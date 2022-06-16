The Global Medical Laser Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027. Medical Tourism Creating Enormous Growth Opportunities for Vendors - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global medical laser market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2027.

According to Arizton's latest research report, the global medical laser market will grow at a CAGR of 14%. Prevalence of eye-related disorders, rise in the number of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, increase in minimally invasive surgical procedures, expansion of medical tourism, and adoption of advanced laser-based treatments are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.



The demand for medical lasers in hospitals will propel with the rise in the number of hospitals and medical tourism for cosmetic surgeries. North America is the top-rated medical tourism destination in the world. The medical reputation of the US and Canada has been maintained high for a long time.

Medical Laser Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2021) $4.2 Billion MARKET SIZE (2027) $9.2 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 14% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Type, Power, Application, Procedure, End-User, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Israel

A wide base of medical laser manufacturers is established across the world with the growth in demand for laser-based treatments. Well-known companies acquire emerging and start-up medical laser manufacturers to strengthen their positions in the market globally. These acquisitions help the companies in expanding their consumer base, minimize marketplace competition, and create a value that is higher than each company offering individually. Major medical laser manufacturers, such as Candela Medical, Boston Scientific, and Hologic have strengthened their positions in the market through acquisitions.

Key Highlights

The high demand for aesthetic and cosmetic procedures among adult and aging populations owing to the rise in awareness regarding physical appearance is driving the global medical lasers market.

In 2021, the diode laser devices segment accounted for the highest share of more than 44.5% in the global medical lasers market.

The high-power laser devices segment accounted for the highest share of more than 54.3% in the global medical lasers market.

In 2021, the diagnosis, therapy & surgery segment accounted for the highest share of around 61% in the global medical lasers market.

The global ophthalmology lasers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.22%.

North America is leading the global medical laser market with the largest share of 39.00% in 2021. It is estimated that the APAC region is expected to have the fastest growth compared to the other regions.

Competitive Landscape

The global medical lasers market is highly competitive and dynamic, characterized by the existence of many global, regional, and local vendors providing a diverse range of lasers. Some major acquisitions by vendors have proven to be beneficial. For instance, in early 2020, the affiliated private equity funds of Baring Private Equity Asia acquired Lumenis, a leading provider of specialty energy-based medical devices across the fields of urology, aesthetics, ENT, ophthalmology, and gynecology, with an international presence. This led other players to emerge and secure leading positions in the market. Vendors should target customers who prefer products offered by competitors in the market. Such competitive pressure may result in the reduction of prices and reduced margins for products.

Key Vendors

Bausch & Lomb

Candela Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Boston Scientific

Hologic

Fotona

Cutera

En. S.P.A.

IRIDEX Corporation

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

Other Prominent Vendors

Beijing ADSS Development

Advanced MedTech

Aerolase

Alcon

Alna-Medicalsystem AG & Co. KG

AngioDynamics

Aspen Laser

Astanza Laser

Beijing Sanhe Beauty S & T Co.

BIOLASE

biolitec A.G.

Biotec Italia Srl

Bison Medical

Bluecore Company

Coherent

CryoLife

Dentsply Sirona

Dominion Aesthetic Technologies

Domino srl

Gigaalaser

InMode

P.G. Photonics

Jenoptik

Leaflife Technology

LINLINE Medical Systems

Lutronic

Lynton Lasers

MedArt ApS

Medency

PhotoMedex

Ra Medical Systems

REIMERS & JANSSEN GmbH

Sciton

Venus Concept

Wavemed S.R.L.

Wuhan Dimed Laser Technology

WUHAN ZJZK TECHNOLOGY

ZEISS International

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH



Market Segmentation

Type

Diode Laser Devices

Gas Laser Devices

Solid-State Laser Devices

Dye Laser Devices

Power

High

Low

Application

Diagnosis

Therapy & Surgery

Aesthetics



Procedure

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Dentistry

Gynecology

Urology

Cardiology

Others



End-User

Hospitals

Aesthetic Clinics

Physicians’ Office

Others

Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Denmark Sweden

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Israel



Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

