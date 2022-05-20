ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098273/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market to Reach $24.6 Billion by 2026



COVID-19 is poised to change service requirements associated with medical imaging equipment due to different usage levels for these systems amid the pandemic. While mobile X-ray systems are anticipated to require high service needs owing to extensive use of the equipment to deal with infected patients, nuclear medicine, MRI and mammography equipment are likely to hold limited service requirements. Traditionally, services contracts related to diagnostic imaging equipment cover preventive maintenance and break-and-fix services, with OEM parts, remote diagnostics, technical support over telephone, preventive maintenance and contracted onsite response time being the commonly used options. These services play an important role in accelerating the repair time and reducing downtime. However, the pandemic has affected imaging procedures due to postponement or cancellation of elective procedures, influencing short-term service needs. In contrast to mobile X-ray systems, modalities like MRI, mammography and nuclear medicine cameras are slated to witness low service requirements due to limited use of these systems amid the pandemic. Factors like limited operating hours, layoffs of radiologic technologists and closure of various imaging locations are anticipated to impact service demand for these systems.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Imaging Equipment Services estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Equipment Repair & Maintenance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$15.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment Removal & Relocation segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.4% share of the global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026



The Medical Imaging Equipment Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



In the post COVID-19 period, increased focus on strengthening healthcare systems, and improving standard of healthcare facilities are expected to fuel demand for new imaging equipment. Large-scale investments in advanced healthcare equipment, including medical imaging equipment will push up the need for equipment maintenance services. Emerging nations, such as China, India, Russia, and Brazil offer plethora of opportunities, due to their continuously growing healthcare infrastructure. Larger and mature markets, such as the United States and Europe, are projected to grow at a moderate pace due to the decline in CT scan procedures in some of these economies.



Refurbished Systems Segment to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026



In the global Refurbished Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$646.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -

Story continues

Agfa HealthCare N.V.

Althea Group

Medical Equipment Solutions and Applications Sagl

BC Technical, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Esaote S.p.A

Fonar Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

TRIMEDX







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098273/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

IMPACT OF COVID-19 on MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET

Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in U.S

Hospitals

As Medical Imaging Revenues Remain in Jeopardy, Hospitals

Switch to Equipment Services to Rein in Costs

Rising Adoption of Remote Servicing

Adjusting Protocols to Push Throughput

COVID-19 Set to Influence Service Requirements of Medical

Imaging Modalities

Value-added Services & Post-Warranty Contracts

Resumption of Elective Procedures Prompts Radiology Departments

to Ensure High Efficiency & Uptime for Imaging Equipment

Right to Repair Legislation to Create Divide among Imaging

Equipment Service Providers

Medical Imaging Equipment Services - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: A Primer

Types Of Services

Types of Vendors

Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate the Market

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions

OEMs Dominate the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market

Market Challenges

Evolving Role of In-House Service Departments

Reimbursement Policies

Repair Contract Volumes

COMPETITION

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Medical imaging

equipment Market: 2020

Market Share of Leading Players in Global CT Scanners Market: 2020

Market Share of Leading Players in Global MRI Equipment Market:

2020

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Ultrasound

Equipment Market: 2020

OEM Vendors Implement Strategic Initiatives to Solidify Market

Position

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Persistent Need to Maintain Fully-Conditioned Imaging

Equipment: Cornerstone for Growth

Cost Comparison of Different Imaging Modalities

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Modality (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Computer Tomography (CT),

MRI, Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound and X-Ray Equipment

Rise in Third Party Imaging Centers result in Increased Demand

for Timely Servicing

Key Factors to Consider While Selecting Medical Imaging

Equipment Service Providers

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers to Drive Demand

for Imaging Services

Service Providers Offer Plethora of Services

Application of AI in Maintenance Services

Rise in Medical Diagnostic Volumes Augurs Well for Market Growth

Aged and Outdated Equipment: Primary Demand Driver

Rise in Need for New Advances in Medical Imaging Technology

Obsolete Imaging Equipment Impacting Claim Costs and Quality of

Care of Injured Workers

Refurbished Equipment Fuels Services Market

Preventive Maintenance Critical in Time and Materials Service

Remote Services: An Additional Benefit to Make the Switch

Potential for Services in Mobile Medical Imaging Equipment

Rise in Demand for Sophisticated Healthcare Technologies Drives

Demand for Installation and Maintenance Services

Rise in Deployment & Usage of Imaging Equipment Across

Modalities: A Review

MRI Leads the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries (Per

Million Population) for the Year 2019

Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)

