Global Medical Microneedle Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Comprehensive Evaluation and Analysis of the Technology, Markets and Competitive Landscape
Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Microneedle Diagnostics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical Microneedle Diagnostics: Devices, Targets, Technology & Markets is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, markets and competitive landscape providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.
The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, fabrication/manufacturing technologies, and commercial opportunities across the spectrum of microneedle diagnostic architectures, designs, classes and form factors.
Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.
Converging Factors Driving Medical Microneedle Diagnostics
Microneedle technology is attaining commercial viability at a time when healthcare providers are faced with new challenges as they assess ways to incorporate companion diagnostics into their practice areas.
Microneedle technology has the potential to address the growing trend toward point of care diagnostics and ambulatory patient monitoring by allowing the precise detection of biomarkers and analytes in fluids and tissues located below the skin. To succeed, developers must refine the techniques available and in development for sampling very small quantities and/or concentrations of analytes and biomarkers and advance the design integration of microneedles into commercially viable diagnostic platform.
What You Will Learn
What companies are active in the microneedle diagnostics segments, what distinguishes their technology, and what is their market presence?
Who are the microneedle diagnostic device developers/suppliers, and what are their capabilities?
What are the major factors that are influencing demand for microneedle diagnostics?
What are the essential design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues for diagnostic microneedle products?
What are the important healthcare markets for microneedle diagnostics? What is their market potential?
What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for diagnostic microneedles?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
The Market Opportunity
Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market
Dynamics
Microneedle Product Categories
Solid Microneedles
Hollow Microneedles
Coated Microneedles
Dissolving Microneedles
Stretched Needles
Carbon Nanotubes
Ion Etching
C-MEMS
Specialty Microneedles
Phase Transition
Microprocessor-based Devices
Composite Microneedles
Light-responsive Microneedles
Flexible Arrays
Microneedle Arrays & Array
Geometries
Array Architectures
Microneedles & Microfluidics
Wearable Microneedles
What's Driving the Growth in PoC
Diagnostics?
Shifting Patient Demographics
Disease and Condition Demand
Drivers
Patient Self-care
The Role of Interstitial Fluid
Microneedle Diagnostics - Design
Factors
Analyte Capture
Sample Acquisition
Biofluid Absorption
Electrochemical Sensing
Materials Selection
Sensor Array Integration
Microneedle Fabrication
Micromolding
Microforming
Micromachining
Structured Films
Emerging Fabrication Methods
3D Printing
Electrospun Arrays
Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP)
Magnetization-induced Self-assembly
Additive Fabrication Methods
Stereolithography
Fused Deposition Modelling
Digital Light Processing
Selective Laser Sintering
Selective Laser Melting
Inkjet Printing
Surface Modification
Diagnostic Microneedle Device Analysis
Micro Transdermal Interface Platform
(MicroTIPs)
Mindera Health
Scibase (Nevisense)
Seventh Sense Biosystems
Sysmex
Microneedle Diagnostics - Key Therapeutic
Sectors
Diabetes
Glucose
Immunology
Immune Factors
Infectious Disease
Tuberculosis
Metabolic
Electrolytes/Potassium
Oncology
Biomarker-enabled Diagnostics
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Orthopedics
Osteoarthritis
Government and Academic Programs
Market Factors
Patient Compliance and Ease of Use
Patient Safety and Compliance
Healthcare Economics
Company Profiles
Aptamer Group
Bico Group
EnABLES European Research Infrastructure
Fujifilm
Georgia Institute of Technology (USA)
Imperial College of London (UK)
Kyoto University (Japan)
LTS
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA)
microLIQUID
Mindera Health
MyLife Technologies B.V.
Novinject
Queens University (Belfast, Ireland)
Sandia National Laboratories (USA)
Seoul National University (Korea)
Seventh Sense Biosystems
Stanford University
Swansea University (UK)
Sysmex
Tasso
Tyndall National Institute (Ireland)
Universal Biosensors
Universita di Pisa (Italy)
University of Brighton (UK)
University of Florida (USA)
University of Queensland (Australia)
University of Reading (UK)
University of Texas (USA)
University of Washington (USA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0gpep
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900