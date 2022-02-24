U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

Global Medical Isolation Gowns Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Isolation Gowns Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global medical isolation gowns market is expected to reach US$ 3,542.78 million by 2028 from US$ 1,346.31 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Key factors such as increasing awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections and rising emergency procedures drive the growth of the global medical isolation gowns market. However, rising demand for reusable surgical gowns and stringent regulatory norms restrain the market growth.

Isolation gowns are a kind of personal protective equipment used in healthcare facilities. They are designed to protect the front-line caregivers and other personnel from infectious droplets, fluid penetration, and solid materials and prevent the transmission of microorganisms to people with weak immune systems. They are a part of the infection-control strategy.

The need for a specific type of isolation gown is based on the patient interaction nature, the degree of contact with infectious material, and the potential for blood and body-fluid penetration. Surgical isolation gowns are used during moderate risk, such as arterial blood draw, intravenous (IV) line insertion, in the emergency room, trauma cases, and high-risk procedures, such as fluid-intense procedures, surgeries requiring pathogen resistance, and infectious diseases. The growing number of traumas, burns, and critical cases worldwide increased the need for emergency procedures.

Also, the upswing in the prevalence of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, fueled the need for proper preventive measures during patient treatment. The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) reported that trauma is the leading cause of death in individuals up to 45 years of age in the US. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is the most significant cause of death in the US, and around 1,000,000 people suffer from this per year, with 23,000 hospitalizations. The National Inter-Ministerial Observatory of Road Safety (ONISR) published that 6,520 people were injured in road accidents in France in 2018. According to the data published in 2021 by WHO regarding road injuries, about 1.3 million people die due to road traffic crashes each year.

The increasing number of road accidents and critical cases eventually leads to the rise in emergency surgical procedures, which, in turn, boosts the growth of the medical isolation gowns market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Medical Isolation Gowns market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Medical Isolation Gowns market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Global Medical Isolation Gowns Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Medical Isolation Gowns Market- Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Medical Isolation Gowns Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Hospital Acquired Infections
5.1.2 Increase in Emergency Procedures
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Rising Demand for Reusable Surgical Gowns
5.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Investment by Market Players
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Innovation in Medical Isolation Gown Designs
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Medical Isolation Gowns Market- Global Analysis
6.1 Global Medical Isolation Gowns Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Medical Isolation Gowns Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Medical Isolation Gowns Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Medical Isolation Gowns Market Revenue Share, by Type (2021 and 2028)
7.3 Disposable
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Disposable: Medical Isolation Gowns Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Reusable
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Reusable: Medical Isolation Gowns Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Medical Isolation Gowns Market Analysis - By Product Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Medical Isolation Gowns Market, by Product Type 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Surgical
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Surgical: Medical Isolation Gowns Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Non-Surgical
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Non-Surgical: Medical Isolation Gowns Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Medical Isolation Gowns Market Analysis - By End-User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Medical Isolation Gowns Market Revenue Share, by End User (2021 and 2028)
9.3 Hospitals
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Hospitals: Medical Isolation Gowns Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Medical Isolation Gowns Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Clinics
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Clinics: Medical Isolation Gowns Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Others: Medical Isolation Gowns Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Global Medical Isolation Gowns Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Medical Isolation Gowns Market
11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Medical Isolation Gowns Market-Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Organic & Inorganic Developments
12.2.1 Overview

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Cardinal Health, Inc.
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Medline Industries, Inc.
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Leboo Healthcare Products Limited
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Narang Medical Limited.
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Shanghai Medical Corporation
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Molnlycke Health Care AB
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Advin Health Care
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Dispotech SRL
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 SARA HEALTH CARE
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 PRIONTEX
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments
13.11 STANDARD TEXTILE CO., INC
13.11.1 Key Facts
13.11.2 Business Description
13.11.3 Products and Services
13.11.4 Financial Overview
13.11.5 SWOT Analysis
13.11.6 Key Developments
13.12 CWS International GmbH
13.12.1 Key Facts
13.12.2 Business Description
13.12.3 Products and Services
13.12.4 Financial Overview
13.12.5 SWOT Analysis
13.12.6 Key Developments
13.13 Elis
13.13.1 Key Facts
13.13.2 Business Description
13.13.3 Products and Services
13.13.4 Financial Overview
13.13.5 SWOT Analysis
13.13.6 Key Developments
13.14 Alsco, Inc.
13.14.1 Key Facts
13.14.2 Business Description
13.14.3 Products and Services
13.14.4 Financial Overview
13.14.5 SWOT Analysis
13.14.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yblzv3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-isolation-gowns-market-to-2028---covid-19-impact-and-analysis-301489987.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