Ultrasound Systems

Global Ultrasound Systems Market by Portability Type (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Cart Systems and Point

-of Care Systems

X-Ray

Nuclear Medicine

Table 11: Number of CT Scanners (Per Million Population) in

Select Countries (2016)

CT Imaging Gains Popularity

Demographic Factors Favor Growth

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for

Medical Imaging

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Volume of

Diagnostic Imaging Procedures: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Drives Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &

2023



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Equipment Repair & Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Equipment Repair &

Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment Repair &

Maintenance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Equipment Removal & Relocation by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Equipment Removal &

Relocation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment Removal &

Relocation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refurbished Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Refurbished Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Refurbished Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Service Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Service Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Service Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Service Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Service Providers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Service Providers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diagnostic Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

OEMs: The Dominant Service Provider Segment

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Type - Equipment

Repair & Maintenance, Equipment Removal & Relocation,

Refurbished Systems and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Type - Equipment Repair & Maintenance,

Equipment Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Equipment Repair & Maintenance, Equipment Removal &

Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other Service Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Provider - OEM

and Other Service Providers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Provider - OEM and Other Service Providers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Provider - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for OEM and Other Service Providers for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Type - Equipment

Repair & Maintenance, Equipment Removal & Relocation,

Refurbished Systems and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Type - Equipment Repair & Maintenance,

Equipment Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Equipment Repair & Maintenance, Equipment

Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Provider - OEM

and Other Service Providers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Provider - OEM and Other Service Providers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Service Provider - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for OEM and Other Service Providers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Type - Equipment

Repair & Maintenance, Equipment Removal & Relocation,

Refurbished Systems and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Type - Equipment Repair & Maintenance,

Equipment Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Equipment Repair & Maintenance, Equipment

Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Provider - OEM

and Other Service Providers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Provider - OEM and Other Service Providers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Service Provider - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for OEM and Other Service Providers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Type - Equipment

Repair & Maintenance, Equipment Removal & Relocation,

Refurbished Systems and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Type - Equipment Repair & Maintenance,

Equipment Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Equipment Repair & Maintenance, Equipment

Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Provider - OEM

and Other Service Providers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Provider - OEM and Other Service Providers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Service Provider - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for OEM and Other Service Providers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Type - Equipment

Repair & Maintenance, Equipment Removal & Relocation,

Refurbished Systems and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Type - Equipment Repair & Maintenance,

Equipment Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Equipment Repair & Maintenance, Equipment

Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Provider - OEM

and Other Service Providers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Provider - OEM and Other Service Providers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Service Provider - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for OEM and Other Service Providers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Type - Equipment

Repair & Maintenance, Equipment Removal & Relocation,

Refurbished Systems and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Type - Equipment Repair & Maintenance,

Equipment Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Equipment Repair & Maintenance, Equipment

Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Provider - OEM

and Other Service Providers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Provider - OEM and Other Service Providers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Service Provider - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for OEM and Other Service Providers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Type - Equipment

Repair & Maintenance, Equipment Removal & Relocation,

Refurbished Systems and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Type - Equipment Repair & Maintenance,

Equipment Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Equipment Repair & Maintenance, Equipment

Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Provider - OEM

and Other Service Providers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Provider - OEM and Other Service Providers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Service Provider - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for OEM and Other Service Providers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Type - Equipment

Repair & Maintenance, Equipment Removal & Relocation,

Refurbished Systems and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Type - Equipment Repair & Maintenance,

Equipment Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Equipment Repair & Maintenance, Equipment

Removal & Relocation, Refurbished Systems and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Equipment Services by Service Provider - OEM

and Other Service Providers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Medical Imaging Equipment

Services by Service Provider - OEM and Other Service Providers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Equipment Services by Service Provider - Percentage Breakdown



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098273/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



