U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.81
    +35.01 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,139.95
    +245.83 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,697.82
    +156.03 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,166.69
    +34.27 (+1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.65
    -1.04 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.40
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8350
    +0.0940 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,689.93
    +3,097.88 (+6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.12
    +34.74 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Global Medical Gloves Markets, 2021-2026 - Increased Demand for Low Protein Powder-Free & Non-Medical Powdered Gloves / Introduction of Biodegradable Gloves / Emphasis on Stringent Health Regulations

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Gloves Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The medical glove market is expected to reach USD 18.56 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.64%.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, global demand for single-use gloves skyrocketed, exceeding the existing production capacity of manufacturers by an estimated 215 billion units, or about 37%. Although manufacturers are working hard to increase production, industry experts are predicting possible shortages in 2021.

However, the demand for surgical gloves reduced significantly as about 28 million surgeries were canceled or postponed during the pandemic. But post COVID-19, the number of surgeries performed will go high, which will accelerate the demand. North America dominates the global medical gloves market share, followed by Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In the future new products, expansions, and collaborations will be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth. For example, a key player, Supermax, currently has 24 billion pieces of gloves per annum, and the company is planning to expand it to over 44 billion pieces by the end of 2024.

Market Segments

  • By material, the global medical nitrile gloves market dominates with 54.59% of the market share and is primarily due to its increased usage in medical applications. Nitrile glove offers a key advantage over latex as some people suffer from latex sensitivity, resulting in latex allergy and other skin problems.

  • The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for the examination glove a hundred times more than the normal demand in the industry at about 82.32%. A lot of surgeries were also delayed, and this caused slow growth in the surgical gloves market.

  • By category, healthcare professionals have been using disposable gloves with a powdered surface, increasing their market share; however, the powdered glove was causing severe allergies. Skin irritations made the end-users shift towards powder-free products. But still, the end-users with sweating issues and jobs demanding frequent changes in gloves prefer powdered ones because they provide better grip and more flexibility to wear and remove.

  • The hospital's segment accounted for more than half of the shares because hospitals are the primary contact for people's health issues. In addition, hospitals are the preferred place to undergo surgeries as they are equipped with the required technology, and skilled professionals handle complex cases.

Geographical Analysis

  • The number of surgeries North American region is increasing due to developed health infrastructure and an increase in the old population. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth.

  • In 2020, Europe accounted for around 30.90% of the medical gloves market share. The number of surgeries performed is increasing due to the increase in the geriatric population and the technological advancement helping the patients heal faster.

  • Asia-Pacific is home to more than half of the world's population, and the bulk of this population is still hugely underserved. The diagnostics market will have a higher growth rate in this region due to the increase in infectious disease, combined with the aging population, which has put an immense strain on the healthcare resources in the region.

Vendor Analysis

  • The global medical gloves market is highly competitive, and dynamic characterized by many global, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of medical gloves for both examination and surgical applications. Approximately 400 vendors are offering a wide array of medical gloves worldwide.

  • Moreover, most of the leading players focus on implementing various strategies such as establishing strategic collaborations, increase R&D investment, new product launches, and strengthening their distribution networks.

  • Most companies are developing or commercializing medical gloves with advanced materials including low protein latex, nitrile, polyisoprene, polychloroprene, and chloroprene also with biodegradable material to pursue sustainability strategies. For instance, in June 2019, Top Glove launched its Biogreen Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves.

  • Top Glove is the industry leader with 29% of the shares with its innovative wide range of latex surgical and examination, double donning surgical, nitrile surgical and examination gloves, gripplus nitrile gloves, and others.

