U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,680.75
    +12.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,012.00
    +84.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,182.50
    +57.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,656.70
    +4.80 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.69
    -0.90 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +3.33 (+11.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9030
    +0.6630 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,421.26
    -2,185.83 (-9.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.50
    -42.51 (-8.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,901.59
    -529.61 (-2.00%)
     

The Global Medical Laser Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027. Medical Tourism Creating Enormous Growth Opportunities for Vendors - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·5 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global medical laser market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2027.

Chicago, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global medical laser market will grow at a CAGR of 14%. Prevalence of eye-related disorders, rise in the number of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, increase in minimally invasive surgical procedures, expansion of medical tourism, and adoption of advanced laser-based treatments are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

The demand for medical lasers in hospitals will propel with the rise in the number of hospitals and medical tourism for cosmetic surgeries. North America is the top-rated medical tourism destination in the world. The medical reputation of the US and Canada has been maintained high for a long time.

Medical Laser Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$4.2 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$9.2 Billion

CAGR (2022-2027)

14%

 

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Type, Power, Application, Procedure, End-User, and Geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

COUNTRIES COVERED

US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Israel

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

A wide base of medical laser manufacturers is established across the world with the growth in demand for laser-based treatments. Well-known companies acquire emerging and start-up medical laser manufacturers to strengthen their positions in the market globally. These acquisitions help the companies in expanding their consumer base, minimize marketplace competition, and create a value that is higher than each company offering individually. Major medical laser manufacturers, such as Candela Medical, Boston Scientific, and Hologic have strengthened their positions in the market through acquisitions.

Key Highlights

  • The high demand for aesthetic and cosmetic procedures among adult and aging populations owing to the rise in awareness regarding physical appearance is driving the global medical lasers market.

  • In 2021, the diode laser devices segment accounted for the highest share of more than 44.5% in the global medical lasers market.

  • The high-power laser devices segment accounted for the highest share of more than 54.3% in the global medical lasers market.

  • In 2021, the diagnosis, therapy & surgery segment accounted for the highest share of around 61% in the global medical lasers market.

  • The global ophthalmology lasers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.22%.

  • North America is leading the global medical laser market with the largest share of 39.00% in 2021. It is estimated that the APAC region is expected to have the fastest growth compared to the other regions.

Competitive Landscape

The global medical lasers market is highly competitive and dynamic, characterized by the existence of many global, regional, and local vendors providing a diverse range of lasers. Some major acquisitions by vendors have proven to be beneficial. For instance, in early 2020, the affiliated private equity funds of Baring Private Equity Asia acquired Lumenis, a leading provider of specialty energy-based medical devices across the fields of urology, aesthetics, ENT, ophthalmology, and gynecology, with an international presence. This led other players to emerge and secure leading positions in the market. Vendors should target customers who prefer products offered by competitors in the market. Such competitive pressure may result in the reduction of prices and reduced margins for products.

Key Vendors

  • Bausch & Lomb

  • Candela Medical

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • Boston Scientific

  • Hologic

  • Fotona

  • Cutera

  • En. S.P.A.

  • IRIDEX Corporation

  • Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Beijing ADSS Development

  • Advanced MedTech

  • Aerolase

  • Alcon

  • Alna-Medicalsystem AG & Co. KG

  • AngioDynamics

  • Aspen Laser

  • Astanza Laser

  • Beijing Sanhe Beauty S & T Co.

  • BIOLASE

  • biolitec A.G.

  • Biotec Italia Srl

  • Bison Medical

  • Bluecore Company

  • Coherent

  • CryoLife

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Dominion Aesthetic Technologies

  • Domino srl

  • Gigaalaser

  • InMode

  • P.G. Photonics

  • Jenoptik

  • Leaflife Technology

  • LINLINE Medical Systems

  • Lutronic

  • Lynton Lasers

  • MedArt ApS

  • Medency

  • PhotoMedex

  • Ra Medical Systems

  • REIMERS & JANSSEN GmbH

  • Sciton

  • Venus Concept

  • Wavemed S.R.L.

