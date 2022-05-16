U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,008.01
    -15.88 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,223.42
    +26.76 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,662.79
    -142.21 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.43
    -9.24 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.89
    +3.40 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    +14.70 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.63 (+3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0438
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    +0.0055 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1300
    -0.0550 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,128.54
    -864.93 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.04
    +424.36 (+174.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Global Medical Gloves Markets Report 2022-2026 - Exploding Demand & Price Spree Enjoyed by Surgical Gloves to Subside Gradually

·9 min read

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Gloves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Medical Gloves Market to Reach US$29.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Gloves estimated at US$21.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period.

Although a commodity, the criticality of medical gloves continues to rise in wake of growing spread of infectious diseases, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and growing awareness on safety. In an era where infectious diseases such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, AIDS, SARS, Dengue, Ebola and Zika elude medical defenses and treatment, the need for superior quality and highly functional protective gloves is more pronounced than ever in endeavors to prevent spread of diseases in hospitals.

The need and demand for disposable types of medical gloves surged in the wake of growing nosocomial or hospital acquired infections over the years. The technology behind medical gloves has grown considerably over the years. Persistent increase in incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, rising concerns over personal safety and sanitation and strict regulations in place pertinent to the use of personal protective equipment are fueling demand for medical gloves. Also driving growth is the development of healthcare infrastructure in developing nations and the increase in number of hospitals and other care facilities.

Examination Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR to reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 20.7% share of the global Medical Gloves market. Examination gloves are widely used due to their extensive use by medical practitioners during patient examinations. As the number of infectious diseases continue to increase around the world, the demand for examination gloves is on the rise.

In the coming years, the growing need for early detection and diagnosis of diseases and the steady rise in routine diagnostic tests will spur demand for examination gloves. Surgical gloves, used while performing surgical procedures, are witnessing growing demand led by the rise in surgeries in both developed and developing regions. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and other medical conditions that contribute to the need for surgical interventions is giving impetus to the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $6 Billion by 2026

The Medical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 31.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 12% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$676.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

The United States dominates the global market for medical gloves on account of high level of awareness about hygiene and the role of these gloves in preventing spread of infectious diseases. The US is poised to retain its leading position in the coming years due to its advanced healthcare setup, strong focus on minimizing the risk of healthcare associated infections and increasing demand for quality polyisoprene medical gloves in surgeries.

The market is also propelled by high cost of medical gloves and the presence of numerous suppliers across the region. In addition, the presence of an extensive base of patient population and high R&D investment are anticipated to drive regional adoption of disposable medical gloves.

Europe is projected to remain the second leading market in the global medical gloves market due to increasing healthcare spending and extensive adoption of disposable medical gloves while performing surgical procedures. Increasing medical tourism, efficient supply chain, and enforcement of stringent regulations to control cross-contamination are anticipated to help the regional market in exhibiting incremental gains.

While developed regions remain major revenue contributors, developing regions, especially China and Asia-Pacific, have evolved into fastest growing regional markets. Growing healthcare spending and a significant base of patient population are likely to present lucrative opportunities in China. While similar trends prevail in Asia-Pacific, the regional market is also anticipated to gain from growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Rising cases of chronic diseases like diabetic foot ulcer and cancer along with infective conditions including STDs and HIV across emerging countries are expected to provide a notable impetus to the market. Asia-Pacific is also the leading provider of rubber gloves and plays an important role in addressing global demand.

The region's dominance is attributed to the presence of advanced rubber manufacturing units in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. The regional market for medical gloves is likely to be also propelled by increasing medical tourism, adoption of sophisticated products and rising healthcare awareness across rural areas.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Gloves Become an Important Weapon to Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Pandemic Propels Production and Sales of Medical Gloves

  • Risk of Skin Damage due to Excessive Glove Usage: A Concern Amidst the Pandemic

  • Excessive Glove Usage and Increase in Medical Waste Give Rise to Environmental Concerns

  • Pandemic Leads to Spike in Prices of Medical Gloves

  • Medical Gloves: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Disposable Medical Gloves Find Wider Acceptance

  • Surgical Gloves to Post Healthy Gains

  • Powder-Free Gloves Enjoy High Popularity

  • Hospitals & Clinics Remain Primary End-User of Disposable Medical Gloves

  • Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Evolve into Fastest Growing Markets

  • Global Production Landscape: Malaysia Leads the Production of Disposable Gloves

