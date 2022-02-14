U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

The Global Medical Robotics Market is expected to grow by $ 8.90 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Global Medical Robotics Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the medical robotics market and it is poised to grow by $ 8. 90 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 23.

New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Robotics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229672/?utm_source=GNW
6% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical robotics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy, increasing adoption of surgical robots, and rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, the advantages of robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The medical robotics market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.

The medical robotics market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Instruments and accessories
• Robotic systems

By Application
• Laparoscopy
• Orthopedic surgery
• Neurosurgery
• Others

By Geographic
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the medical robotics market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of robots to assist the elderly population and changing global labor force trends will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on medical robotics market covers the following areas:
• Medical robotics market sizing
• Medical robotics market forecast
• Medical robotics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical robotics market vendors that include Asensus Surgical US Inc., Accuray Inc., Acieta LLC, Auris Health Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., Denso Wave Inc., Diligent RoboticsÃ‚ Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kinova Inc., KUKA AG, Manta Product Development Inc., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Seiko Epson Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., THINK Surgical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the medical robotics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229672/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