Prominent Vendors

  • Top Glove

  • Ansell

  • Kossan Rubber Industries

  • Hartalega Holdings

  • Supermax

  • Mercator

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Indoplas

  • Tan Sin Lian Industries

  • Innovative Gloves

  • Happy Hand Glove

  • Phoenix Rubber

  • Hycare

  • Meditech Gloves

  • I-Care

  • Spenser Glove Manufacturing

  • Glove Resources

  • UG Healthcare

  • Quality Latex Products

  • Bergamot

  • B.Braun Melsungen

  • A1 Glove

  • Acteon

  • Adventa Health

  • Akzenta International

  • AlboLand

  • Asid Bonz

  • Berner International

  • Body Products

  • BSN Medical

  • Ceabis

  • Cardinal Health

  • Didactic

  • Demophorious Healthcare

  • Elcya

  • Erener Medikal

  • Franz Mensch

  • Gemma

  • Hepro.us

  • Hum GmbH

  • Hygeco

  • Intco Medical

  • International Biomedical

  • Kaltek

  • Kanam

  • Leboo

  • Low Derma

  • Medadv

  • Medibase

  • Molnlycke Health Care

  • MRK Healthcare

  • Neomedic

  • Pidegree Industrial

  • Polyco Healthline

  • RFB Latex

  • Riverstone Holdings

  • Robinson Healthcare

  • Shield Scientific

  • Smart Glove

  • Sri Trang Agro Industry

  • Symperit

  • Troge Medical

  • Unigloves

  • Winmed Group

  • WRP Asia Pacific

  • Wujiang Evergreen

  • YTY Group

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Surgical & Examination Gloves
7.3 Supply Chain Impact on the Medical Glove Market

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increased Demand for Low Protein Powder-Free Gloves
8.2 Introduction of Biodegradable Gloves
8.3 Growing Demand for Non-Medical Powdered Gloves
8.4 Emphasis on Stringent Health Regulations

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries
9.2 Availability of Innovative Medical Gloves
9.3 Increased Use of Double Gloving
9.4 Increased Focus on Safety and Hygiene Standards

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Threat from Counterfeit Medical Gloves
10.2 Pricing & Supply Issues Due to COVID-19
10.3 Risks of Reuse of Medical Gloves in LMICS
10.4 Risk & Complications Associated with Medical Gloves

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Material
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Nitrile Medical Gloves
12.5 Latex Medical Gloves
12.6 Vinyl Medical Gloves
12.7 Neoprene Medical Gloves

13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Examination
13.5 Surgical Glove

14 Category
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Powder-Free
14.5 Powdered

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Hospitals
15.5 Diagnostic Laboratories
15.6 ASCS
15.7 Clinics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89prvc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-gloves-markets-2021-2026---increased-demand-for-low-protein-powder-free--non-medical-powdered-gloves--introduction-of-biodegradable-gloves--emphasis-on-stringent-health-regulations-301359741.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Snowflake Stock Is Melting

    Shares of cloud-based data storage and analytics service provider Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are falling today, down by 8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can probably blame investment firm Cleveland Research for that. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Cleveland Research counseled caution over Snowflake stock this morning, warning that Snowflake's partners "are seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from hyperscalers," and that Alphabet's BigQuery cloud data warehouse may be Snowflake's biggest competition.

  • Why Endo Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) were crashing 28.6% lower as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker has engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • Why Fastly, Pinterest, and Teladoc Health Stocks Notched Higher on Friday

    Following a severe beating for all three stocks, their share prices seem to be getting some support.

  • 15 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable lithium companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the growing lithium industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World. Lithium has been at the forefront of many technological advancements over the last […]

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • President Terry Rich Just Bought 98% More Shares In Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

    Those following along with Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRGA ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase...

  • The Fed is 'not going anywhere quickly here': Strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest market action.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • Will Intel Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has not shown any signs in recent years that it is on its way to a $1 trillion market capitalization. CEO Pat Gelsinger has instituted changes that could address technical challenges and spawn new lines of business. Interestingly, a $1 trillion market cap for Intel within nine years is not as far-fetched as one might assume.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Inovio Stocks Sank This Week

    Investors appeared to be rattled by the U.S. government's decision to move forward with booster doses of mRNA vaccines.

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions — what that tells market historians

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.