The global medical image analysis software market is projected to reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2027 from USD 3.2 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.8%

Among the factors driving the market are the growing public- and private-sector investments in the medical imaging market, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The integrated software was the largest segment in the medical image analysis software market in 2021.

The integrated software segment accounted for the larger share of 61.8% of the medical image analysis software market in 2021. The growing adoption of imaging systems and imaging tests is one of the major factors driving the growth of the integrated medical image analysis software market during the forecast period.



Among end users, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the medical image analysis software market. The rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures are driving the growth of this end-user segment.

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest regional market for medical image analysis software market“

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of 34.9% of the medical image analysis software market. This can be attributed to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities with advanced diagnostic equipment, favorable government initiatives to support the adoption of healthcare IT, and the presence of key market players, among other factors.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period, at a CAGR of 9.2%. The supportive government efforts, growing medical imaging research, and increasing adoption of medical image analysis software by healthcare professionals in the region.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

• By Designation: C-level: 27%, Director-level: 18%, and Others: 55%

• By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, Asia-Pacific: 15%, Latin America: 10%, and Middle east & Africa: 5%

Key players offering medical image analysis software products in this market include GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Canon Inc. (Japan), Agfa HealthCare (Belgium), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), AQUILAB SAS (France), Esaote S.p.A. (Italy), MIM Software, Inc. (US), Image Analysis, Ltd. (UK), and ScienceSoft USA Corporation (US).



