Global Medical Isolation Gowns Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

The global medical isolation gowns market is expected to reach US$ 3,542.78 million by 2028 from US$ 1,346.31 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028.



Key factors such as increasing awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections and rising emergency procedures drive the growth of the global medical isolation gowns market. However, rising demand for reusable surgical gowns and stringent regulatory norms restrain the market growth.



Isolation gowns are a kind of personal protective equipment used in healthcare facilities. They are designed to protect the front-line caregivers and other personnel from infectious droplets, fluid penetration, and solid materials and prevent the transmission of microorganisms to people with weak immune systems. They are a part of the infection-control strategy.



The need for a specific type of isolation gown is based on the patient interaction nature, the degree of contact with infectious material, and the potential for blood and body-fluid penetration. Surgical isolation gowns are used during moderate risk, such as arterial blood draw, intravenous (IV) line insertion, in the emergency room, trauma cases, and high-risk procedures, such as fluid-intense procedures, surgeries requiring pathogen resistance, and infectious diseases. The growing number of traumas, burns, and critical cases worldwide increased the need for emergency procedures.

Also, the upswing in the prevalence of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, fueled the need for proper preventive measures during patient treatment. The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) reported that trauma is the leading cause of death in individuals up to 45 years of age in the US. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is the most significant cause of death in the US, and around 1,000,000 people suffer from this per year, with 23,000 hospitalizations. The National Inter-Ministerial Observatory of Road Safety (ONISR) published that 6,520 people were injured in road accidents in France in 2018. According to the data published in 2021 by WHO regarding road injuries, about 1.3 million people die due to road traffic crashes each year.



The increasing number of road accidents and critical cases eventually leads to the rise in emergency surgical procedures, which, in turn, boosts the growth of the medical isolation gowns market.



