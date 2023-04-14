Global Medical Sensors Market to Reach $20,747.4 Million by 2031: Increasing Adoption of Smart Sensors in Medical Facilities Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Sensors Market 2021-2031 by Mechanism, Product Type, Application, Procedure, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global medical sensors market will reach $20,747.4 million by 2031, growing by 9.6% annually over 2021-2031.

Companies Mentioned

Amphenol Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Medtronic PLC

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Sensirion AG

Servoflo Corporation

Siemens AG

Smiths Group plc (Smiths Medical)

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity Ltd (First Sensors AG)

Tekscan Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart sensors in medical facilities, rising incidents of chronic diseases along with the growing elderly population, emerging IoT-based medical devices, burgeoning expenditure on healthcare, and the accelerating demand for wearable devices such as ventilators amid COVID-19.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global medical sensors market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical sensors market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Mechanism, Product Type, Application, Procedure, End User, and Region.



Based on Mechanism, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Story continues

Physical Sensors

Biomedical Sensors

Chemical Sensors

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Force Sensors

Airflow Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Motion Sensors

Image Sensors

Other Product Types

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Diagnostics & Imaging

Patient Monitoring

Medical Implants & Endoscopy

Wellness & Fitness

Other Applications

By Procedure, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Noninvasive Medical Procedures

Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures

Invasive Medical Procedures

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Centers

Assisted Living Facilities

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldohn8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-sensors-market-to-reach-20-747-4-million-by-2031-increasing-adoption-of-smart-sensors-in-medical-facilities-drives-growth-301796972.html

SOURCE Research and Markets