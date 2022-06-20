U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.79
    +0.23 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8130
    -0.1470 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,645.22
    +1,485.06 (+7.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.27
    +9.34 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.03
    +37.78 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Report 2022: A $48.58 Billion Market in 2026 - Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Medical Imaging Equipment Gaining Traction

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Analysis By Product By End User Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, global medical imaging equipment market was valued at US$38.36 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach up to US$48.58 billion in 2026. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.70% over the forecasted period of 2022-2026.

Medical imaging describes the technology which uses radiation, sound waves or flexible optical instrument equipped with a small camera to visualize internal structure of a body to perform accurate diagnosis. Medical imaging equipment has become a significant instrument for doctors, dentists, surgeons and physical therapists with the objective of offering better care for their patients.

Benefits associated with medical imaging has made it a popular choice amongst medical professionals. As of now, medical imaging is going through significant changes with corporations helping in establishing digital workflow keeping medical imaging in center and with government deploying funds to build strong healthcare infrastructure.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers: The aging population is a prominent growth factor of medical imaging market. The aging population in developed economies is compelling government to invest in healthcare services and provide affordable healthcare services. The inclusion of equity into the industry would create growth opportunities for the market. Other than this, rapid rise in demand for point of care diagnostics is also providing growth opportunities to the market.

With rising awareness about the benefits of diagnose of cancer in stage 1 has given people a hope to save the lives of their loved ones, and point of care diagnostic is an umbrella term for medical imaging tools, hence becoming the growth driver of the market. Furthermore, factors like rising healthcare expenditure, growing cases of death due to chronic disease, accelerating obese population, etc. would also help the market to grow across the globe.

Challenges: The market also have to deal with some of the challenges such as shortage of helium, high cost involved, and lack of skilled radiologists. These challenges are expected to hamper market growth in coming years. The medical imaging devices are very costly in terms of purchasing as well as installing. The high cost of equipment makes customers reluctant in purchasing them. Such situations are more common in developing countries where per capita income is very low in comparison to developed countries.

Trends: Artificial intelligence is set to revolutionize the industry by overcoming certain limitations associated with the conventional devices such as time consuming examination, high dependency on technicians to acquire and interpret images, etc. Furthermore, other notable trends such as 3D printing in medical imaging, emerging 4D & 5D ultrasound imaging technology and cryogen-free MRI imaging system would also provide significant growth opportunities to the market.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

In 2021, ultrasound segment dominated the market by absorbing more than one-fourth of the market, as it is considered the safest technology for the diagnose procedures because it does not utilize ionizing radiation and magnetic field. Ultrasound not only used to determine health status of fetus and mother but it also used to diagnose liver tumor, breast cyst, kidney stone, gallstones, size of ovaries and health of uterus in a patient suffering from PCOS/PCOD, pancreas, etc.

In 2021, Hospital segment held the highest share by covering more than 40% of the market and it is also expected to be the fastest growing segment. Hospital segment is likely to continue to register decent growth during the forecast period because of M&A deals between market players and hospitals. For instance, Philips and Zhejiang University's First Affiliated Hospital, has signed a multi-year contract to support the expansion by combining clinical research and education.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2021 by occupying almost 45% share of the global market. The most important factor driving the market in Asia Pacific is the rising demand for advanced diagnostic equipment, and presence of most populous countries of the world with rapidly changing demographic.

In China, medical imaging equipment installation would increase because after COVID-19, government strongly focus on healthcare infrastructure to be better prepare for any future healthcare emergency. Europe medical imaging equipment market provides lucrative opportunities in the coming years. Various reasons such as introduction of technological advanced systems and the increasing demand for early diagnosis, are expected to drive the growth of the market in Europe.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The pandemic negative affect was also felt by medical imaging industry as market participants reported negative numbers in their income statement. The disruptions caused in logistics, with drop in manufacturing and postponements in installation put the industry at a difficult situation. Whereas, the demand for computed tomography witnessed a rapid rise because of it providing beneficial diagnosis results.

Pandemic also brought forth the benefits of mobile and portable imaging systems as they are easy to handle and can diagnose sooner and easier in remote locations that were set up nationwide. Most of the hospitals find it easier to sterilize a mobile DR or ultrasound system than cleaning a CT room for 30-50 mins. The pandemic also encouraged hard-hit country like China, Italy, India, the US, and many others to implement strong healthcare policies, which would support healthcare requirement of its citizens while building a strong healthcare infrastructure in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

Global medical imaging equipment market is concentrated in nature, which place few of the players at the top. Collaborations and partnerships between local and global companies, innovative product releases, and rising focus on developing multimodal imaging devices are some of the primary strategies used by companies in global medical imaging equipment market.

Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and General Electric Company (GE) hold more than 75% share in the industry, and rest is being covered by Hitachi, Canon, Crestream Health, Inc. and others. Siemens Healthineers and General Electric Company (GE) both operate in diagnostic imaging industry through their subsdiaries, aka, Siemens AG, and GE Healthcare.