  • Malaysia Ramps Up Production to Cater to Surging Global Demand Amidst the Pandemic

  • Top Glove: The Largest Rubber Glove Manufacturer

  • Top Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide: Capacity in Billion Pieces for Top Glove, Hartalega, Kossan, and Supermax

  • Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment

  • Supermax & Kossan: Other Leading Malaysian Manufacturers

  • Medical Gloves: An Introduction

  • Latex Gloves

  • Latex Alternatives

  • Polymer Coatings: Technological Advancements

  • Benefits & Drawbacks of Latex and Non-Latex Gloves

  • Types of Medical Gloves

  • Examination Gloves

  • Surgical Gloves

  • Powdered and Powder-Free Gloves

  • World Brands

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS Select Competitors (Total 229 Featured)

  • Ansell Healthcare Products, LLC

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

  • Cypress Medical Products, LLC

  • Halyard Health, Inc.

  • Hartalega Holdings Bhd

  • Kossan Rubber Industries BHD

  • Molnlycke Health Care AB

  • Paul Hartmann AG

  • Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

  • Semperit AG Holding

  • Shijiazhuang Hongray Group

  • Supermax Corporation Berhad

  • Top Glove Corporation Bhd

  • Vulkan Medical AS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • An Insight into Global Rubber Gloves Market

  • Innovations Drive Growth

  • Select Innovations

  • Focus on Hygiene & Safety Amidst the Pandemic to Fuel Demand for Disposable Medical Gloves

  • Surging Demand for Disposable Gloves Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Significance of Hand Protection in Hospitals and Laboratories Drives Demand for Medical Gloves

  • Rising Number of Medical Professionals and Surgeries Drive Growth in Market

  • Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

  • Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Propel Need for Medical Gloves

  • Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

  • Medical Gloves Demand Benefits from the Rise in Number of Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries

  • Increasing Patient Population & Medical Tourism Propel the Market

  • Growing Needs of Aging Population Spur Demand for Medical Gloves

  • Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand

  • Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for Medical Gloves

  • Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use

  • Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves

  • Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural Rubber Latex Gloves

  • Nitrile Gloves Market Witnesses Exponential Demand amid COVID-19 Crisis

  • Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand

  • Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Stellar Opportunities for Growth

  • Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks

  • Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge

  • Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer Confidence

  • Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

  • COVID-19-Induced Shortages of Surgical Gloves despite Capacity Expansions

  • Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand Continues Skewing Upside

  • Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gloves

  • Exploding Demand & Price Spree Enjoyed by Surgical Gloves to Subside Gradually

  • Sustainability as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space

  • New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of Allergic Contact Dermatitis

  • Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for Surgical Gloves

  • Implementation of Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities

  • Amidst Concerns over Environmental Pollution, Environmentally Friendly Gloves Find Favor

  • Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance

  • Product Variables for Commercial Success

  • Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns

  • Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front

  • Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with Active Ingredient

  • Technology/Product Breakthroughs in Recent Years

  • Demand and Supply Dynamics

  • Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s71rp6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-gloves-markets-report-2022-2026---exploding-demand--price-spree-enjoyed-by-surgical-gloves-to-subside-gradually-301548199.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • How Often Can You Be Infected With the Coronavirus?

    A virus that shows no signs of disappearing, variants that are adept at dodging the body’s defenses and waves of infections two, maybe three times a year — this may be the future of COVID-19, some scientists now fear. The central problem is that the coronavirus has become more adept at reinfecting people. Already, those infected with the first omicron variant are reporting second infections with the newer versions of the variant — BA.2 or BA2.12.1 in the United States, or BA.4 and BA.5 in South

  • Just how accurate are rapid antigen tests? Two testing experts explain the latest data

    Once in short supply, rapid antigen tests are now available throughout the U.S. Boy_Anupong/Moment via Getty ImagesAs of May 2022, the U.S. is experiencing another uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases. High rates of infection in Europe and Asia, along with the continued emergence of new sub-variants, such as omicron BA.4 and BA.5, raise concerns that another surge could be on the way. Even though demand for COVID-19 tests greatly overwhelmed supply earlier in the pandemic, rapid home tests are

  • This Is When Your Vaccine Stops Protecting You From Omicron, New Study Says

    If two years of life under the pandemic have proven anything, it's that COVID-19 is an elusive enemy with no shortage of surprises. But even as case counts have risen and fallen as the virus has taken on slightly new forms that affect its transmissibility, highly effective vaccines have helped bring hospitalization and death rates down to much lower levels than during the earliest days of the virus. This was true even for the Omicron variant, which sent the national infection rate to its highest

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • U.S. COVID cases at highest levels since November, while Northeast and Midwest are above delta peak

    COVID cases continued to rise across the U.S. on Monday and were trending at the highest levels seen since late November around the time that South African scientists first identified the highly transmissible omicron variant which quickly became dominant around the world.

