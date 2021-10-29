U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,564.75
    -22.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,554.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,626.50
    -138.25 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.00
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.86
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.70
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1658
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.61
    +0.63 (+3.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6980
    +0.1260 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,865.49
    -131.59 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,486.42
    +67.04 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.76
    -22.71 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Report 2021: Opportunities with Material Advancements & Growing Awareness of Incontinence Products in Developing and Under Developed Countries

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market - Market Size & Forecasting (2021-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical nonwoven disposables market has been estimated at USD 2,280.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4,166.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% in the COVID-19 period.

However, without the COVID-19 impact, the medical nonwoven disposables market was estimated to be USD 2,215.8 million in 2021 and USD 3,593.7 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The increasing demand for surgical products and nonwoven fiber materials will drive the growth of the market.

Rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of various incontinence diseases are expected to enhance the medical nonwoven disposables market over the forecast period. New product launches and technological advances in incontinence products, feminine products, and others are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, material advancements will improve market growth over the forecast period.

The expansion of the global market can also attribute to the increasing demand for disposable medical products in developing and developed economies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is discovering the importance of nonwoven medical products, such as surgical masks, personal protective equipment, surgical gowns & drapes, caps, and coveralls, for protecting patients and healthcare workers.

The medical nonwoven disposables market has been segmented based on product, material, end-user, and region.

Based on products, the market is segmented into surgical products, wound dressings, and incontinence products. The surgical products segment is accounted to have the largest share in the global medical nonwoven disposables market during the forecast period. It has been estimated at USD 1,662.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3,067.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the surgical products segment was estimated to be USD 1,615.7 million in 2021 and USD 2,645.5 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The demand for surgical products is increasing for the prevention of infections. Surgical products like face masks, surgical gowns & drapes, caps, and cover cloths are being used during surgeries to protect patients and the medical staff. As a result of the aforementioned factors, this product segment is expected to produce high revenue in the industry during the forecast period.

Based on material, the market is segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, acetate, rayon, polyamides & polyesters, and acrylic. The polyamides & polyesters segment is accounted to have the largest share in the global medical nonwoven disposables market during the forecast period. It has been estimated at USD 790.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,501.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the polyamides & polyesters segment was estimated to be USD 767.7 million in 2021 and USD 1,295.0 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

The factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the advantages offered by the material, such as better solvent resistance to liquids. Furthermore, it provides strength, mechanical properties, and sterilization. This is expected to augment the demand for polyamides and polyesters during the forecast period.

Based on the End-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, consumer & home healthcare, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is accounted to have the largest share in the global medical nonwoven disposables market during the forecast period.

It has been estimated at USD 683.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,294.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the hospitals segment was estimated to be USD 664.0 million in 2021 and USD 1,116.1 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The main factor contributing to the hospital segment's growth is the widespread use of medical nonwoven disposables in hospital settings. Furthermore, the increasing number of hospitals in developing countries is also augmenting the growth of the hospital segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Abstract

2 Market Introduction
2.1 Market Scope
2.2 Key Definitions-Content

3. Research Practice

4 Key Related Data
4.1 Competitive Positioning
4.1.1 Product Positioning, by Product
4.1.2 Product Positioning, by Material
4.1.3 Product Positioning, by End-user
4.1.4 Regional Reach Positioning
4.2 Major Investments in Last Five Years by Global Players
4.3 Key Industry Trends
4.3.1 Incontinence Products Holding Significant Share in the Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
4.3.2 Rising Geriatric Population Couipled With Increasing Government Initiatives Globally
4.4 Technological Advancement
4.5 Guidelines & Regulations
4.5.1 En 14683
4.5.2 En 149
4.5.3 En 13795
4.5.4 Astm International Standard F2100
4.5.5 U.S. Standard Fda Class I and Class Ii
4.5.6 Aami Pb70
4.5.7 Iso 15891 Codes - Method of Tests
4.6 Covid 19 Impact on Medical Nonwoven Disposable Market

5 Impact Factor Analysis
5.1 Drivers/Restraints/Opportunities/Challenges
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Rising Cases of Hospital Acquired Infections (Hais) Across the Globe
5.1.1.2 Growing Awareness of Incontinence Products in Developing and Under Developed Countries
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Growing Waste and Recycling Problems
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Material Advancements
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Lack of Understanding on Nonwoven Fabric Regulations
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Model

6 Market Development Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 New Product Development (2015-2021)
6.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations/ Expansion (2015-2021)
6.4 Mergers & Acquisitions (2015-2021)

7 Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Surgical Products
7.3 Incontinence Products
7.4 Wound Dressings

8 Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Polyamides & Polyesters
8.3 Acrylic
8.4 Rayon
8.5 Acetate
8.6 Polyethylene
8.7 Polypropylene

9 Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.4 Clinics
9.5 Nursing Homes
9.6 Consumer & Home Health Care

10 Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, Regional Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America

11 Company Profiles

  • Berry Global Inc.

