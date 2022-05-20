Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market to Reach $24.6 Billion by 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market to Reach $24.6 Billion by 2026
COVID-19 is poised to change service requirements associated with medical imaging equipment due to different usage levels for these systems amid the pandemic. While mobile X-ray systems are anticipated to require high service needs owing to extensive use of the equipment to deal with infected patients, nuclear medicine, MRI and mammography equipment are likely to hold limited service requirements. Traditionally, services contracts related to diagnostic imaging equipment cover preventive maintenance and break-and-fix services, with OEM parts, remote diagnostics, technical support over telephone, preventive maintenance and contracted onsite response time being the commonly used options. These services play an important role in accelerating the repair time and reducing downtime. However, the pandemic has affected imaging procedures due to postponement or cancellation of elective procedures, influencing short-term service needs. In contrast to mobile X-ray systems, modalities like MRI, mammography and nuclear medicine cameras are slated to witness low service requirements due to limited use of these systems amid the pandemic. Factors like limited operating hours, layoffs of radiologic technologists and closure of various imaging locations are anticipated to impact service demand for these systems.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Imaging Equipment Services estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Equipment Repair & Maintenance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$15.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment Removal & Relocation segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.4% share of the global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026
The Medical Imaging Equipment Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
In the post COVID-19 period, increased focus on strengthening healthcare systems, and improving standard of healthcare facilities are expected to fuel demand for new imaging equipment. Large-scale investments in advanced healthcare equipment, including medical imaging equipment will push up the need for equipment maintenance services. Emerging nations, such as China, India, Russia, and Brazil offer plethora of opportunities, due to their continuously growing healthcare infrastructure. Larger and mature markets, such as the United States and Europe, are projected to grow at a moderate pace due to the decline in CT scan procedures in some of these economies.
Refurbished Systems Segment to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026
In the global Refurbished Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$646.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -
Agfa HealthCare N.V.
Althea Group
Medical Equipment Solutions and Applications Sagl
BC Technical, Inc.
Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Esaote S.p.A
Fonar Corporation
GE Healthcare
Hitachi Ltd.
Hologic, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
Shimadzu Corporation
Siemens Healthineers
TRIMEDX
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
IMPACT OF COVID-19 on MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET
Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in U.S
Hospitals
As Medical Imaging Revenues Remain in Jeopardy, Hospitals
Switch to Equipment Services to Rein in Costs
Rising Adoption of Remote Servicing
Adjusting Protocols to Push Throughput
COVID-19 Set to Influence Service Requirements of Medical
Imaging Modalities
Value-added Services & Post-Warranty Contracts
Resumption of Elective Procedures Prompts Radiology Departments
to Ensure High Efficiency & Uptime for Imaging Equipment
Right to Repair Legislation to Create Divide among Imaging
Equipment Service Providers
Medical Imaging Equipment Services - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: A Primer
Types Of Services
Types of Vendors
Outlook
Developed Regions Dominate the Market
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions
OEMs Dominate the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Market Challenges
Evolving Role of In-House Service Departments
Reimbursement Policies
Repair Contract Volumes
COMPETITION
Market Share of Leading Players in Global Medical imaging
equipment Market: 2020
Market Share of Leading Players in Global CT Scanners Market: 2020
Market Share of Leading Players in Global MRI Equipment Market:
2020
Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Ultrasound
Equipment Market: 2020
OEM Vendors Implement Strategic Initiatives to Solidify Market
Position
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Persistent Need to Maintain Fully-Conditioned Imaging
Equipment: Cornerstone for Growth
Cost Comparison of Different Imaging Modalities
Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Modality (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Computer Tomography (CT),
MRI, Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound and X-Ray Equipment
Rise in Third Party Imaging Centers result in Increased Demand
for Timely Servicing
Key Factors to Consider While Selecting Medical Imaging
Equipment Service Providers
Rise in Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers to Drive Demand
for Imaging Services
Service Providers Offer Plethora of Services
Application of AI in Maintenance Services
Rise in Medical Diagnostic Volumes Augurs Well for Market Growth
Aged and Outdated Equipment: Primary Demand Driver
Rise in Need for New Advances in Medical Imaging Technology
Obsolete Imaging Equipment Impacting Claim Costs and Quality of
Care of Injured Workers
Refurbished Equipment Fuels Services Market
Preventive Maintenance Critical in Time and Materials Service
Remote Services: An Additional Benefit to Make the Switch
Potential for Services in Mobile Medical Imaging Equipment
Rise in Demand for Sophisticated Healthcare Technologies Drives
Demand for Installation and Maintenance Services
Rise in Deployment & Usage of Imaging Equipment Across
Modalities: A Review
MRI Leads the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries (Per
Million Population) for the Year 2019
Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)
Ultrasound Systems
Global Ultrasound Systems Market by Portability Type (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Cart Systems and Point
-of Care Systems
X-Ray
Nuclear Medicine
Table 11: Number of CT Scanners (Per Million Population) in
Select Countries (2016)
CT Imaging Gains Popularity
Demographic Factors Favor Growth
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for
Medical Imaging
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Volume of
Diagnostic Imaging Procedures: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Drives Opportunities
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &
2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
