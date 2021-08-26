U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

Global Medical Tubing Market Report 2021-2027 - Rising Need to Prevent Spread of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Demand for Single-Use Tubing

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tubing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Tubing Market to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Tubing estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Silicone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PVC segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Medical Tubing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

Polyolefin Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR

In the global Polyolefin segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic & Looming Global Recession

  • Medical Tubing: An Introduction

  • Parameters Impacting Performance Characteristics of Medical Tubing

  • Types of Materials for Medical Tubing

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Silicone: The Largest Segment

  • Drug Delivery System Application to Record High Growth

  • Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)

  • A.P. Extrusion Inc.

  • AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd.

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Cook Medical, Inc.

  • Fbk Medical Tubing, Inc.

  • Freudenberg Group (Freudenberg SE)

  • Grayline LLC

  • Lvd Biotech

  • MDC Industries Ltd.

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Microlumen

  • Nordson Corporation

  • NuSil Technology LLC

  • Optinova

  • Polyzen, Inc.

  • Putnam Plastics Company, LLC.

  • RAUMEDIC AG

  • Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • Tekni-Plex, Inc.

  • Teleflex, Inc.

  • The Lubrizol Corporation

  • Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growth of Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures Boosts Demand for Medical Tubing

  • Aging Population & Rise in Chronic Diseases Fuels Need for Medical Procedures, Driving Market Growth

  • Rising Need to Prevent Spread of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Demand for Single-Use Tubing

  • Microextrusion Medical Tubing Presents Opportunities for New Procedures

  • Cooling Tanks Enhance Precision of Medical Tubing

  • Silicone Tubing: A Promising Component for Medical Devices

  • Polyurethane Emerges as a Versatile Material for Medical Tubing

  • PTFE Tubing Becomes a Preferred Choice for Medical Device Companies

  • Stainless Steel Medical Tubing: Growing Importance in Minimally Invasive Procedures

  • Surging Investments in Healthcare Industry to Fuel Market Growth

  • Technology Innovations Boost Market Growth

  • Compliance with Strict Regulations & Standards: A Major Growth Impediment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odn0hj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


