Global Medical Spa Market to Reach $25.9 Billion by the Year 2026
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Spa - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical Spa, also referred to as MedSpa, are cutting-edge, contemporary providers of an extensive range of therapies ranging from Botox treatments and liposuction to hair regeneration and hair removal. They are the latest niche in cosmetic surgery and medicine, and undoubtedly the fastest growing segment of the global cosmetic surgery market. The medical end of the MedSpa is taken care of by the presence of a practicing, specialized physician who is always required to be present on the premises.
Since medical spas converge spa treatments and medical treatments, they offer the widest range of services possible. As medical spas are emerging, they are gaining rapid popularity among those who are financially well disposed and have an inclination towards beauty and wellness. Their success has been creating a quite a stir encouraging corporate houses, major hospital chains and leading pharmacological companies to invest funds in various MedSpas.
Over the years, technological advancements have played a major role in shaping the MedSpa industry, increasing not just the availability of treatments but also making non-invasive treatments (for instance Botox) more affordable. The digital technology is currently a leading driver of the med spa growth, and is likely to remain so in the years ahead as technology enables people to look younger without undergoing painful procedures.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Spa estimated at US$14.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026
The Medical Spa market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.72% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 12.2% respectively over the analysis period.
Hair Removal Segment to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026
Growing acceptance of professional hair removal services is boosting the market for medical spas. Hair removal technologies provide women and men with convenient and effective options to remove hair from specific parts of the body for a natural and hair-free skin. Continuous advances in these technologies have resulted in sophisticated products that work for different skin types and hair color.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Popularity of Beauty & Wellness Tourism & Post Pandemic Optimism for a Recovery Bodes Well for Medical Spas
Efforts to Push Beauty & Wellness Tourism, a Boon for Medical Spas
Beauty & Wellness Tourism to Attain Greater Heights in Post-Pandemic Era
Rise of Traditional Holistic Medicine Encourages Medical Spas to Focus on Alternative Health
Medical Spas Incorporate Herbs into all Aspects of the Spa Experience Encouraged by the Increasing Consumer Acceptance of Herbal Medicines
Strong Acceptance of Herbal Medicines Leads Medical Spas to Integrate Herbs into the Entire Treatment Experience
Desire to Look Young Among the Rapidly Aging World Population Drives Demand for Anti-Aging Services & Treatments at Medical Spas
Rapidly Aging Population Throws the Spotlight on the Massive Demand Potential for Anti-Aging Treatments
Robust Growth in Spending on Anti-Aging Solutions to Support the Rise of Anti-Aging Medical Spas
Rise in Demand for Aesthetic Services Brightens the Outlook for Non-Invasive and Minimally-Invasive Medical Spa Treatments
Medical Spas Expand Services to Include Dermal Fillers and Botox Treatment Encouraged by Strong Demand Patterns
Boom in Demand for Cosmetic Procedures Amid the Pandemic Bodes Well for Market Growth
Thalassotherapy Harnesses Curative Properties of Seawater to Provide Holistic Spa Treatments
Increasing Acceptance of Male Aesthetics Present Untapped Growth Opportunities
Importance of Mental Wellness and Stress Management in the Aftermath of the Pandemic to Trigger Demand for Spa Therapy
Hair Removal, A Popular Service Offering in Medical Spas
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