Both companies extensively invest in R&D to offer technically enhanced products to their targeted audience. Even though Siemen Healthineers is as big as General Electric Company (GE), but the former less diversified portfolio helped latter to stand out in this front.

Further, Companies such as GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical, Esaote, Samsung and others have been implementing various organic growth strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. Whereas, Companies such Siemens AG, Shimadzu Medical Systems, Hitachi, Canon Medical, Carestream Health and other companies have also been implementing various inorganic developments that have bought about dynamic improvements in the market they are operating.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Growing Geriatric Population

  • Rising Healthcare Spending

  • Accelerating Obese Population

  • Rising Cases of Death due to Chronic Disease

  • Upsurge in Demand for Point Of Care Diagnostics

Challenges

  • Shortage of Helium

  • High Cost Involved

  • Lack of Skilled Radiologists

  • Safety Issues

  • Stringent Regulations

Market Trends

  • 3D Printing in Medical Imaging

  • Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Medical Imaging Equipment

  • Emerging 4D & 5D Ultrasound Imaging Technology

  • Cryogen-Free MRI Imaging System

The key players of medical imaging equipment market are:

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation

  • General Electric Company (GE)

  • FujiFilm Corporation

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Onex Corporation (Carestream Health, Inc)

  • Samsung Electronics (Samsung Medison)

  • Esaote SpA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ond6b7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows Af

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Bitcoin recovers above US$20K after weekend slump

    Bitcoin’s price recovered above the US$20,000 mark Monday morning in Asia after falling to as low as US$17,708 on Sunday — its lowest point since December 2020 — according to CoinMarketCap. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether recover as Fed guidance reduces policy uncertainty Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency gained more than 7% in the […]

  • Austria Returns to Coal Era in Hedge Against Russian Power Play

    (Bloomberg) -- Austria is returning to the coal age, reviving use of the dirtiest fossil fuel to generate power as Russia curbs flows of natural gas to Europe.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutState-controlled Verbund AG, Austria’s bigge

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Germany Plans Coal Reversal, Gas Funding to Counter Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutGermany is stepping efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an effort that would cost about 15 bil

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • The get-rich-quick days of crypto are over. Investors are losing their shirts, but industry players say this is healthy

    From Sam Bankman-Fried to Mark Cuban, the biggest names in crypto highlight what’s next for the space. “People are watching and waiting to see if something else will topple,” Dexterity Capital’s Michael Safai says.

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • 7 in 10 parents worry about kids' mental health. Resolving the crisis is crucial. |Opinion

    Ohio children's mental health is in crisis, a result of the pandemic. Shannon Jones, Nick Lashutka and Lisa A. Gray discuss how to improve the problem.

  • Shoppers Are Facing Shortages of Beer to Popcorn This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world’s immense supply chains are still under pressure. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • Oil prices rise as tightening supply offsets global economic concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday in volatile trade, reversing earlier losses, as tightening supplies outweighed concerns about slowing global economic growth and fuel demand. Oil from Russia, the world's second-largest exporter, remains out of reach to most countries because of Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, actions that Russia calls a "special operation". Libya's oil production has remained volatile following blockades by groups in the country's east.

  • America’s Retirement System Is Broken. This Economist Is Trying to Fix It.

    Alicia Munnell, head of the Boston College Center for Retirement Research, offers three ways to shore up the system: raise taxes to bolster Social Security, make workplace retirement plans available to all workers, and encourage many Americans to work longer.

  • Bitcoin Miner Selloff Accelerates as Markets Fall to 18-Month Low

    Public Bitcoin miners are selling more of the asset to cover their costs resulting in a weekend rout that pushed crypto markets to their lowest levels since January 2021.

  • Saudi Arabian Stocks Tumble as Oil, Rates Roil Mideast Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSaudi Arabian shares closed at the lowest level in about six months, leading declines in Middle East markets, following the global sell-off last week and oil’s plunge on Friday.The Tadawul

  • CarMax Has Some Big Questions to Answer for Investors on Friday

    Despite strong selling conditions in the used car industry, CarMax (NYSE: KMX) has failed to impress investors lately. Part of the problem is that the used car giant is prioritizing market share gains over earnings right now. Wall Street had been hoping that CarMax instead would capitalize on soaring industry prices to raise its profitability.

  • Down Between 12% and 91%: 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy This Summer

    Warren Buffett is one of the all-time greats when it comes to finding winning investments in challenging markets. Through recessions, periods of high inflation, wars, pandemics, and other tough market conditions, the Oracle of Omaha has guided his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway -- and its impressive stock portfolio -- to market-crushing performances, and inspired generations of analysts and investors along the way. With a nod to Buffett's incredible track record, three Motley Fool contributors have singled out a few stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that they think look like great buys in this wild market.

  • The 'accessibility of job skilling' is at all-time highs, Coursera CEO says

    Many workers are looking to change their 9-5, and the potential to secure a higher-paying job with more flexibility is incentivizing millions to learn new technical skills.