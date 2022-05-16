Global Medical Gloves Markets Report 2022-2026 - Exploding Demand & Price Spree Enjoyed by Surgical Gloves to Subside Gradually

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Gloves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Gloves Market to Reach US$29.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Gloves estimated at US$21.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period.

Although a commodity, the criticality of medical gloves continues to rise in wake of growing spread of infectious diseases, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and growing awareness on safety. In an era where infectious diseases such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, AIDS, SARS, Dengue, Ebola and Zika elude medical defenses and treatment, the need for superior quality and highly functional protective gloves is more pronounced than ever in endeavors to prevent spread of diseases in hospitals.

The need and demand for disposable types of medical gloves surged in the wake of growing nosocomial or hospital acquired infections over the years. The technology behind medical gloves has grown considerably over the years. Persistent increase in incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, rising concerns over personal safety and sanitation and strict regulations in place pertinent to the use of personal protective equipment are fueling demand for medical gloves. Also driving growth is the development of healthcare infrastructure in developing nations and the increase in number of hospitals and other care facilities.

Examination Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR to reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 20.7% share of the global Medical Gloves market. Examination gloves are widely used due to their extensive use by medical practitioners during patient examinations. As the number of infectious diseases continue to increase around the world, the demand for examination gloves is on the rise.

In the coming years, the growing need for early detection and diagnosis of diseases and the steady rise in routine diagnostic tests will spur demand for examination gloves. Surgical gloves, used while performing surgical procedures, are witnessing growing demand led by the rise in surgeries in both developed and developing regions. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and other medical conditions that contribute to the need for surgical interventions is giving impetus to the market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $6 Billion by 2026

The Medical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 31.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 12% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$676.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

The United States dominates the global market for medical gloves on account of high level of awareness about hygiene and the role of these gloves in preventing spread of infectious diseases. The US is poised to retain its leading position in the coming years due to its advanced healthcare setup, strong focus on minimizing the risk of healthcare associated infections and increasing demand for quality polyisoprene medical gloves in surgeries.

The market is also propelled by high cost of medical gloves and the presence of numerous suppliers across the region. In addition, the presence of an extensive base of patient population and high R&D investment are anticipated to drive regional adoption of disposable medical gloves.



Europe is projected to remain the second leading market in the global medical gloves market due to increasing healthcare spending and extensive adoption of disposable medical gloves while performing surgical procedures. Increasing medical tourism, efficient supply chain, and enforcement of stringent regulations to control cross-contamination are anticipated to help the regional market in exhibiting incremental gains.

While developed regions remain major revenue contributors, developing regions, especially China and Asia-Pacific, have evolved into fastest growing regional markets. Growing healthcare spending and a significant base of patient population are likely to present lucrative opportunities in China. While similar trends prevail in Asia-Pacific, the regional market is also anticipated to gain from growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Rising cases of chronic diseases like diabetic foot ulcer and cancer along with infective conditions including STDs and HIV across emerging countries are expected to provide a notable impetus to the market. Asia-Pacific is also the leading provider of rubber gloves and plays an important role in addressing global demand.

The region's dominance is attributed to the presence of advanced rubber manufacturing units in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. The regional market for medical gloves is likely to be also propelled by increasing medical tourism, adoption of sophisticated products and rising healthcare awareness across rural areas.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Gloves Become an Important Weapon to Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Propels Production and Sales of Medical Gloves

Risk of Skin Damage due to Excessive Glove Usage: A Concern Amidst the Pandemic

Excessive Glove Usage and Increase in Medical Waste Give Rise to Environmental Concerns

Pandemic Leads to Spike in Prices of Medical Gloves

Medical Gloves: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Disposable Medical Gloves Find Wider Acceptance

Surgical Gloves to Post Healthy Gains

Powder-Free Gloves Enjoy High Popularity

Hospitals & Clinics Remain Primary End-User of Disposable Medical Gloves

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Evolve into Fastest Growing Markets

Global Production Landscape: Malaysia Leads the Production of Disposable Gloves

Malaysia Ramps Up Production to Cater to Surging Global Demand Amidst the Pandemic

Top Glove: The Largest Rubber Glove Manufacturer

Top Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide: Capacity in Billion Pieces for Top Glove, Hartalega, Kossan, and Supermax

Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment

Supermax & Kossan: Other Leading Malaysian Manufacturers

Medical Gloves: An Introduction

Latex Gloves

Latex Alternatives

Polymer Coatings: Technological Advancements

Benefits & Drawbacks of Latex and Non-Latex Gloves

Types of Medical Gloves

Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Powdered and Powder-Free Gloves

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS Select Competitors (Total 229 Featured)

Ansell Healthcare Products, LLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cypress Medical Products, LLC

Halyard Health, Inc.

Hartalega Holdings Bhd

Kossan Rubber Industries BHD

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Paul Hartmann AG

Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

Semperit AG Holding

Shijiazhuang Hongray Group

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Vulkan Medical AS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Insight into Global Rubber Gloves Market

Innovations Drive Growth

Select Innovations

Focus on Hygiene & Safety Amidst the Pandemic to Fuel Demand for Disposable Medical Gloves

Surging Demand for Disposable Gloves Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Significance of Hand Protection in Hospitals and Laboratories Drives Demand for Medical Gloves

Rising Number of Medical Professionals and Surgeries Drive Growth in Market

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Propel Need for Medical Gloves

Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

Medical Gloves Demand Benefits from the Rise in Number of Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries

Increasing Patient Population & Medical Tourism Propel the Market

Growing Needs of Aging Population Spur Demand for Medical Gloves

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for Medical Gloves

Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use

Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves

Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural Rubber Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves Market Witnesses Exponential Demand amid COVID-19 Crisis

Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand

Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Stellar Opportunities for Growth

Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks

Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge

Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer Confidence

Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

COVID-19-Induced Shortages of Surgical Gloves despite Capacity Expansions

Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand Continues Skewing Upside

Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gloves

Exploding Demand & Price Spree Enjoyed by Surgical Gloves to Subside Gradually

Sustainability as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space

New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for Surgical Gloves

Implementation of Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities

Amidst Concerns over Environmental Pollution, Environmentally Friendly Gloves Find Favor

Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance

Product Variables for Commercial Success

Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns

Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front

Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with Active Ingredient

Technology/Product Breakthroughs in Recent Years

Demand and Supply Dynamics

Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

