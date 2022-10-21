Global Medical Tourism Analysis Market Value | ~USD 100 Billion, 12% CAGR by 2033; Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Rising Spending in the Healthcare Sector to Elevate Growth - Research Nester

Research Nester

Key Companies Covered in the Global Medical Tourism Market Research Report by Research Nester are Samitivej PCL, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Prince Court Medical Centre, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Barbados Fertility Center, Asian Heart Institute, Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd., KPJ Healthcare Berhad, NTT Medical Center Tokyo, Livonta Global Pvt. Ltd., and other key market players.

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Medical Tourism Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2023 – 2033 which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Challenges

Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global Medical Tourism Market Size:

Global Medical Tourism Market Size: The global medical tourism market is predicted to gain a revenue of ~USD 100 Billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~12% over the forecast period. Additionally, the market garnered impressive revenue of ~USD 10 Billion in the year 2022. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing number of people traveling to other countries to get medical care and treatment. According to the data published by the Medical Tourism Association (MTA), it was anticipated that around 14 million people travel across the globe to receive needed medical care.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4508

Medical tourism is a term when people travel across the country to receive medical care and treatment for several medical conditions. In addition to this, global medical tourism market trends including the growing prevalence of hip & knee replacement and angioplasty and escalation in the spending on medical technology across the globe are estimated to propel the growth of the market positively over the forecast period. For instance, the total spending on medical technology in 2019 was anticipated to achieve USD 30 billion while the total volume generated by medical technology across the globe was projected to be nearly USD 450 billion.

Story continues

Global Medical Tourism Market: Key Takeaways

North America region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Private segment to dominate the revenue graph

Cancer sub-segment remains prominent in the treatment type segment

Growing Prevalence of Cancer and Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Market Growth

Lack of availability and exorbitant treatment costs in some countries are considered to be the main factors driving up demand for medical tourism during the forecast period. The most common cause of mortality is cancer, and while some nations have well-organized cancer treatment programs, many developing nations lack the facilities to provide medical care to cancer patients. As a result, many people move from nation to nation to receive the right care. All of these factors are therefore anticipated to boost market expansion throughout the projected timeframe. According to the World Health Organization, roughly 10 million deaths, or nearly one in six deaths, were caused by cancer in 2020, making it the top cause of death globally.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/medical-tourism-market/4508

Furthermore, the increasing demand for new drugs and treatment methods to treat cancer, government initiatives to provide efficient healthcare to the people, increasing individual disposable income along with higher spending in the healthcare sector are estimated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. As per one of the expenditure data reports, global health spending has increased overall during the previous 20 years, doubling in real terms, reaching USD 8.5 trillion in 2019 and 9.8% of GDP (up from 8.5% in 2000). Additionally, the rising geriatric population across the globe who are more prone to chronic diseases is estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Medical Tourism Market: Regional Overview

The global medical tourism market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Prevalence of Tourism to Drive Growth in the North America Region

The market in North America region is estimated to gain the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of tourism in the region and the rising cases of cancer. It was noticed that in 2018, the number of tourists visited in the USA was estimated to be around 150 million which further reached around 160 million in 2019. Additionally, the presence of major key players and rising healthcare expenditure is further projected to hike the growth of the market in the region.

Get a Sample PDF of Medical Tourism Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4508

Growing Prevalence of Cancer to Drive Growth in the Europe Region

On the other hand, the market in Europe region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period on the back of the rising prevalence of various types of cancer, mainly, colorectal cancer in the region. According to data, colorectal cancer accounted for 12.7% of all new cancer diagnosed and 12.4% of all cancer-related deaths in the European region in 2020. In addition to this, the global medical tourism market in the region is projected to expand over the forecast period owing to enhancing cancer treatment procedures, supportive health care regulations, and availability of favorable reimbursement policies in developed nations of the region.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Medical Tourism Market, Segmentation by Treatment Type

Cosmetic

Dental

Fertility

Orthopedic

Neurological

Cancer

Others

Out of which, the cancer segment is projected to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accounted for the higher prevalence of cancer across the globe. For instance, in 2020, cancer accounted to more than 9 million deaths across the globe. In addition to this, increasing cross country travelling to get the cure of the cancer is predicted to boost the segment growth.

For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4508

Global Medical Tourism Market, Segmentation by Application

Public

Private

Among these, the private segment is estimated to gain significant market share over the forecast period as the number of private medical care providers are increasing across the globe. Moreover, the availability of advanced healthcare technologies, digital systems, and rising spending on hospitals and healthcare is predicted to drive segment growth during the forecast period. It was noticed that in 2018, the USA has spent around 160 billion USD on cancer treatment.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global medical tourism market that are profiled by Research Nester are Samitivej PCL, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Prince Court Medical Centre, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Barbados Fertility Center, Asian Heart Institute, Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd., KPJ Healthcare Berhad, NTT Medical Center Tokyo, Livonta Global Pvt. Ltd., and others.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement?

Submit Request for Proposal

Recent Developments in the Global Medical Tourism Market

In August 2022, one of the first dedicated proton beam training facilities will be the Apollo Proton Cancer Center (APCC), operated by Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. The center has also agreed to offer instruction and training in proton treatment to people all across the world.

In November 2021, the NTT Medical Center Tokyo will start offering nursery school services on-site. Additionally, the hospital said that it would lower delivery costs for mothers in order to provide a comfortable birthing environment.





Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Transradial Closure Devices Market Analysis by Product (Band/Strap Based, Knob Based, and Plate Based); by Usage (Disposable Devices, and Reusable Devices); by Application (Surgical Interventions, and Diagnostics); and by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Independent Catheterization Centers, and Specialized Clinics) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Analysis by Product (Conventional, Wearable, and Implantable Devices); by Technology (Vagus Nerve, Responsive Neuro, and Deep Brain Stimulations, and Accelerometry); by Epilepsy Detection & Prediction Devices (Electroencephalogram (EEG), Intracranial EEG, Surface Electromyography, Electrodermal Activity, Electrocardiography) and by End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, and Home Care Settings) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Analysis by Product Type (Sling Systems, Pessaries, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, and Injectable Urethral Bulking Agents); by End-User (Hospitals, Gynecological Clinics, and Home Care Settings) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis by Product (Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers, Nebulizers and Accessories); by Application (Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, COPD, Allergic Rhinitis and Others); and by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and E-Commerce) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Autotransfusion Devices Market Analysis by Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Obstetrics, and Others); by Product Type (Autotransfusion Systems, and Accessories); and by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033





About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

For More Update Follow: - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Xing



