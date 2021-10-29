Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Report 2021: Opportunities with Material Advancements & Growing Awareness of Incontinence Products in Developing and Under Developed Countries

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market - Market Size & Forecasting (2021-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical nonwoven disposables market has been estimated at USD 2,280.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4,166.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% in the COVID-19 period.

However, without the COVID-19 impact, the medical nonwoven disposables market was estimated to be USD 2,215.8 million in 2021 and USD 3,593.7 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The increasing demand for surgical products and nonwoven fiber materials will drive the growth of the market.



Rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of various incontinence diseases are expected to enhance the medical nonwoven disposables market over the forecast period. New product launches and technological advances in incontinence products, feminine products, and others are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, material advancements will improve market growth over the forecast period.



The expansion of the global market can also attribute to the increasing demand for disposable medical products in developing and developed economies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is discovering the importance of nonwoven medical products, such as surgical masks, personal protective equipment, surgical gowns & drapes, caps, and coveralls, for protecting patients and healthcare workers.



The medical nonwoven disposables market has been segmented based on product, material, end-user, and region.



Based on products, the market is segmented into surgical products, wound dressings, and incontinence products. The surgical products segment is accounted to have the largest share in the global medical nonwoven disposables market during the forecast period. It has been estimated at USD 1,662.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3,067.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the surgical products segment was estimated to be USD 1,615.7 million in 2021 and USD 2,645.5 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The demand for surgical products is increasing for the prevention of infections. Surgical products like face masks, surgical gowns & drapes, caps, and cover cloths are being used during surgeries to protect patients and the medical staff. As a result of the aforementioned factors, this product segment is expected to produce high revenue in the industry during the forecast period.



Based on material, the market is segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, acetate, rayon, polyamides & polyesters, and acrylic. The polyamides & polyesters segment is accounted to have the largest share in the global medical nonwoven disposables market during the forecast period. It has been estimated at USD 790.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,501.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the polyamides & polyesters segment was estimated to be USD 767.7 million in 2021 and USD 1,295.0 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.0%.



The factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the advantages offered by the material, such as better solvent resistance to liquids. Furthermore, it provides strength, mechanical properties, and sterilization. This is expected to augment the demand for polyamides and polyesters during the forecast period.



Based on the End-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, consumer & home healthcare, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is accounted to have the largest share in the global medical nonwoven disposables market during the forecast period.

It has been estimated at USD 683.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,294.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the hospitals segment was estimated to be USD 664.0 million in 2021 and USD 1,116.1 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The main factor contributing to the hospital segment's growth is the widespread use of medical nonwoven disposables in hospital settings. Furthermore, the increasing number of hospitals in developing countries is also augmenting the growth of the hospital segment.



