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.