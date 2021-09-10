U.S. markets open in 1 hour

Global Medical Polymers Market Size 2021 Projected to Reach USD 16,500 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·8 min read

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Medical Polymers Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 16,500 Million in 2020 to reach USD 28,290 Million by 2030, at 9.40% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE, Bayer Material Science AG, Celanese Corporation, Colorite Compounds, DowDuPont, DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours Company and others.

New York, NY, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Medical Polymers Market By Product Type (Medical Resins & Fibers, Medical Elastomers, Biodegradable Plastics), By Application (Medical Equipment & Devices, Medical Packaging, Others), By Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Medical Polymers Market size & share expected to reach to USD 28,290 Million by 2026 from USD 16,500 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.40% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Medical Polymers Market: Overview

A polymer is a big molecule or macromolecule made up of numerous repetitions of high-relative-molecular-mass units. A biodegradable plastic or elastomer utilized in healthcare and medical applications is known as a medical polymer. Medical polymer comes in a variety of forms and is utilized for medical supports, devices, and implants because it is lighter and more biocompatible than ceramics, glass, or metals. In the medical sector, medical polymers are used for a range of human contact and non-contact applications. medical implants, gadgets, disposables (gloves, vials, instruments), and packaging are all made out of these materials.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Medical Polymers Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/medical-polymers-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of table & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer Material Science AG

  • Celanese Corporation

  • Colorite Compounds

  • DowDuPont

  • DSM N.V.

  • E. I. du Pont de Nemours Company

  • Eastman Chemical

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • Formosa Plastics Corporation

  • HEXPOL

  • Huizhou Foryou Medical Device Co. Ltd.

  • INEOS

  • Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.

  • Raumedic

  • Shanghai New Shanghua Polymer Material Co. Ltd

  • Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Company

  • Solvay

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Tianjin Plastics Research Institute Co. Ltd.

  • Victrex

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/medical-polymers-market

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Medical Polymers Market?

  • What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Medical Polymers Market?

  • What are the top companies operative in Medical Polymers Market?

  • What segments are covered in Medical Polymers Market?

  • How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Medical Polymers Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/medical-polymers-market

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for the manufacturing of medical devices is likely to be a major driver driving the worldwide medical polymers market structure within the projected period. The worldwide medical polymer market will expand due to an increase in the use of medical polymers due to their low costs and adaptability, as well as an increase in the sales of medical implants and devices throughout the world. Medical polymers are projected to see increased demand in the manufacture of medical devices and equipment, as well as medical packaging. Medical polymers, often known as medical-grade polymers, are synthetic materials classified as elastomers, fibers, and resins. Medical polymers are used in medical plastics, medical equipment, and packaging as additives and fillers. The demand for medical polymers is projected to skyrocket due to the growing demand to combat the COVID-19 pandemic crisis throughout the world. The market is expected to be favorably influenced by the growing demand for medical packaging goods for COVID-19.Raw material price volatility and crude oil price volatility, on the other hand, might have an influence on market growth.

Medical Polymers Market: Growth Factors

One of the major drivers of medical polymer demand is the growing need for swabs, medical gadgets, disposable masks, and personal protective equipment (PPE) to identify and treat people with coronavirus illness (COVID-19). Aside from that, the rising incidence of infectious, chronic, cardiovascular, and other chronic illnesses is driving the use of sophisticated medical devices, resulting in market growth. In addition, many countries' governments are funding medical research and development (R&D) programs in order to improve healthcare infrastructure. Aside from that, the market is being driven by the rising demand for organ transplantation due to the expanding elderly population and the rising incidence of accidents. Besides, the growing popularity of home healthcare services and the developing trend of medical tourism are boosting the market growth. Medical polymers are expected to be used more in orthopedic stabilizing materials and vascular stents as the main market players focus on producing novel and advanced biopolymers. Increased R&D investment for biodegradable plastics, together with application development by market participants, is expected to boost market growth prospects.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/medical-polymers-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Medical Polymers Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size 2020 Value

USD 16,500 Million

Market Forecast for 2026

USD 28,290 Million

Expected CAGR Growth

CAGR 9.40% from 2021-2026

Base Year

2020

Forecast Year

2021-2026

Top Market Players

BASF SE, Bayer Material Science AG, Celanese Corporation, Colorite Compounds, DowDuPont, DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours Company, and Others

Segments Covered

Product Type, Application, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Pricing Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Medical Polymers Market: Segmentations

The global medical polymers market is segregated based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the global medical polymers industry is categorized into medical resins & fibers, medical elastomers, and biodegradable plastics. In 2020, the fiber and resin category accounted largest market share 74% and is expected to expand significantly during the projection period. The increasing need for sanitary, durable, and comparatively lightweight materials is projected to fuel the expansion of the thermoplastics market in the medical industry in emerging countries such as China and India in the coming years. Fibers and resins, such as PVC and PP, account for the bulk of the market due to their wide variety of applications in medical devices and equipment. The growing need for new and complex medical equipment, along with an older population and the growth of the home healthcare sector, has resulted in unusually high penetration of these medical polymers.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/medical-polymers-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global Medical Polymers Market: Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate global medical polymers market growth

In terms of production and consumption, North America has accounted for the largest market share around 40.0% for medical polymers in the worldwide market in 2020. The expansion of the medical device manufacturing industry as a consequence of the rising need for improved healthcare facilities, the rise of the home health care devices market, and the aging population have all contributed to the regional market's remarkable growth. Because of improvements in medical technology and a growth in demand for more sophisticated medical devices, the United States accounts for the majority of regional demand and is a significant consumer of medical polymers. The rising demand from end-use applications such as medical equipment & devices, and medical packaging are driving the product market. It is predicted that the Asia Pacific and European markets would develop steadily throughout the projection period after following the market in North America.

Browse the full report Medical Polymers Market By Product Type (Medical Resins & Fibers, Medical Elastomers, Biodegradable Plastics), By Application (Medical Equipment & Devices, Medical Packaging, Others), By Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026at https://www.fnfresearch.com/medical-polymers-market

The global medical polymers market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

  • Medical Resins & Fibers

    • Polyvinyl Chloride

    • Polypropylene

    • Polyethylene

    • Polystyrene

    • Others

  • Medical Elastomers

    • Styrene Block Co-polymer

    • Rubber Latex

    • Others

  • Biodegradable Plastics

By Application:

  • Medical Equipment & Devices

  • Medical Packaging

  • Others

Key Highlights of this Report:

  • Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

  • Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

  • Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

  • Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

  • Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

  • Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


