Global Medical Spa Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise of Traditional Holistic Medicine Encourages Medical Spas to Focus on Alternative Health

PR Newswire
·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Spa: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Medical Spa estimated at US$14.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Facial Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Body Shaping & Contouring segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.6% CAGR

The Medical Spa market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 13.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured) -

  • Aesthetics Medispa

  • Allure Medspa

  • Bijoux Medi-Spa

  • Biovital Medspa, LLC

  • Canyon Ranch, Inc.

  • Chic la Vie Med Spa

  • Chiva Som

  • Clinique La Prairie

  • Cynosure, Inc.

  • Hyatt Corporation

  • Lanserhof Lans

  • Lily's Medi Spa

  • Lisse

  • Lumenis, Ltd.

  • Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Limited

  • Sciton, Inc.

  • Serenity Medspa

  • Sha Wellness Clinic

  • Syneron Candela Medical

  • The DRx Clinic

  • True Skin Care Center

  • Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa

  • Westchase Medspa, LLC

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Medical Spa - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Medical Spas Mark the Convergence of Beauty & Medicine

  • Robust Outlook for the Beauty Industry Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Medical Spa Market

  • The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

  • Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

  • Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

  • With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

  • With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

  • At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

  • How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

  • Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

  • Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021

  • Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

  • With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

  • A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

  • Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

  • Medical Spa: Overview & Benefits

  • Recent Market Activity

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Popularity of Beauty & Wellness Tourism & Post Pandemic Optimism for a Recovery Bodes Well for Medical Spas

  • Efforts to Push Beauty & Wellness Tourism, a Boon for Medical Spas

  • Beauty & Wellness Tourism to Attain Greater Heights in Post-Pandemic Era

  • Rise of Traditional Holistic Medicine Encourages Medical Spas to Focus on Alternative Health

  • Medical Spas Incorporate Herbs into all Aspects of the Spa Experience Encouraged by the Increasing Consumer Acceptance of Herbal Medicines

  • Strong Acceptance of Herbal Medicines Leads Medical Spas to Integrate Herbs into the Entire Treatment Experience: Global Opportunity for Herbal Medicines (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

  • Desire to Look Young Among the Rapidly Aging World Population Drives Demand for Anti-Aging Services & Treatments at Medical Spas

  • Rapidly Aging Population Throws the Spotlight on the Massive Demand Potential for Anti-Aging Treatments: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

  • Robust Growth in Spending on Anti-Aging Solutions to Support the Rise of Anti-Aging Medical Spas: Global Opportunity for Anti-Aging Products (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

  • Rise in Demand for Aesthetic Services Brightens the Outlook for Non-Invasive and Minimally-Invasive Medical Spa Treatments

  • Expanding Market for Aesthetic Services Provides a Goldmine of Service Opportunities for Medical Spas: Global Market for Aesthetic Services (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

  • Medical Spas Expand Services to Include Dermal Fillers and Botox Treatment Encouraged by Strong Demand Patterns

  • Botulinum Toxin in the Spotlight

  • Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group

  • Global Market for Botulinum Toxin in Aesthetics Applications (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

  • Boom in Demand for Cosmetic Procedures Amid the Pandemic Bodes Well for Market Growth

  • Thalassotherapy Harnesses Curative Properties of Seawater to Provide Holistic Spa Treatments

  • Increasing Acceptance of Male Aesthetics Present Untapped Growth Opportunities

  • Importance of Mental Wellness and Stress Management in the Aftermath of the Pandemic to Trigger Demand for Spa Therapy

  • Hair Removal, A Popular Service Offering in Medical Spas

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyfttc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-spa-strategic-business-report-2023-rise-of-traditional-holistic-medicine-encourages-medical-spas-to-focus-on-alternative-health-301787213.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

