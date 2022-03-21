U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.79
    -27.35 (-1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.47
    +7.77 (+7.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.20
    +7.90 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.34 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1019
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3163
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.4770
    +0.3070 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,175.55
    -195.26 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.12
    +14.08 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

The Global Medical Imaging Phantom Market is expected to grow by $ 63.11 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Medical Imaging Phantom Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the medical imaging phantom market and it is poised to grow by $ 63. 11 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.

New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Imaging Phantom Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246407/?utm_source=GNW
7% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical imaging phantom market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, rise in the pool of underserved patients, and occurrence of suitable insurance regulations.
The medical imaging phantom market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The medical imaging phantom market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic laboratories
• Academic and research

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the integration of ai with medical imaging as one of the prime reasons driving the medical imaging phantom market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for safer imaging methods in preclinical and clinical research, and an increase in the number of the urban population will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical imaging phantom market covers the following areas:
• Medical imaging phantom market sizing
• Medical imaging phantom market forecast
• Medical imaging phantom market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical imaging phantom market vendors that include Leeds Test Objects LTD, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Bartec Technologies Ltd., Biodex Medical Systems Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corp., Carestream Health Inc., Carville Ltd., Computerized Imaging Reference Systems Inc., Dielectric Manufacturing Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare Inc., Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Modus Medical Devices Inc., Philips International BV, PTW Freiburg GmbH, Pure Imaging Phantoms, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SBRI Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG. Also, the medical imaging phantom market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246407/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets about ambitious ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subamanian joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Tesla as the company's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about 'Master Plan Part 3'.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Cattle Ranchers Take Aim at Meatpackers’ Dominance

    Nebraska cattlemen plan to build their own butchering plant to bypass America’s meat-processing giants, which they say underpay for livestock even as inflation drives up food prices.

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Adobe Is Just Not Ready for a Recovery Rally

    Prices are in a downtrend below the declining 50-day moving average line and the bearish 200-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line peaked before prices did in September. The OBV line has made a small bounce in March but it might be close to breaking the downtrend from December.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • India to raise petrol, diesel retail prices after 4-month hiatus - dealers

    Indian state fuel retailers will raise petrol and diesel pump prices by 0.8 rupees ($0.0105) per litre from Tuesday, the first increase since November, two dealers told Reuters late on Monday. The dealers, who declined to identified, said they had received information from oil companies about the retail price for Tuesday. India's three state-run fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - dominate fuel retailing in India, and tend to move their prices together.

  • BP boss Bernard Looney sees pay nearly double to £4.5 million

    The bumper pay out comes amid soaring oil and gas prices but BP insists the increased reward is not linked

  • Wells Fargo Sued by Black Borrower for Refinance ‘Redlining’

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. was sued for discriminating against Black homeowners by relying on a modernized version of “redlining” that allegedly denied them lower interest rates through refinancing and forced them to pay more for loans.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses to Surrender on Russia DeadlineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • Australia bans alumina exports to Russia, sources coal for Ukraine

    "Russia relies on Australia for nearly 20 percent of its alumina needs," the Australian government said in a joint statement from several ministries, including the prime minister's office. It added that the move will limit Russia's capacity to produce aluminium, which is a critical export for Russia.

  • Oil Prices Keep Rising Higher. Here’s Why.

    Oil prices rose again Monday as supply fears continued to weigh on energy markets and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remain stalled.

  • Crude settles up more than 7% as EU mulls Russian oil ban

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices settled up more than 7% on Monday, with global benchmark Brent climbing above $115 a barrel, as European Union nations disagreed on whether to join the United States in a Russian oil embargo after an attack on Saudi oil facilities. European Union governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as they gather this week with U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West's response to Moscow. The EU and allies have already imposed a panoply of measures against Russia, including freezing its central bank's assets.

  • Lamborghini can absorb lost sales in Russia through other markets -CEO

    Italian luxury sports car brand Lamborghini can easily make up for lost sales from its decision to suspend business in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann said on Monday. Winkelmann said Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen Group through Audi, sold a record of around 200 cars in Russia last year, out of a record of 8,405 globally. "The cars we have planned to produce for Russia this year can be easily absorbed by other markets," he said in a web press conference.

  • The World’s Biggest Oilfield Contractors Are Quitting Future Russia Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s three biggest oilfield service providers are halting future work in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, announcing their decisions separately and within 24 hours of each other. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters B

  • FedEx Earns No. 16 Spot on the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies List

    FedEx Remains the Highest Ranked Delivery Company on the Overall List

  • Oil prices near $115 a barrel as EU mulls Russian crude ban

    Crude prices approached $115 a barrel as the EU mulls a ban on Russian oil imports and Saudi Aramco attacks.

  • U.S. asks judge to sanction Google in pretrial document fight

    The U.S. Justice Department, which has accused Alphabet Inc's Google of breaking antitrust law in its search business, asked a judge to find that the company abused an attorney-client privilege designation to avoid turning over documents. In a court filing, the Justice Department asked for Google to be sanctioned for creating a "Communicate with Care" program that trains workers to include an attorney and a request for advice when writing about sensitive business matters. "Often, knowing the game, the in-house counsel included in these Communicate-with-Care emails does not respond at all," the department said, adding that many of the emails had to do with revenue share agreements that Google had struck with other companies.

  • Europe divided over Russian oil sanctions

    EU leaders are deadlocked over whether to hit the Russian energy sector with crippling sanctions as fury mounts over the Kremlin’s “war crimes” in Ukraine.