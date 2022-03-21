The Global Medical Imaging Phantom Market is expected to grow by $ 63.11 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Medical Imaging Phantom Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the medical imaging phantom market and it is poised to grow by $ 63. 11 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical imaging phantom market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, rise in the pool of underserved patients, and occurrence of suitable insurance regulations.

The medical imaging phantom market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The medical imaging phantom market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic laboratories

• Academic and research



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of ai with medical imaging as one of the prime reasons driving the medical imaging phantom market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for safer imaging methods in preclinical and clinical research, and an increase in the number of the urban population will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical imaging phantom market covers the following areas:

• Medical imaging phantom market sizing

• Medical imaging phantom market forecast

• Medical imaging phantom market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical imaging phantom market vendors that include Leeds Test Objects LTD, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Bartec Technologies Ltd., Biodex Medical Systems Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corp., Carestream Health Inc., Carville Ltd., Computerized Imaging Reference Systems Inc., Dielectric Manufacturing Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare Inc., Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Modus Medical Devices Inc., Philips International BV, PTW Freiburg GmbH, Pure Imaging Phantoms, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SBRI Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG. Also, the medical imaging phantom market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

