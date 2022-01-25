U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

Global Medical Imaging Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 56.53 Billion with 5.8%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Key Players Covered in the Medical Imaging Market Research Report Are GE, Hitachi, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, fnms(siemens healthcare in jordan), SuperSonic Imagine, Hologic, Inc., SAMSUNG, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, and other key market players.

Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical imaging market size was USD 36.19 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 37.97 billion in 2021 to USD 56.53 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Medical Imaging Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our expert analysts, the growing occurrence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular, neurology disorders and several others, pooled with the readjusting healthcare systems have resulted in an augmentation in prominence on primary diagnosis.

Key Industry Development

May 2021: Koninklijke Philips N.V. unveiled Spectral CT 7500, which is a novel flagship CT scanner planned to achieve spectral imaging for regular daily utilization


Drivers and Restraints

Presentation of Technologically Progressed Systems Set to Thrust Market Growth

Various factors such as rising demand for preliminary diagnosis of prolonged ailments and growing geriatric demographics are probable to hike the demand for medical imaging equipment across the world.

Moreover, unveiling of technologically progressive devices pooled with financing in the healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging nations such as India as well as China are few of the important aspects anticipated to make crucial contribution to the medical imaging market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Acquirements Instigated by Crucial Companies Set to Augment Market Growth

The prominent players in the market are repetitively rooting for proficient tactics to strengthen their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of the product with stumbling upon least probable hindrances. One such effective strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the involved companies


Report Coverage

The report presents a systematic study of the market fragments and detailed analysis of the general market. A considerate evaluation of the contemporary market trends as well as the impending opportunities is presented in the report. Moreover, it offers an extensive analysis of the regional understandings and how they aid in building the market growth.

The COVID-19 influences have been conversed in the report to assist investors and business owners with an enhanced understanding of the latent jeopardies present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their important tactics to maintain their leading position.


Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global market is fragmented into MRI equipment, CT equipment, X-ray equipment, ultrasound and molecular imaging. The X-ray equipment segment held a significant market share in 2020.

Based on application, the market is segregated into oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, gynecology, neurology, and others.

In terms of end user, the market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, and others.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.


COVID-19 Impact

Declining Hospital Visits amid COVID-19 to Impact Medical Imaging Producers

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had an adverse influence on the international market. Prominent market sections stated general undesirable effect owing to the considerable drop in patient appointments with hospitals. Moreover, the demand for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems and molecular imaging equipment was substantially hindered during the pandemic.

Furthermore, crucial players have stated considerable weakening in incomes during 2020. For example, Diagnostic Imaging subdivision possessed by Koninklijke Philips N.V. registered 3.7% deterioration in revenues in 2020 in comparison with the revenue produced in the former year of 2019.


Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Market due to Increasing Patient Pool

The market size in North America was worth USD 11.03 billion in 2020 and held the maximum medical imaging market share. Rising amount of patients confronting diagnostic imaging processes in the country, are boosting the growth of the diagnostic imaging market in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028 owing to the surging occurrence of chronic diseases combined with the growing demand for innovative diagnostic devices.

Latin America is projected to grow at a relatively lower rate of the market owing to the incidence of a largely underpenetrated market.


List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

  • GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Hitachi, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Shimadzu Corporation (Kyoto, Japan)

  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Erlangen, Germany)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  • Hologic, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • SAMSUNG (Seoul, South Korea)

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)


Major Table of Content:

  • Market Dynamics

  • Key Insights

    • Epidemiology Overview: Key Diseases, 2018

    • Overview: Mergers, Acquisitions &Partnerships

    • Pricing Analysis, Key Players

    • Installed Base Scenario, Key Brands/ Players

  • Global Medical Imaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

      • Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment

      • X-ray Equipment

      • Ultrasound Equipment

      • Molecular Imaging Equipment

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Cardiology

      • Neurology

      • Orthopedics

      • Gynecology

      • Oncology

      • Others (Urology, etc.)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Specialty Clinics

      • Diagnostic Imaging Centers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • Competitive Analysis

  • Strategic Recommendations

Continued...


