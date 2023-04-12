Global Medical Tourism Market to Reach $255.1 Billion by 2031: Inadequate Insurance Benefits Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Tourism Market 2021-2031 by Specialty Type (Cosmetic, Cardiac, Orthopedic, Dental, Fertility, Organ Transplant, Bariatric), Tourism Type, Consumer Group, Tour Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global medical tourism market will reach $255,153.2 million by 2031, growing by 20.2% annually over 2021-2031

Companies Mentioned

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

Anadolu Medical Center

Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited

Asian Heart Institute

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA

Bangkok Hospital Medical Center

Barbados Fertility Center

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Clemenceau Medical Center

Fortis Healthcare

Gleneagles Hospital

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Prince Court Medical Center

Raffles Medical Group

Samitivej Plc

Seoul National University Hospital

UZ Leuven

The market is driven by the growing healthcare expenses in developed countries, inadequate insurance benefits and a lack of healthcare insurance in the local market, increased demand for non-covered operations such as gender reassignment surgery and reproductive therapy, the rising accessibility to the most recent and technologically radical procedures of treatment, and the growing lifestyle-related disorders along with the aging population.



This report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global medical tourism market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Story continues

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical tourism market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Specialty Type, Tourism Type, Consumer Group, Tour Type, and Region.



Based on Specialty Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Cosmetic Surgery

Breast Surgery

Face Surgery

Liposuction

Other Cosmetic Surgeries

Cardiac Surgery

Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery (CABG)

Angioplasty

Other Cardiac Surgeries

Orthopedic Treatment

Knee Replacement

Hip Replacement

Other Orthopedic Treatments

Dental Treatment

Fertility Treatment

Organ Transplant

Liver Transplant

Kidney Transplant

Bone Marrow Transplant

Other Organ Transplants

Bariatric Surgery

Other Specialty Types

Based on Tourism Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

International Tourism

Domestic Tourism

By Consumer Group, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Men

Women

Kids

By Tour Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Independent Travelers

Tour Group

Package Travelers

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Poland, UK, France, Spain, Greece, Hungary and Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Italy)

APAC (Japan, China, Thailand, Singapore, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Costa Rica, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Turkey, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Specialty Type, Tourism Type and Consumer Group over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u87p6m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-tourism-market-to-reach-255-1-billion-by-2031-inadequate-insurance-benefits-drives-growth-301795431.html

SOURCE Research and Markets