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation

  • Glatfelter Corporation

  • Paul Hartmann AG

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo

  • Pfnonwovens A.S.

  • Molnlycke Health Care

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Unicharm Corporation

  • Medline Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qle5p0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion

    Remember that time Elon Musk briefly flirted with the idea of taking Tesla private, partly financed with money from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth war chest, and promptly landed in hot water with regulators?

  • Shark Bites: A SPAC Play on Solid-State Batteries for Electric Vehicles

    Ford and BMW led another funding round of $130 million in 2021, while SK Innovation of South Korea has announced it is investing $30 million.

  • I Can't Confirm the Rumors on Aurinia, but I Can Confirm the Charts

    In this updated daily bar chart of AUPH, below, we can see that prices rallied into late September before correcting lower for a few days. AUPH is trading above the rising 50-day moving average line and the rising 200-day line. AUPH is roughly twice the level of the 200-day line so they are considered extended or overbought in some circles.

  • U.S. Coal Miners Are ‘Sold Out’ for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost every lump of coal that U.S. miners will dig out of the ground next year has already been sold, as surging natural gas prices prompt utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobePeabody Energy Corp., the to

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for November 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for November.

  • Oil Stocks: Exxon, Chevron Earnings On Tap With Oil Prices, Climate Focus High

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron earnings are on tap early Friday, with oil prices at multiyear highs. The Big Oil stocks are near buy points.

  • Coca-Cola nears deal for controlling stake in BodyArmor - Bloomberg News

    Coca-Cola said it does not comment on rumors or speculation, while BodyArmor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Coca-Cola bought a minority stake in BodyArmor in 2018, becoming the brand's second largest shareholder.

  • Natural gas prices tumble in Europe after Putin orders Gazprom and others to fill up EU storages

    Europe's gas prices have soared in recent weeks amid strong demand in Asia driven by the economic recovery from the pandemic and due to depleted European Union stocks from a cold winter.

  • Lion Electric Receives Purchase Order for 39 Electric Vehicles from Groupe Autocar Jeannois

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has received a purchase order from Groupe Autocar Jeannois ("Jeannois") for 35 zero-emission LionC school buses, to be delivered over the next five years. The purchase order also includes an option for Jeannois to purchase an additional five LionC buses. These LionC buses will be added to Jeannois' existing fleet of three

  • Oil Powers to 10% Monthly Advance as Stockpiles Spiral Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is on course for a monthly gain of about 10% on sustained signs that consumption is outpacing supply, draining stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWest Texas Intermediate was little changed after a volatile week that saw prices register a s

  • Oil rally resumes as OPEC+ seen keeping supply tight

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose further above $84 a barrel on Friday, within sight of a multi-year high hit this week, as expectations OPEC and its allies will keep supply tight countered rising U.S. inventories and the prospect of more Iranian exports. Algeria said on Thursday a crude output increase by OPEC and its allies in December should not exceed 400,000 barrels per day because of risks. "Supply will therefore continue to play catch-up with demand in the immediate term," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

  • Ford Stock Is Soaring Because Its Dividend Is Back

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • Denison Announces Completion of Highly Successful Phoenix ISR Field Test Program

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the initial results of a highly successful In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") field test program ("2021 ISR Field Test") completed within the commercial-scale ISR test pattern installed in the Phase 1 area of the high-grade Phoenix uranium deposit ("Phoenix") at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan. View PDF Version

  • Coca-Cola Nears Deal Valuing BodyArmor at $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Coca-Cola Co. is close to buying a controlling stake in the sports-drink maker BodyArmor in a deal that values the company at about $8 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityA transaction could be fin

  • Uranium Energy Corp Files Annual Report, Strengthens Balance Sheet, Expands Physical Portfolio and Launches ESG Program

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-K filing, which includes the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's website at

  • Crypto-mining execs moving quickly to invest in Akron, improve city's electrical infrastructure

    Bit Mining is investing most of its money in Akron as China's ban on cryptocurrency mining and trading takes effect.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Is A Bidding War About To Begin For This Remarkable Oil Tech?

    Shares of Petroteq Energy, a company specializing in the production of clean oil sands, rocketed this week following the news of a hostile takeover bid

  • U.S. is in a ‘golden age of whiskey’ amid supply chain issues: SVP of Economic & Strategic Analysis

    David Ozgo, Senior Vice President of Economic and Strategic Analysis at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the shortage of bottles and alcohol heading into this holiday season and trends in the alcohol industry.