U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,811.25
    -16.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,942.00
    -119.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,547.75
    -63.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,717.70
    -10.80 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.93
    -0.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.79
    +0.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0304
    -0.0120 (-1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.04
    -0.67 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9800
    +0.3200 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,749.30
    +269.19 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.49
    +9.35 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.87
    -63.78 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

The global medical image analysis software market is projected to reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2027 from USD 3.2 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.8%

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Among the factors driving the market are the growing public- and private-sector investments in the medical imaging market, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The integrated software was the largest segment in the medical image analysis software market in 2021.

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Type, Images, Modality, Application, End User - Global Forecasts to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096186/?utm_source=GNW

The integrated software segment accounted for the larger share of 61.8% of the medical image analysis software market in 2021. The growing adoption of imaging systems and imaging tests is one of the major factors driving the growth of the integrated medical image analysis software market during the forecast period.

Among end users, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.
In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the medical image analysis software market. The rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures are driving the growth of this end-user segment.
In 2021, North America accounted for the largest regional market for medical image analysis software market“
In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of 34.9% of the medical image analysis software market. This can be attributed to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities with advanced diagnostic equipment, favorable government initiatives to support the adoption of healthcare IT, and the presence of key market players, among other factors.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period, at a CAGR of 9.2%. The supportive government efforts, growing medical imaging research, and increasing adoption of medical image analysis software by healthcare professionals in the region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:
• By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%
• By Designation: C-level: 27%, Director-level: 18%, and Others: 55%
• By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, Asia-Pacific: 15%, Latin America: 10%, and Middle east & Africa: 5%
Key players offering medical image analysis software products in this market include GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Canon Inc. (Japan), Agfa HealthCare (Belgium), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), AQUILAB SAS (France), Esaote S.p.A. (Italy), MIM Software, Inc. (US), Image Analysis, Ltd. (UK), and ScienceSoft USA Corporation (US).

Research Coverage:
The report analyzes the medical image analysis software market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the medical image analysis software market. The report analyzes the market based on the products, and region.
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the medical image analysis software market.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of medical image analysis software solutions across regions.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the medical image analysis software market.
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the medical image analysis software markets.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096186/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two amazing deals and one time-tested stock to steer clear of.

  • Euro Tumbles to 20-Year Low, Putting Parity With Dollar in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro slid to a 20-year low against the US dollar as traders bet that the European Central Bank will go slower on raising interest rates as the economy risks being tipped into a recession.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationUkr

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationU

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Don't Feed The Bear Market; BYD Leaves Tesla In The Dust

    Don't feed the bear market, prepare for the next bull run. Tesla deliveries fell sharply in Q2 with BYD on tap.

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

    For well over a century, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most-watched stock index in the world. Originally comprised of 12 mostly industrial companies when it debuted in 1896, the Dow Jones has, today, grown to a 30-stock index packed with profitable, time-tested, and diverse multinational businesses. The maturity of the 30 components that comprise the Dow makes these stocks especially popular with the broader market undergoing its steepest downturn since March 2020, and closing out its worst start to a year since 1970.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The first half of the year has been brutal for investors. But now is the time to buy high-quality businesses if you have some cash available.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • A REIT With Large Total Return Potential and a Generous Current Yield

    The safe route is to buy shares, collect the generous dividends and reap the rewards when valuations revert back to normal.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Say Goodbye to Their Crypto

    Zuckerberg has chosen his moment well: the crypto sector is currently going through an unprecedented crisis of confidence marked by a fall in the price of digital currencies. Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has lost 71.3% of its value since its all-time high on November 10, according to data from CoinGecko. Ether, the second cryptocurrency by market value, is down 78% from its November all-time high as well.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • 8 Stocks That Could Get Hurt By a Strong Dollar

    Companies with big overseas sales could get hurt by a strong dollar. Estee Lauder, Las Vegas Sands, and Nvidia are on that list.

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we talk about the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy right now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now. On The Horizon: Recession The S&P500 recorded its worst first-half of the year since […]

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy Now?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) posted its third-quarter earnings report on June 30. Micron's growth rates were stable, but its guidance was grim. For the fourth quarter, it expects its revenue to decline 13% year over year and its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to tumble 33%.

  • ‘They’ll chicken out’: Fund legend Rick Rule says the Fed won’t keep hiking rates aggressively, even to prevent ‘amazing damage.’ Here are 3 spots he likes for your money

    Don’t count on the Fed. Get ready instead.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Own JPMorgan (JPM) Shares?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Carillon Family of Funds spans a range of investment objectives and asset classes designed for long-term investors. Along with the spike in oil prices, energy stocks […]

  • Tesla Has a China Problem. What It Means for the Stock.

    How many cars Tesla would deliver in the second quarter was a big question for bulls and bears in recent weeks. The impact of a money furnace on quarterly cash flow is tough to fathom. Tesla delivered about 255,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, down from about 310,000 in the first quarter.