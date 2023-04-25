The Global Medical Suction Devices Market is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4%

Company Logo

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Suction Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Portability, Vacuum Systems, Application, End-use, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Suction Devices Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Precision Medical, Inc.

INTEGRA Biosciences AG (INTEGRA Holding AG)

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation)

Amsino International, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Welch Vacuum (Ingersoll Rand, Inc.)

Laerdal Medical Limited

Labcoco Corporation

The primary purpose of a suction machine, an aspirator, is to clear blockages from a person's airway, such as mucus, saliva, blood, or secretions. Suction machines assist breathing by keeping the airway free when a person cannot expel secretions because of unconsciousness or when going through a medical treatment.



When a patient's airway is partly or fully blocked, healthcare practitioners, employ suction devices as a crucial component of a therapy strategy. Among the frequent uses are: respiratory secretions when the patient can't remove them, helping a patient who is vomiting and seizing or who is comatose clearing the airway of blood and taking anything alien out of a patient's lungs or windpipe (pulmonary aspiration).



Aspirators have established themselves as a standard in pre-hospital and in-hospital settings due to their versatility in treating several life-threatening disorders when combined with other medical technology. Considering their pervasiveness, concerns concerning their purposes and operations are frequent. Suction Machines are utilized when patients have liquid or semi-solid obstructions in their pharynx, trachea, or other oral canals. Yet, a patient's condition may affect the best suction device.



A few situations in which clients or experts could make use of a portable suction device are continued medical care, if a patient cannot remove their secretions for several reasons, they may need portable suction equipment at home. This includes persons with chronic diseases (COPD, ALS, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, etc.), those who have had a tracheostomy, or palliative care patients who find it difficult or impossible to remove their secretions.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing prevalence of long-term respiratory illnesses



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a widespread, preventable, and curable, chronic lung illness affecting both men and women globally is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Because of irregularities in the lungs' small airways, airflow into and out of the lungs is limited.

There are several reasons why the airways close. For example, lung tissue may be damaged, mucus may block the airways, and the lining of the airways may swell and become irritated. The increasing cases of COPD globally will increase the requirement for medical suction devices, boosting the market growth.



Expanding old age population



Hearing loss, cataracts, refractive errors, back and neck pain and osteoarthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, depression, and dementia are common ailments among older adults. In addition, people are more prone to many ailments at once as they age.

Another aspect of becoming older is the increased geriatric syndromes, a group of complex medical problems. These symptoms often come from other underlying disorders, including delirium, stumbling, weakness, urine incontinence, and pressure ulcers. The growing geriatric population is expected to surge the requirement for medical suction devices as they are more likely to have illnesses requiring these devices, driving the market growth.



Market Restraining Factors

Issues associated with suctioning



There are many ways that suctioning might result in hypoxia. Secondly, suctioning may not stop hypoxia if it is unsuccessful. That is why it is essential to usean efficient method and never to dosuction for more than a few seconds. Suctioning may, in some instances, also activate the vagus nerve, resulting in bradycardia and hypoxia. The act of suctioning alone might result in hypoxia. Airway obstructions might take the shape of the suction tube. The danger of hypoxia is considerable if the patient is not oxygenated and the tube is not swiftly removed.

Scope of the Study

By Portability

Non-Portable

Portable

By Vacuum Systems

Electrically Powered

Manual

Venturi

By Application

Surgical

Airway Clearing

Others

By End-use

Respiratory

Gastric

Delivery Rooms

Wound Suction

Others