  • Nucor to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors from KKR in deal valued at $3 billion

    Nucor Corp. said Monday it has entered an agreement with private-equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors in a deal valued at $3.0 billion. C.H.I. makes overhead doors for the residential and commercial markets in the U.S. and Canada. Charlotte, N.C.-based Nucor makes steel and steel products and expects the deal to close in June. "Acquiring C.H.I. allows Nucor to further enhance its already diverse range of businesses that provide end market solutions to the co

  • Exclusive: Millennial demand, underbuilding will help housing dodge downturn as mortgage rates rise

    Rising interest rates will no doubt impact homebuilding in Dallas-Fort Worth and across the U.S., but strong demand from millennials and a decade-plus of underbuilding will carry the housing industry through any hard times ahead, according to the CEO of Dallas-based construction products supplier Builders FirstSource.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • How Inflation Can Affect Your Paycheck (and What You Can Do About It)

    As a result of supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19, inflation hit a four-decade high in March...

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Grind Higher Against the Japanese Yen

    The US dollar has been very noisy on Monday as we continue to see a lot of volatility throughout the currency markets.

  • Analyst Says Rivian Making Progress But Credibility Lags; Is RIVN Stock A Buy Or Sell As Ford Unloads Another 7 Million Shares?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell As It Dumps Another 7 Million Shares Of Rivian?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Exclusive-Gaming gear provider Turtle Beach nears board deal with Donerail -sources

    (Reuters) -Donerail Group is close to reaching a settlement with Turtle Beach Corp that will give the activist investment firm representatives on the U.S. gaming gear company's board of directors, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Donerail, which has beneficial ownership of 7.4% of Turtle Beach's outstanding shares, has criticized the maker of gaming headsets and controllers for operational missteps and has been pushing the company to sell itself. Turtle Beach maintains it has been doing its best to find a buyer at an attractive price.

  • Largest U.S. Pension Bought AMC, AMD, and Block Stock. It Sold Netflix.

    Calpers materially raised stakes in theater chain AMC, chip maker AMD, and Square parent Block in the first quarter. The pension slashed a third of its Netflix stake.

  • Terra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculation that the collapse of one of the biggest experiments in decentralized finance could bring about the death of crypto appears to have been overblown. If Terra’s implosion had happened after a few more months of growth, the resultant market impact might have created a DeFi version of 2008 — instead, high-profile algorithmic stablecoins may end up being the main casualty.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion a

  • U.S. SEC chair says much to be done to protect crypto investors

    Cryptocurrency assets are highly speculative and investors in them need more protections or they could lose trust in the markets, Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Monday. Generally, people who buy cryptocurrencies do not get the disclosures they get when they make other asset purchases around things like whether the trading platform they are using is actually trading against them, or whether they actually own the assets they store in digital wallets, Gensler said. The token's crash sent cryptocurrencies tumbling, a slide that resumed on Monday, as bitcoin erased the gains it had eked out over the weekend to trade under $30,000, far below its Nov. 10 record of $69,000.

  • Carlyle in talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech - Bloomberg News

    Reuters exclusively reported in February that ManTech's co-founder George Pederson was exploring options for his controlling stake that included a sale of the company. Shares of Herndon, Virginia-based ManTech have since jumped 11%.

  • JPMorgan Analysts Behind ‘Uninvestable’ Call Upgrade China Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts are turning more positive on Chinese Internet stocks, upgrading at least 15 companies just two months after their bearish report on the industry triggered a market selloff and a bout of internal hand-wringing at the biggest US bank.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immuni

  • Quitting Russia Could Be Just the Start of Renault’s Shake-Up

    The French car maker has swerved from crisis to crisis in recent years. Finally it is coming up with bolder responses.

  • Considering a Lump-Sum Pension Payout? Here’s What to Know, and Why to Act Soon.

    Companies might start offering pension buyouts to manage long-term costs, but they're not for everyone and rising rates mean you should act soon as the higher rates go, the lower the payoff.