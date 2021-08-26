Global Medical Tubing Market Report 2021-2027 - Rising Need to Prevent Spread of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Demand for Single-Use Tubing

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tubing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Medical Tubing Market to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Tubing estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Silicone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PVC segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Medical Tubing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



Polyolefin Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR



In the global Polyolefin segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Story continues

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic & Looming Global Recession

Medical Tubing: An Introduction

Parameters Impacting Performance Characteristics of Medical Tubing

Types of Materials for Medical Tubing

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Silicone: The Largest Segment

Drug Delivery System Application to Record High Growth

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)

A.P. Extrusion Inc.

AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical, Inc.

Fbk Medical Tubing, Inc.

Freudenberg Group (Freudenberg SE)

Grayline LLC

Lvd Biotech

MDC Industries Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Microlumen

Nordson Corporation

NuSil Technology LLC

Optinova

Polyzen, Inc.

Putnam Plastics Company, LLC.

RAUMEDIC AG

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Teleflex, Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures Boosts Demand for Medical Tubing

Aging Population & Rise in Chronic Diseases Fuels Need for Medical Procedures, Driving Market Growth

Rising Need to Prevent Spread of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Demand for Single-Use Tubing

Microextrusion Medical Tubing Presents Opportunities for New Procedures

Cooling Tanks Enhance Precision of Medical Tubing

Silicone Tubing: A Promising Component for Medical Devices

Polyurethane Emerges as a Versatile Material for Medical Tubing

PTFE Tubing Becomes a Preferred Choice for Medical Device Companies

Stainless Steel Medical Tubing: Growing Importance in Minimally Invasive Procedures

Surging Investments in Healthcare Industry to Fuel Market Growth

Technology Innovations Boost Market Growth

Compliance with Strict Regulations & Standards: A Major Growth Impediment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odn0hj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