  • Wuhan Dimed Laser Technology

  • WUHAN ZJZK TECHNOLOGY

  • ZEISS International

  • Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Market Segmentation

Type

  • Diode Laser Devices

  • Gas Laser Devices

  • Solid-State Laser Devices

  • Dye Laser Devices

Power

  • High

  • Low

Application

  • Diagnosis

  • Therapy & Surgery

  • Aesthetics

Procedure

  • Ophthalmology

  • Dermatology

  • Dentistry

  • Gynecology

  • Urology

  • Cardiology

  • Others

End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Aesthetic Clinics

  • Physicians’ Office

  • Others

Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • UK

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Denmark

    • Sweden

  • APAC

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Australia

    • South Korea

    • Thailand

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Argentina

    • Columbia

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Turkey

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Israel

Explore our  healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe stock falls after hours on slashed guidance, earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down highlights from Adobe's latest quarterly earnings report.

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Advent Technologies announce $821M, six-year fuel cell project in Greece

    Greek officials notified Advent Technologies of funding approval for a $821M project to develop fuel cells and electrolyzers in the Western Macedonia region over six years.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Dow Jones Plunges As Bears Attack; Tesla Stock Dives Amid This Elon Musk Move; Apple Crumbles

    The Dow Jones plunged as stocks suffered a Fed hangover. Tesla stock dived after Elon Musk made a move. Apple stock crumbled.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Elon Musk sets goal for 1 billion daily users at Twitter town hall

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down Tesla CEO Elon Musk's goals for managing Twitter as he addresses employees for the first time, the likelihood of layoffs in the EV developer's other companies, and whether the billionaire's leadership meshes with the company cultures of his various ventures.

  • Stock market rout is a ‘tidy story’ about the Fed: Analyst

    Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst, and Jack Murphy, Easterly Investment Partners Portfolio Manager & Co-CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike, market reactions to recent economic data, and the outlook on a market bottom.

  • Why Meta, Amazon, and Apple Are Falling Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were all plummeting this morning following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points yesterday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% this morning, and the tech giants followed suit, with Meta losing 4.8%, Amazon down 4.2%, and Apple falling 3.5%.

  • U.S. steps up heavy crude imports as Biden blasts profiteering

    U.S. refiners last month imported the most heavy crude in nearly two years, customs data showed, as they cranked up motor fuel production and sought to replace sanctioned Russian oil. Higher heavy-crude imports are common in summer-driving months, but this year's increase comes as the Biden administration is calling on for refiners to ramp up output and shave profit margins to ease soaring prices. Heavy crudes are cheaper than lighter shale oils produced in the United States and typically make more diesel and less gasoline.

  • Wall Street is officially in a bear market: What strategists say investors should do

    History suggests stocks may have further to fall even with the S&P 500 having entered a bear market.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Do Costco's $4.99 Chickens Come With Too Heavy a Price?

    One of Costco Wholesale's most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. Costco willingly loses money on the chickens to maintain customer loyalty and draw visits that result in sales of other profitable products. Concerned with the animal welfare costs of producing such cheap poultry, two shareholders in Washington state recently filed a lawsuit accusing Costco of "illegal neglect and abandonment" when it comes to how it raises poultry at its new Nebraska facility.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Split On Track Amid Several Big Headwinds

    General Electric is set to emerge as an aviation pure play, but faces recession risks and other big headwinds. Is GE stock a buy or sell now?

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management’s performance and Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher’s expertise in the investment field and his […]

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

    On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. "As Cadillac's future flagship sedan, Celestiq signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand," Mark Reuss, GM's president, said in a statement.

  • Oil prices end higher as the U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran

    Oil futures climb on Thursday, shaking off early losses from economic growth worries in the wake of the Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate hike, to finish higher after the U.S. announced new economic sanctions on Iran.