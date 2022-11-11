Global Medical Tubing Market to Reach $21 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11%
Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Tubing Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Material, Structure, Application, End-User, and Major Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical tubing is designed for a variety of medical or pharmaceutical-related applications that allows clinicians to administer devices and fluid or liquid and gas flow. Medical tubes are made from different materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), silicon, polyethylene, and others and are available in a variety of shapes and sizes to meet the demand for medical tubing in various applications.
The type of material used to manufacture medical tubing plays an important role as incompatibility of material can lead to chemical alteration of medicines or drugs, binding of chemical or drug delivery to the patient, and other serious issues. Medical tubing has become the most supportive apparatus in the modern medical and healthcare industry.
According to this analysis, the Global Medical Tubing Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~11% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach nearly US$ 21 billion by 2028, owing to an increase in advancement in drug delivery system along with the rising prevalence of various diseases such as cardiovascular, respiratory, and other diseases.
The increasing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures over conventional surgical procedures, as these ensure benefits like low cost, quick recovery time, and lesser duration of hospital stays, is likely to boost the demand for the medical tubing market globally. The rising cases of various diseases including respiratory disease, cardiovascular diseases, digestive disorders, and others increase the demand for medical tubing as it requires complex surgeries, which is expected to aid the growth of the global medical tubing market.
The global medical tubing market faces challenges due to significant investments and delays in regulatory approvals for medical tubing.
The requirement of high investment for manufacturing medical tubing and intensive research and development process along with stringent regulation on medical tubing and delay in regulatory approvals is the most significant barrier to the growth of the global medical tubing industry.
Scope of the Report
The Medical Tubing Market is segmented by material, structure, application, and end-user. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four region's Medical Tubing Market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.
By Material
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)
Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)
Silicone
Polyolefin
Fluoropolymers
Others
By Structure
Single-lumen
Co-extruded
Multi-lumen
Tapered or Bump tubing
Braided tubing
Others
By Application
Bulk disposable tubing
Catheters & cannulas
Drug delivery system
Other Applications
By End-User Segmen
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Hospitals
Clinics
Medical Labs
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Indonesia
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Major Companies Profiled in the Report
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A
Teleflex Incorporated
Optinova
Zeus Company Inc
The Lubrizol Corporation
Nordson Corporation
Putnam Plastics
RAUMEDIC AG
Tekni-Plex, Inc
Smith Group plc
Notable Emerging Companies Mentioned in the Report
Freudenberg Medical
B. Braun Medical Inc
Spectrum Plastics Group
Bentec Medical
Trelleborg AB
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth
3. Total Global - Market Segmentation by Material, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts
4. Total Global - Market Segmentation by Structure, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts
5. Total Global- Market Segmentation by Application, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts
6. Total Global - Market Segmentation by End-User, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts
7. Industry/Competition Analysis - Competitive Landscape
8. Key Competitor Profiles (Company Overview, Strategic Developments, Product Offerings)
9. Geographic Analysis & Major Region Market Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts
10. Industry Expert's Opinions/Perspectives
11. Analyst Recommendation
12. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cf55fm
