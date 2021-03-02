Global Medical Tourism Market Potential Bundle 2021: 168 Countries - Turning Medical Tourism Back On / Medical Tourism Background and Figures / Country Profiles
DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Global Potential 2021 - 3 Volume Bundle Offer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism which is why it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand not just the background but how the industry and countries are adapting.
All are essential reading if you wish to make more informed decisions and deliver a better return on your investment when targeting the international patient.
This report will help you to understand the competition in terms of which countries have the highest number of incoming medical travelers and the US$ earned, and identify which countries have significant outgoing medical travel flows. It will give you the benefit of an impartial view of what is happening now and what the future trends may be.
Monitoring the ever-changing world of medical tourism is a challenge for every destination and healthcare provider involved in the international patient business. Organisations must adapt their medical tourism strategy in response to a changing market. To do that, they need to know which countries are doing well or badly, who is going where, the treatments they are seeking, why they are going there, and how political, economic, social and technological changes are impacting the medical tourism market.
This bundle includes 3 volumes:
Volume 1: Medical Tourism Background and Figures - February 2021 (500 pages)
Volume 2: Country Profiles - February 2021 (168 Countries)
Volume 3: Turning Medical Tourism Back On - April 2021 (Approx. 500 pages)
Who are the reports for:
Professionals working in global healthcare markets
Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally
International patient departments
Travel and medical travel agents
Banks and other financial institutions
Investors and private equity
International insurers
National government policy-makers
Travel and tourism organisations
Lawyers
Policy advisors
Think tanks
Management consultants
What Volume 1 covers:
Assessment of the size and nature of the medical travel market.
Factors that are encouraging or constraining the global growth of medical tourism.
Insights into supply chains, business models, products and the target consumer
Insight into who is going where and what treatments they are seeking.
Discussion of which countries are doing well, and which badly in this dynamic market.
Accreditation organisations
What Volume 2 covers:
In an exciting new format of individual PDFs for each country, 168 destination and source countries are profiled.
New For 2021:
Updated information on existing detail
Population numbers 2020
Tourist numbers 2019 and where in 2021
Diaspora numbers
New sections on:
Risks
None
Turning tourism and medical tourism back on
Testing
Quarantine
Safety and health
Reliability of numbers
Compulsory travel insurance
What Volume 3 covers:
Are you ready for an even more competitive 2021 and 2022?
Many assume that it will just return as before - but they are very wrong.
You need to plan for the new normal or a new concept.
How will medical travel be different in 2021?
The new normal
How to save medical tourism from itself
Tourism predictions
Medical tourism predictions
COVID vaccine is coming
Better testing procedures and policy making
The advent of digital COVID passport
Travel agencies will make travel better and safer
The rise of conscious traveller
Health checks
Costs
Testing
Quarantine
Reassurance on safety and hygiene
Technology
Future trends
Why the Gulf will no longer be the golden source for medical tourists
Gulf
Europe
Caribbean
USA
Hotels
Safe travel protocols
Re-opening Europe
COVID passports
Technology
Future of air travel
Contact tracing apps
Future of healthcare and health insurance
SafeCare
Safe Travels
CommonPass
Travel rules and advice
Airports
Traffic light systems for travel
Wellness travel
Digital vaccine passports
Vaccine vacations and ethics
Bureau Veritas
Information and advice from EU, WTTC, OECD, IATA, UNWTO, BAAPS, WHO, WTM, ITB and others
Companies Mentioned
Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care
Accreditation Canada
ACHS International
Acreditas Global
American Accreditation Commission International
American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities
American Nurses Credentialing Centre
CHKS
COHSASA
DNV-GL Healthcare
European Aeromedical Institute
European co-operation for Accreditation
European Historic Thermal Towns Association
European Society for Quality in Healthcare
European Spas Association
Global Clinic Rating
Global Healthcare Accreditation Programme
Global Healthcare Travel Council
Haute Autorite de Sante
Healing Hotels of the World
Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Programme
International Hospital Federation
International Medical Spa Association
International Organization for Standardisation
International Society for Quality in Health Care
International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation
International Society of Aesthetic Global Surgery
International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery
International Spa Association
Joint Commission International
KTQ International
Leading Doctors of the World
Leading Hospitals of the World
Leading Hotels of the World
Medical Travel Quality Alliance
Royal College of Surgeon
SafeCare
Swiss Leading Hospitals
Temos
Wellness Tourism Association
World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gncmuq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-tourism-market-potential-bundle-2021-168-countries---turning-medical-tourism-back-on--medical-tourism-background-and-figures--country-profiles-301238595.html
SOURCE Research and Markets