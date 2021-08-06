U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

Global Medical Refrigerators Market (2020 to 2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Refrigerators Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Design Type, Door Type, Temperature Control Range, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is projected to reach US$ 5,050.93 million by 2028 from US$ 3,397.48 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

The healthcare sector has witnessed SARS, H1N1, and other outbreaks in the past a few years. However, the severity of COVID-19 outbreak has intensified due to its mode of transmission. The demand for medical refrigerators has increased globally owing to launch of COVID-19 vaccines and roll out of the vaccination programs in many countries. to cater to high demand many players have ramped up their production. For instance, in December 2020, Godrej Appliances ramped up its medical refrigerator production capacity for the COVID-19 vaccine cold chain in India. The company has a range of vaccine refrigerators that operate in the precise temperature band of 2-8C, and it also offers advanced medical freezers with cooling capacity up to -20C.

Based on design type, the medical refrigerators market is segmented into explosion-proof refrigerators, undercounter medical refrigerators, countertop medical refrigerators, and flammable material storage refrigerators. The countertop medical refrigerators segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. However, the undercounter medical refrigerators segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market for the countertop medical refrigerators segment is attributed to its compact size and ability to fit in smaller spaces, such as small reperch labs, clinics, and remote healthcare facilities.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Haier Group Corporation, Blue Star Limited, Helmer Scientific Inc., Vestfrost Solutions, PHC Holdings Corporation, FOLLETT LLC, and Lec Medical are among the leading companies operating in the global medical refrigerators market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the medical refrigerators market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global medical refrigerators market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Medical Refrigerators Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Medical Refrigerators Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions

5. Medical Refrigerators Market- Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Blood and Blood Components
5.1.2 Technological Advancements in Medical Refrigerators
5.1.3 Growing R&D Activities to Introduce New Drug Compounds
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Use of Refurbished Equipment
5.2.2 High Costs Associated with Ultralow-Temperature Freezers
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Government Support for Research Activities and Clinical Trials
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Growing Emphasis on Temperature Uniformity and Energy Efficiency
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Medical Refrigerators Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Medical Refrigerators Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis
6.2 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Medical Refrigerators Market Analysis - By Product Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Medical Refrigerators Market Revenue Share, by Product Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Chromatography Refrigerators and Freezers
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Chromatography Refrigerators and Freezers: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Blood Bank Refrigerators and Plasma Freezers
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Blood Bank Refrigerators and Plasma Freezers: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7 Cryogenic Storage Systems
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Cryogenic Storage Systems: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.8 Pharmacy Refrigerators and Freezers
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Pharmacy Refrigerators and Freezers: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.9 Enzyme Refrigerators and Freezers
7.9.1 Overview
7.9.2 Enzyme Refrigerators and Freezers: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.10 Hospital Refrigerators and Freezers
7.10.1 Overview
7.10.2 Hospital Refrigerators and Freezers: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.11 Shock Freezers
7.11.1 Overview
7.11.2 Shock Freezers: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.12 Other
7.12.1 Overview
7.12.2 Other: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Medical Refrigerators Market Analysis - By Design Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Medical Refrigerators Market Revenue Share, by Design Type (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Explosion-Proof Refrigerators
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Explosion-Proof Refrigerators: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Undercounter Medical Refrigerators
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Undercounter Medical Refrigerators: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Countertop Medical Refrigerators
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Countertop Medical Refrigerators: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Flammable Material Storage Refrigerators
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Flammable Material Storage Refrigerators: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Medical Refrigerators Market Analysis - By Door Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 Medical Refrigerators Market Revenue Share, by Door Type (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Single Door
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Single Door: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Double Door
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Double Door: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Medical Refrigerators Market Analysis - By Temperature Control Range
10.1 Overview
10.2 Medical Refrigerators Market Revenue Share, by Temperature Control Range (2020 and 2028)
10.3 Between 2 and 8
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Between 2 and 8: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Between 0 and -40
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Between 0 and -40: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Under -40
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Under -40: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11. Medical Refrigerators Market Analysis - By End User
11.1 Overview
11.2 Medical Refrigerators Market Revenue Share, by End User (2020 and 2028)
11.3 Hospitals and Pharmacies
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Hospitals and Pharmacies: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.4 Medical Laboratories
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Medical Laboratories: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.5 Blood Banks
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Blood Banks: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.6 Pharmaceutical Companies
11.6.1 Overview
11.6.2 Pharmaceutical Companies: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.7 Research Institutes
11.7.1 Overview
11.7.2 Research Institutes: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.8 Diagnostic Centers
11.8.1 Overview
11.8.2 Diagnostic Centers: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.9 Others
11.9.1 Overview
11.9.2 Others: Medical Refrigerators Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

12. Medical Refrigerators Market - Geographic Analysis

13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Medical Refrigerators Market
13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

14. Medical Refrigerators Market - Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
14.3 Organic Developments
14.3.1 Overview
14.4 Inorganic Developments
14.4.1 Overview

15. Company Profiles
15.1 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Description
15.1.3 Products and Services
15.1.4 Financial Overview
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.1.6 Key Developments
15.2 Philipp Kirsch GmbH
15.2.1 Key Facts
15.2.2 Business Description
15.2.3 Products and Services
15.2.4 Financial Overview
15.2.5 SWOT Analysis
15.2.6 Key Developments
15.3 Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited
15.3.1 Key Facts
15.3.2 Business Description
15.3.3 Products and Services
15.3.4 Financial Overview
15.3.5 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Key Developments
15.4 Haier Group Corporation
15.4.1 Key Facts
15.4.2 Business Description
15.4.3 Products and Services
15.4.4 Financial Overview
15.4.5 SWOT Analysis
15.4.6 Key Developments
15.5 Blue Star Limited
15.5.1 Key Facts
15.5.2 Business Description
15.5.3 Products and Services
15.5.4 Financial Overview
15.5.5 SWOT Analysis
15.5.6 Key Developments
15.6 Helmer Scientific Inc.
15.6.1 Key Facts
15.6.2 Business Description
15.6.3 Products and Services
15.6.4 Financial Overview
15.6.5 SWOT Analysis
15.6.6 Key Developments
15.7 Vestfrost Solutions
15.7.1 Key Facts
15.7.2 Business Description
15.7.3 Products and Services
15.7.4 Financial Overview
15.7.5 SWOT Analysis
15.7.6 Key Developments
15.8 PHC Holdings Corporation
15.8.1 Key Facts
15.8.2 Business Description
15.8.3 Products and Services
15.8.4 Financial Overview
15.8.5 SWOT Analysis
15.8.6 Key Developments
15.9 FOLLETT LLC
15.9.1 Key Facts
15.9.2 Business Description
15.9.3 Products and Services
15.9.4 Financial Overview
15.9.5 SWOT Analysis
15.9.6 Key Developments
15.10 Lec Medical
15.10.1 Key Facts
15.10.2 Business Description
15.10.3 Products and Services
15.10.4 Financial Overview
15.10.5 SWOT Analysis
15.10.6 Key Developments

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6julfd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


