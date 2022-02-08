The Global Medical Lasers Market Will Grow to USD 5,413.92 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.69%
Global Medical Lasers Market
Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Lasers Market Research Report by Product type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Lasers Market size was estimated at USD 2,496.66 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,779.43 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.69% to reach USD 5,413.92 million by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Lasers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Medical Lasers Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Medical Lasers Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Medical Lasers Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Medical Lasers Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Medical Lasers Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Medical Lasers Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Medical Lasers Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing aging population
Rising number of patients using advanced laser-based treatments worldwide
Increase in the number of cosmetic procedures
Restraints
High cost of the medical lasers
Stringent safety regulations
Opportunities
Expanded applications of lasers across clinical areas
Increasing demand for aesthetic treatments
Growing medical tourism in developing countries
Challenges
Lack of acceptance of new technology
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
Companies Mentioned
Alcon Laboratories, Inc.
Alma Lasers
American Medical Systems, Inc.
AngioDynamics Corp.
Bausch & Lomb Holdings
Biolase Inc.
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cardiogenesis Corporation, Inc
CryoLife, Inc.
Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.
IRIDEX Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Lumenis Ltd.
Nidek Co., Ltd.
Novadaq Technologies, Inc.
Photomedex, Inc.
Quantel laser
Sciton, Inc.
SharpLight Technologies
Spectranetics Corporation
Syneron Medical Ltd.
Topcon Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dfyyp
